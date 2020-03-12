New York, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stem Cells Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043289/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.5 Billion by the year 2025, Adult Stem Cells will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$294.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$298.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Adult Stem Cells will reach a market size of US$899.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Stem Cells - Offering Potential for Breakthrough Therapeutic
Discoveries
Recent Market Activity
Select Approved Stem Cell Products
Stem Cells Bypass Use of Animal Models in Drug Discovery Programs
Trends Related to Stem Cell Clinical Trials
Select Stem Cell Pipeline Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Stem Cell Research Funding Policies across the World
Japan and US - Pioneering Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)
Research
Adult Stem Cells Deemed More Ethical, More Research Needed to
Increase Clinical Applications
Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells - Emergence of a Niche Market
For-Profit, Unregulated Clinics: The Flipside of Stem Cell
Research
Unproven Therapies Do Online Rounds as Effective Treatment
Options - A Cause of Concern
Global Competitor Market Shares
Stem Cells Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Athersys, Inc. (USA)
Apceth GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)
AVIVA BioSciences Corporation (USA)
BioE, Inc. (USA)
Bone Therapeutics SA (Belgium)
Cesca Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (USA)
Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
ESI BIO, a Division of BioTime Inc. (USA)
Gamida Cell Ltd. (Israel)
Holostem Terapie Avanzate (Italy)
International Stem Cell Corporation (USA)
Kangstem Biotech., Ltd. (Korea)
Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)
Mesoblast Ltd. (Australia)
Neuralstem, Inc. (USA)
Nuvasive, Inc. (USA)
Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (USA)
PROMETHERA Biosciences S.A.N.V (Belgium)
Reliance Life Sciences (India)
ReNeuron Group Plc. (UK)
STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc (USA)
Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Takara Bio USA Inc (USA)
TiGenix NV (Belgium)
U.S Stem Cell, Inc. (USA)
ViaCord, LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Researchers at UCLA Successfully Develop 3D Lung Organoids
using Stem Cells
Embryonic Stem Cell Gene Nanog Found to Reverse Aging
Canadian and Dutch Scientists Finds the ?Genetic Switch? to
Increase Stem Cell Volume from Cord Blood
The Boston Program Pioneers Cell-based Personalized Diabetes
Treatment
iPSCs Provide Valuable Source for Retinal Transplants and Other
Applications
Albumin-Free Culture of Pluripotent Stem Cells Enables
Application in Cardiac Disorders
Stem Cell Therapy - An Alternative to Orthopedic Surgery in
Younger Patients?
Application of Plant Stem Cells in Cosmetic Treatments - Myths
Busted
Adverse Reactions of Stem Cell-Face Lift Therapy
Stem Cell-Breast Enhancement
Other Innovations Using Stem Cells
New Stem Cell Software & Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Stem Cells Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Stem Cells Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Adult Stem Cells (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Adult Stem Cells (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Other Product Types (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Regenerative Medicine (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Regenerative Medicine (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Stem Cells Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Stem Cells Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: United States Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: United States Stem Cells Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Stem Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Stem Cells Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 17: Canadian Stem Cells Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Canadian Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Stem Cells: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Japanese Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stem
Cells in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Stem Cells Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese Stem Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Chinese Stem Cells Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Stem Cells in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Chinese Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Stem Cells Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: European Stem Cells Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: European Stem Cells Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: European Stem Cells Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Stem Cells Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 33: Stem Cells Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 34: French Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Stem Cells Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 36: French Stem Cells Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Stem Cells Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Stem Cells Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: Stem Cells Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 41: Italian Stem Cells Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Italian Stem Cells Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Italian Demand for Stem Cells in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Italian Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: United Kingdom Market for Stem Cells: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: United Kingdom Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Stem Cells in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Stem Cells Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Stem Cells Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Rest of Europe Stem Cells Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Rest of Europe Stem Cells Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 52: Rest of Europe Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: Stem Cells Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Stem Cells Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Stem Cells Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 57: Rest of World Stem Cells Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Stem Cells Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 59: Rest of World Stem Cells Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Rest of World Stem Cells Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 66
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
