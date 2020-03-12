New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Feminine Hygiene Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374691/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.6 Billion by the year 2025, Menstrual Care Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$395.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$339.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Menstrual Care Products will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Feminine Hygiene Products: Providing Care, Convenience,
Comfort, and Empowerment for Women and Girls
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Increasing Awareness among Women about Multiple Alternatives
Focused on Health, Comfort and Convenience: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Quick Facts from Around the World
Comfort Outperforms Price
The Convenience Factor
Physically Active Schedules: A Preferred Lifestyle Choice
Global Market Outlook
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to
Developing Countries
Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales
Momentum
Global Competitor Market Shares
Feminine Hygiene Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Albaad Corporate (Israel)
Rostam Ltd. (Israel)
Edgewell Personal Care Company (USA)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
Playtex Products Inc. (USA)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
Lil-lets Group Limited (UK)
Natracare Bodywise (UK) Ltd. (UK)
PayChest, Inc. (USA)
Procter & Gamble (USA)
Fater S.p.A. (Italy)
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden)
THINX, Inc. (USA)
Unicharm Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Despite the Aging and Declining Menstruating Population,
Innovations Set to Disrupt the Global Feminine Hygiene Market
Startups Develop Enhanced Feminine Hygiene Products
Contribution of New and Existing Players
Innovative Period Care Products Widen their Original Market Niches
Advantages of Innovative Feminine Hygiene Products
Period Tracking Apps: The Future of Period Care Products?
Surging Popularity of New-Age Natural, Renewable, Re-usable,
and Organic Products Drive Steady Market Growth
Period Care Products to Become Environmentally Sustainable
Few of the Many Products Based on Natural/Renewable Materials
Traditional Feminine Hygiene Products Found to Contain
Glyphosate, Organic Alternatives Emerge to be Attractive
Tampons Also Go the ’Natural’ Way
Conventional Feminine Hygiene Products Gradually Give Way to
Natural Options
Biodegradable, Compostable, and Plastic-Free Products Grow in
Prominence
Focus on Affordability, Accessibility, and Quality Factors
Drive Faster Growth in Demand for Panty Liners
Menstrual Cup, Touted as the Future of Period Protection, Face
Impediments in Mass Adoption
Governmental Support and Favorable Initiatives Benefit Market
Expansion
Focus on Effective and Affordable Products on the Rise
Wyeth?s Drug for Menstrual Suppression: How Safe?
Sanitary Napkins Versus Tampons: The Competition Continues
Key Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption
Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption (Impact on Selection -
Rated on 1 to 10 Scale)
Packaging and Marketing of Tampons
Misconceptions about Tampons
Concerns Related to Anatomy and Tampon Functions
Concerns About Virginity
Online Sales Offers New Avenues of Growth
The Importance of Packaging in the Feminine Hygiene Products
Market
Favorable Demographic, Social and Economic Trends Strengthens
Market Prospects
Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New
Advertising Target
Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for the Hygiene Market
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Sanitary Napkins Still Beyond the Reach of Many Asian & African
Countries
Innovative Approaches Set to Alter the Landscape
Period-Proof High-Tech Underpants from Thinx
Menstrual Cups with the Potential to Replace Pads and Tampons
The Alicia? Menstrual Pod?
The DivaCup?
Tampon Innovations in Recent Years
pH Adjusting Tampons
Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons
Tampons with a ’Wireless Tampon Signal’
Advanced, Bluetooth Compatible Tampons
Organic Tampons
Lola Subscription Service for Providing Organic Cotton Tampons
Other Tampon Innovations
The Modibodi Underwear for Protection against Leaks
Innovative, Affordable Period Device to Change Way Young Women
Deal with Periods
Select Novel Projects that are Empowering Women and Promoting
Menstrual Health the Sustainable Way
AFRIpads (Uganda)
Lunette (Finland)
Kindara (USA)
NatraCare (UK)
Sustainable Health Enterprises (SHE) (Rwanda)
Flo, an Innovative, Affordable Period Kit for Underdeveloped
Countries (USA)
Saathi Organic Sanitary Pads (India)
The Robin Danielson Act (USA)
Few Futuristic Feminine Hygiene Products
Tampons for Diagnosing Diseases
Tampons for Specifically Detecting Ovarian Cancer
Smart Menstrual Cup
Medication Dispensing Vaginal Inserts
Other Noteworthy Innovations and Advancements over the Years
Leakage Prevention
Variable Flow Management
Thin & Absorbent: The Need of Today’s Women
Ultra-thin Products
Self-Adhesive/Beltless Napkin
The Stain-Lock System
Emergence of Scented Products
Flushable & Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins
Feminine Sanitary Products Go Green
