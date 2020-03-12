New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Card-Based Access Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171470/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, Smart will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$58.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smart will reach a market size of US$234.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$233.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADT LLC

Allegion plc

ASSA ABLOY AB

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems Inc.

dormakaba Holding AG

Gemalto

Gunnebo AB

Honeywell International, Inc.

IDenticard Systems

Identiv Inc.

ISONAS

Nortek Security and Control LLC

Oberthur Technologies SA

IDEMIA

Sony Corporation

STANLEY Security

UTC Climate

Controls & Security

Vanderbilt Industries







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Card-Based Access Control: Ubiquitous, Easy to Use, Reliable,

and Irreplaceable

Ubiquitous Access Control Cards to Stay Relevant Despite Rise

of Biometrics

Massive Installed Base

Non-Requirement of Higher Security

Cards Work Every Time

Simple Measures to Improve Card Security

Recent Market Activity

Superior Attributes of Various Card-Based Access Control

Solutions Drive Widespread Adoption across Verticals

Corporate Sector

Healthcare

Critical Infrastructure and Utilities

Higher Education

Multifamily Residential

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the

Overall Electronic Access Control Industry

ACaaS Solutions Witness Faster Adoption

Integrated Systems Grow in Prominence

New Technologies Steadily Emerge in the EACS Market

Disruption of EACS Market with Advanced Credential Technologies

EACS Cybersecurity Aspects Need Urgent Attention

Shift from Proximity Cards to Smart Cards and Multi-Technology

Readers

Global Market Outlook

Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market

Growth Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Card-Based Access Control Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ADT LLC (USA)

Allegion plc (Ireland)

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

HID Global Corporation (USA)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

DoorKing, Inc. (USA)

dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)

Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

Gunnebo AB (Sweden)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

IDenticard Systems (USA)

Identiv Inc. (USA)

ISONAS (USA)

Kisi, Inc. (USA)

Nortek Security and Control LLC (USA)

Oberthur Technologies SA (France)

IDEMIA (France)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

STANLEY Security (UK)

The Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)

UTC Climate, Controls & Security (USA)

Vanderbilt Industries (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Demand for Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced

Protection Drives Healthy Market Growth

Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

Important Considerations while Selecting Smart Intelligent

Cards for Access Control

Cost

Security

Compatibility

Key Management

Other Technical Considerations

Remote Login Made Secure by Smart Card Based EACS

Smart Cards Replace Keys and Magnetic Stripe Cards in Universities

Smartcards Steadily Replace Magnetic Cards in Healthcare Sector

Too

Multi-Application Smart Cards in Demand

Multiple Applications of Smart Cards Summarized

Smart Card EACS as Smart ID Badges

Smart Card EACS for Accessing Free Hospitality & Food Services

Smart Card EACS as Attendance Management Tool

Smart Card EACS for ’Transit & Parking Service’ Payments

Smart Cards Aim to Enable Equipment Access in Industrial

Applications

Perennial Need to Restrict Access at Specified Times for

Specific Number of Unlocks Drive Demand for Key Cards

RFID Key Cards

RFID Reader Frequency Ranges

Active RFID and Passive RFID tags

Working of RFID Cards

HID Key Cards

Key Fobs

Functioning of a Key Fob

Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in

Countries across the World Drives Market Demand

Secure Document Implementations across the World by 2021

Economic Empowerment through National Identity

National Identity Schemes

Shift from Traditional Frisking and Manual Verification

Procedures in Physical Access Control Boost Market Prospects

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption

Card-Based Access Control Innovations and Advancements:

Spearheading Market Growth

Cloud-based PACS (Physical-Access-Control-Systems)

Mobile Credential System, Two-Factor Authentication System and

Other Advanced Systems

Smartphones as Credentials for Cardless Financial Transactions

Advancements in Smart Card Readers

Credentials and Smart Cards

Multi-Modal Biometrics Vs Frictionless Access Control

Offline/Wireless Locks

Sony’s FeliCa Technology

Bigger Fingerprint Sensors for Smart Cards

Integrated Security Solutions

Novel Approaches to Secure Card-Based Access Control System

Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive

Demand in Healthcare Establishments

Contactless Access

Smart Cards and Readers

Logical Access Control: Market Laden with Immense Potential for

Card Based EACS

The Enterprise Sector: A Major End Use Market for Card Based EACS

Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Method in

Hospitality Facilities

Different Types of Access Cards for Hospitality Sector: A Snapshot

Higher Education Sector: A Key Revenue Contributor for Card-

based EACS

Card Access Systems at College & University Campuses Do Much

More than Allowing Entry

Card-based Pay TV Conditional Access System: A Niche Market

Government Sector Driving Significant Gains in the Card Based

EACS Market

Regulatory Mandates Drive Adoption in the Government Sector

Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control

Technologies

Traditional Proximity Cards to Stay On Despite Growing

Competition from Smart Cards

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Card-

Based Access Control

Growing Threat from Sophisticated Biometric Security Solutions

High Implementation Costs Deter Smart Card Adoption

Smart Cards Facing Stiff Competition from Optical Cards





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 98

