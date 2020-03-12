New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video Games Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131217/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$173.4 Billion by the year 2025, Mobile Games will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Games will reach a market size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$38.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131217/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Video Gaming - An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Video Games: A Sprawling Industry Presenting Opportunities to a
Wide Range of Participants
PC Online Games Leads the Pack
Rise in Perceived Educative Value of Video Games Fosters Growth
in the Market Over the Years
Video Games Software Market - A Review
Online Digital Downloads & Browser Based Games Overshadow
Physical Retail Game Software
Changing Demographics of Modern Players Sets Stage for
Increased Consumption of Video Games
Grey Gamers Grow in Number
Women: Succumbing to the Charms of Video Games
Advent of Novel Technologies Foster Growth for Video Games Market
Entertaining Trends from Electronic Entertainment Expo
Exciting Technology Trends Drive the Video Gaming Industry
Current & Future Analysis
Regulatory Framework
Recreational Software Advisory Council (RSAC)
Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB)
Pan European Games Information (PEGI)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Video Games Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (USA)
Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (USA)
King Digital Entertainment plc (UK)
Atari SA (France)
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (Japan)
Capcom Co.,Ltd (Japan)
Electronic Arts, Inc. (USA)
PopCap Games, Inc. (USA)
iWin, Inc. (USA)
Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan)
Konami Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Konami Gaming Inc. (USA)
Microsoft Studios (USA)
Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Sega Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Sony Interactive Entertainment (USA)
Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Square Enix Ltd (UK)
Take 2 Interactive Software, Inc. (USA)
Tetris Holding, LLC (USA)
Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Gaming Industry
Major Gaming Trends
Ongoing Technological Advancements Fuel Growth for Video Games
Market
?Serious? Gamers - The Only Saving Grace for Boxed & Digital
Download Console Gaming Software
A Look into the Key Trends in Consoles Software Market
Review of Latest Video Gaming Consoles
Niche Opportunities Help Boxed & Digital Download PC Games
Software in its Battle Against Browser and Mobile Gaming
Variants
Digital Download Game Versions Grow at the Cost of Boxed PC Games
Key Opportunity Indicators for PC Games Software
Comparison of Key Capabilities of PCs & Leading Consoles for
Gaming
Online Browser Based Games - Fast Losing Sheen
PC MMOGs - Losing Popularity to Wireless Gaming Versions
Even Mobile & Console Web Browsers Fail to Revive Online
Browser Based Gaming Segment
Mobile Gaming
Huge Growth Potential for Mobile Gaming
Mobile-Wireless Gaming Software Downloads - A High Growth
Market Segment
Smartphones - Shot in the Arm for Mobile Games
Smartphones Sales Continue to Grow Across the Globe - A Key
Opportunity Indicator for Mobile Games
Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market
Entertainment Applications Lead Smartphone Content: Indication
of Potential in Store for Mobile Gaming
Opportunity Indicators
Downloadable Mobile Video Games Pips Traditional Message Based
Games
Mobile Social Networking Adds Fillip to the Wireless Gaming Market
Expanding Consumer Base for Wireless Games
Mobile Internet - The Backbone of Mobile Browser & App Based
Gaming
Freemium Model Generates Additional Revenue Opportunities for
Online Streaming & Digitally Downloadable Games Across
Platforms
Cloud Technology: Optimally Positioned to Provide Online &
Wireless Gaming Experience
Key Benefits of Cloud Technology that are Expected to Boost
Internet Gaming Platforms
Mobile Cloud-Gaming - The New Paradigm
Softening Prices Increases Number of Gamers - Bodes Well for
the Market
Softening Prices Increases Number of Gamers - Bodes Well for
the Market
Seasonal Demand Patterns Characterize Video Games Market
Convergence of Video & Games to be a Key Growth Factor in
Coming Years
Developments at Hardware & Content Level Boosts Opportunities
for Video Games Software
Physical and Digital Crossover Adds New Dimension to Video Gaming
Video Games with Motion Control Keeps Players Glued
3D Gaming Titles Soar in Demand
Biotic Video Games to Make Games More Lifelike
Introduction AR/VR Experience in Video Games to Boost Industry
Revenue
Developers Prefer RPG-like, Built-in Features
Advancements in HTML5 - A Major Boost for Mobile Games
NFC Technology Increases Adoption of Wireless Multi-Player Games
Ability to Accept User Driven Changes Increases User Involvement
Convergence & Improved Network Capability: Crucibles for Success
Developing Markets to Lend Traction to the Market in the Short
to Medium Term Period
Blurring Boarders Extend Huge Opportunity for Developers
Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Finally See Their
Efforts Get Rewarded
Aggressive Marketing Strategies Make Gamers Uncomfortable
Reselling Hurts New Title Purchases
Software Piracy Takes the Wind Out of the Market?s Sails
Negative Publicity Over Violent Video Games Blemishes Business
Opportunities
Lack of Skilled Workforce Hurting New Product Development
Initiatives
Challenges to Reckon With for Online Games
Free-to-Play Games - A Major Threat for Paid Online & Wireless
Gaming Titles
Gaming Industry Continues to Transform Driven by Technology
Advancements
AI Innovations Transform Video Games
Blockchain Benefits in the Video Games Sector
Key Impact Innovations in Video Games
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Video Games Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Video Games Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Video Games Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mobile Games (Platform) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mobile Games (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mobile Games (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Console Games (Platform) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Console Games (Platform) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Console Games (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Digital PC Games (Platform) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Digital PC Games (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Digital PC Games (Platform) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Boxed PC Games (Platform) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Boxed PC Games (Platform) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Boxed PC Games (Platform) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Casual Web Games (Platform) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Casual Web Games (Platform) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Casual Web Games (Platform) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Video Games Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: Video Games Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 20: United States Video Games Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Video Games Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 23: Video Games Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$
Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Video Games
Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 26: Video Games Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Platform: 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Video Games Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Video Games Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 29: Chinese Video Games Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 30: Video Games Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Video Games Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Video Games Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Video Games Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Video Games Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Video Games Market Assessment in US$ Million
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 35: European Video Games Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 36: Video Games Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: French Video Games Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Video Games Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: German Video Games Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 41: Video Games Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective
by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: German Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Video Games Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 44: Italian Video Games Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 45: Video Games Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Video
Games Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 47: Video Games Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Video Games Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Video Games Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 50: Video Games Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$
Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Video Games Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 53: Russian Video Games Market Retrospective Analysis in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Video Games Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Video Games Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 57: Video Games Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Video Games Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Video Games Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Video Games Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Video Games Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Video Games Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Video Games Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Australian Video Games Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 65: Video Games Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Video Games Market Analysis in India in US$ Million
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 68: Video Games Market in India: Historic Review in US$
Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Video Games Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Video Games Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 72: Video Games Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Video Games Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 74: Video Games Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Video Games Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Video Games Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Video Games Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Video Games Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Video Games Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin
America in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 80: Latin American Video Games Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 81: Video Games Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Video Games Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 83: Argentinean Video Games Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 84: Video Games Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazilian Video Games Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Video Games Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Mexican Video Games Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 89: Video Games Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective
by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Video Games Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin
America by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Video Games Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Video Games Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Video Games Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Video Games Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Video Games Market Analysis in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 98: Video Games Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Video Games
Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 101: Video Games Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Platform: 2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Video Games Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Video Games Market Assessment in US$ Million
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 104: Israeli Video Games Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 105: Video Games Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Video Games Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 107: Saudi Arabian Video Games Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 108: Video Games Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Video Games Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Video Games Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 111: Video Games Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Rest of Middle East Video Games Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 113: Video Games Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Video Games Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: Video Games Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 116: African Video Games Market Retrospective Analysis in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 117: African Video Games Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 112
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131217/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: