New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video Games Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131217/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$173.4 Billion by the year 2025, Mobile Games will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Games will reach a market size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$38.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

King Digital Entertainment plc

Atari SA

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.

Capcom Co., Ltd.

Electronic Arts, Inc.

PopCap Games, Inc.

iWin, Inc.

Konami Holdings Corp.

Konami Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd.

Konami Gaming Inc.

Microsoft Studios

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Sega Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd.

Take 2 Interactive Software, Inc.

Tetris Holding, LLC

Ubisoft Entertainment SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131217/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Video Gaming - An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Video Games: A Sprawling Industry Presenting Opportunities to a

Wide Range of Participants

PC Online Games Leads the Pack

Rise in Perceived Educative Value of Video Games Fosters Growth

in the Market Over the Years

Video Games Software Market - A Review

Online Digital Downloads & Browser Based Games Overshadow

Physical Retail Game Software

Changing Demographics of Modern Players Sets Stage for

Increased Consumption of Video Games

Grey Gamers Grow in Number

Women: Succumbing to the Charms of Video Games

Advent of Novel Technologies Foster Growth for Video Games Market

Entertaining Trends from Electronic Entertainment Expo

Exciting Technology Trends Drive the Video Gaming Industry

Current & Future Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Recreational Software Advisory Council (RSAC)

Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB)

Pan European Games Information (PEGI)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Video Games Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (USA)

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (USA)

King Digital Entertainment plc (UK)

Atari SA (France)

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (Japan)

Capcom Co.,Ltd (Japan)

Electronic Arts, Inc. (USA)

PopCap Games, Inc. (USA)

iWin, Inc. (USA)

Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Konami Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Konami Gaming Inc. (USA)

Microsoft Studios (USA)

Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Sega Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sony Interactive Entertainment (USA)

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Square Enix Ltd (UK)

Take 2 Interactive Software, Inc. (USA)

Tetris Holding, LLC (USA)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Gaming Industry

