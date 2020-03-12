New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Stabilizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092430/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Metal Soaps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$42.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$34.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal Soaps will reach a market size of US$119.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$334.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Heat Stabilizers: A Prelude

Stabilizers: A Key Ingredient in PVC Production

Stabilizers in PVC Pipe Systems

Plastic Additives Market: A Brief Review

Global Competitor Market Shares

Heat Stabilizers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029

Organotins Benefit from Shift towards Lead-free Stabilizers

Regulations, Alternatives Pose a Threat

Aluminum and Zinc Alternatives to Replace Expensive Tin

Stabilizers

Competition in Polymer Stabilizers Market





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Addivant? USA LLC (USA)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

AM Stabilizers Corporation (USA)

Baerlocher GmbH (Germany)

BASF Plastic Additives (Germany)

PMC Group, Inc. (USA)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Construction Industry: An Indicator of Trends in Heat

Stabilizers Market

Environmental Concerns Spur Development of New Stabilizers

A Note on Shift towards Lead-Free Stabilizing Systems

Strong Demand for Non-Lead based Heat Stabilizers





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 45

