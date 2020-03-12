New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stem Cells Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043289/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.5 Billion by the year 2025, Adult Stem Cells will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$294.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$298.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Adult Stem Cells will reach a market size of US$899.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Stem Cells - Offering Potential for Breakthrough Therapeutic

Discoveries

Recent Market Activity

Select Approved Stem Cell Products

Stem Cells Bypass Use of Animal Models in Drug Discovery Programs

Trends Related to Stem Cell Clinical Trials

Select Stem Cell Pipeline Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Stem Cell Research Funding Policies across the World

Japan and US - Pioneering Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)

Research

Adult Stem Cells Deemed More Ethical, More Research Needed to

Increase Clinical Applications

Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells - Emergence of a Niche Market

For-Profit, Unregulated Clinics: The Flipside of Stem Cell

Research

Unproven Therapies Do Online Rounds as Effective Treatment

Options - A Cause of Concern

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stem Cells Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Athersys, Inc. (USA)

Apceth GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

AVIVA BioSciences Corporation (USA)

BioE, Inc. (USA)

Bone Therapeutics SA (Belgium)

Cesca Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (USA)

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

ESI BIO, a Division of BioTime Inc. (USA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Israel)

Holostem Terapie Avanzate (Italy)

International Stem Cell Corporation (USA)

Kangstem Biotech., Ltd. (Korea)

Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)

Mesoblast Ltd. (Australia)

Neuralstem, Inc. (USA)

Nuvasive, Inc. (USA)

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (USA)

PROMETHERA Biosciences S.A.N.V (Belgium)

Reliance Life Sciences (India)

ReNeuron Group Plc. (UK)

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc (USA)

Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Takara Bio USA Inc (USA)

TiGenix NV (Belgium)

U.S Stem Cell, Inc. (USA)

ViaCord, LLC (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Researchers at UCLA Successfully Develop 3D Lung Organoids

using Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cell Gene Nanog Found to Reverse Aging

Canadian and Dutch Scientists Finds the ?Genetic Switch? to

Increase Stem Cell Volume from Cord Blood

The Boston Program Pioneers Cell-based Personalized Diabetes

Treatment

iPSCs Provide Valuable Source for Retinal Transplants and Other

Applications

Albumin-Free Culture of Pluripotent Stem Cells Enables

Application in Cardiac Disorders

Stem Cell Therapy - An Alternative to Orthopedic Surgery in

Younger Patients?

Application of Plant Stem Cells in Cosmetic Treatments - Myths

Busted

Adverse Reactions of Stem Cell-Face Lift Therapy

Stem Cell-Breast Enhancement

Other Innovations Using Stem Cells

New Stem Cell Software & Products





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Stem Cells Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Stem Cells Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Adult Stem Cells (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Adult Stem Cells (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Other Product Types (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Regenerative Medicine (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Regenerative Medicine (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Stem Cells Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Stem Cells Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: United States Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: United States Stem Cells Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Stem Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Stem Cells Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 17: Canadian Stem Cells Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Canadian Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Stem Cells: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Japanese Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stem

Cells in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Stem Cells Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 23: Chinese Stem Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Chinese Stem Cells Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Stem Cells in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Chinese Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Stem Cells Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: European Stem Cells Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: European Stem Cells Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: European Stem Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 30: European Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Stem Cells Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 33: Stem Cells Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 34: French Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Stem Cells Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 36: French Stem Cells Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Stem Cells Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Stem Cells Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 40: Stem Cells Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 41: Italian Stem Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Italian Stem Cells Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Italian Demand for Stem Cells in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Italian Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 45: United Kingdom Market for Stem Cells: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: United Kingdom Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Stem Cells in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Stem Cells Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Stem Cells Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Rest of Europe Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Rest of Europe Stem Cells Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 52: Rest of Europe Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 53: Stem Cells Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Stem Cells Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Stem Cells Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 57: Rest of World Stem Cells Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Stem Cells Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 59: Rest of World Stem Cells Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Rest of World Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 66