Major Gaming Trends

Ongoing Technological Advancements Fuel Growth for Video Games

Market

?Serious? Gamers - The Only Saving Grace for Boxed & Digital

Download Console Gaming Software

A Look into the Key Trends in Consoles Software Market

Review of Latest Video Gaming Consoles

Niche Opportunities Help Boxed & Digital Download PC Games

Software in its Battle Against Browser and Mobile Gaming

Variants

Digital Download Game Versions Grow at the Cost of Boxed PC Games

Key Opportunity Indicators for PC Games Software

Comparison of Key Capabilities of PCs & Leading Consoles for

Gaming

Online Browser Based Games - Fast Losing Sheen

PC MMOGs - Losing Popularity to Wireless Gaming Versions

Even Mobile & Console Web Browsers Fail to Revive Online

Browser Based Gaming Segment

Mobile Gaming

Huge Growth Potential for Mobile Gaming

Mobile-Wireless Gaming Software Downloads - A High Growth

Market Segment

Smartphones - Shot in the Arm for Mobile Games

Smartphones Sales Continue to Grow Across the Globe - A Key

Opportunity Indicator for Mobile Games

Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market

Entertainment Applications Lead Smartphone Content: Indication

of Potential in Store for Mobile Gaming

Opportunity Indicators

Downloadable Mobile Video Games Pips Traditional Message Based

Games

Mobile Social Networking Adds Fillip to the Wireless Gaming Market

Expanding Consumer Base for Wireless Games

Mobile Internet - The Backbone of Mobile Browser & App Based

Gaming

Freemium Model Generates Additional Revenue Opportunities for

Online Streaming & Digitally Downloadable Games Across

Platforms

Cloud Technology: Optimally Positioned to Provide Online &

Wireless Gaming Experience

Key Benefits of Cloud Technology that are Expected to Boost

Internet Gaming Platforms

Mobile Cloud-Gaming - The New Paradigm

Softening Prices Increases Number of Gamers - Bodes Well for

the Market

Softening Prices Increases Number of Gamers - Bodes Well for

the Market

Seasonal Demand Patterns Characterize Video Games Market

Convergence of Video & Games to be a Key Growth Factor in

Coming Years

Developments at Hardware & Content Level Boosts Opportunities

for Video Games Software

Physical and Digital Crossover Adds New Dimension to Video Gaming

Video Games with Motion Control Keeps Players Glued

3D Gaming Titles Soar in Demand

Biotic Video Games to Make Games More Lifelike

Introduction AR/VR Experience in Video Games to Boost Industry

Revenue

Developers Prefer RPG-like, Built-in Features

Advancements in HTML5 - A Major Boost for Mobile Games

NFC Technology Increases Adoption of Wireless Multi-Player Games

Ability to Accept User Driven Changes Increases User Involvement

Convergence & Improved Network Capability: Crucibles for Success

Developing Markets to Lend Traction to the Market in the Short

to Medium Term Period

Blurring Boarders Extend Huge Opportunity for Developers

Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Finally See Their

Efforts Get Rewarded

Aggressive Marketing Strategies Make Gamers Uncomfortable

Reselling Hurts New Title Purchases

Software Piracy Takes the Wind Out of the Market?s Sails

Negative Publicity Over Violent Video Games Blemishes Business

Opportunities

Lack of Skilled Workforce Hurting New Product Development

Initiatives

Challenges to Reckon With for Online Games

Free-to-Play Games - A Major Threat for Paid Online & Wireless

Gaming Titles

Gaming Industry Continues to Transform Driven by Technology

Advancements

AI Innovations Transform Video Games

Blockchain Benefits in the Video Games Sector

Key Impact Innovations in Video Games





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Video Games Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Video Games Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Video Games Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Mobile Games (Platform) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Mobile Games (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Mobile Games (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Console Games (Platform) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Console Games (Platform) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Console Games (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Digital PC Games (Platform) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Digital PC Games (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Digital PC Games (Platform) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Boxed PC Games (Platform) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Boxed PC Games (Platform) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Boxed PC Games (Platform) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Casual Web Games (Platform) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Casual Web Games (Platform) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Casual Web Games (Platform) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Video Games Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: Video Games Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 20: United States Video Games Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Video Games Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million

by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 23: Video Games Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$

Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Video Games

Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 26: Video Games Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Platform: 2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Video Games Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Video Games Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 29: Chinese Video Games Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 30: Video Games Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Video Games Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Video Games Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Video Games Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Video Games Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Video Games Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 35: European Video Games Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 36: Video Games Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: French Video Games Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Video Games Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: German Video Games Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 41: Video Games Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective

by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: German Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Video Games Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 44: Italian Video Games Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 45: Video Games Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Video

Games Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 47: Video Games Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Video Games Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Video Games Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million

by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 50: Video Games Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$

Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Video Games Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 53: Russian Video Games Market Retrospective Analysis in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 54: Russian Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Video Games Market Assessment in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Video Games Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 57: Video Games Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Video Games Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Video Games Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Video Games Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Video Games Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Video Games Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Video Games Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Australian Video Games Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 65: Video Games Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Australian Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Video Games Market Analysis in India in US$ Million

by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 68: Video Games Market in India: Historic Review in US$

Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Video Games Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Video Games Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 72: Video Games Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Video Games Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 74: Video Games Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Video Games Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Video Games Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Video Games Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Video Games Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Video Games Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin

America in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 80: Latin American Video Games Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 81: Video Games Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Video Games Market Assessment in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 83: Argentinean Video Games Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 84: Video Games Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Brazilian Video Games Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Video Games Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Mexican Video Games Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 89: Video Games Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective

by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Mexican Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Video Games Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin

America by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Video Games Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Video Games Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Video Games Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Video Games Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Video Games Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 98: Video Games Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Video Games

Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 101: Video Games Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Platform: 2009-2017

Table 102: Iranian Video Games Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Video Games Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 104: Israeli Video Games Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 105: Video Games Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Video Games Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 107: Saudi Arabian Video Games Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 108: Video Games Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Video Games Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Platform for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Video Games Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 111: Video Games Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Rest of Middle East Video Games Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025

Table 113: Video Games Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Video Games Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: Video Games Market in US$ Million in Africa by

Platform: 2018-2025

Table 116: African Video Games Market Retrospective Analysis in

US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017

Table 117: African Video Games Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 112

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131217/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001