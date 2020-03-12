New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Card-Based Access Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171470/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, Smart will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$58.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Smart will reach a market size of US$234.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$233.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Card-Based Access Control: Ubiquitous, Easy to Use, Reliable,
and Irreplaceable
Ubiquitous Access Control Cards to Stay Relevant Despite Rise
of Biometrics
Massive Installed Base
Non-Requirement of Higher Security
Cards Work Every Time
Simple Measures to Improve Card Security
Recent Market Activity
Superior Attributes of Various Card-Based Access Control
Solutions Drive Widespread Adoption across Verticals
Corporate Sector
Healthcare
Critical Infrastructure and Utilities
Higher Education
Multifamily Residential
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the
Overall Electronic Access Control Industry
ACaaS Solutions Witness Faster Adoption
Integrated Systems Grow in Prominence
New Technologies Steadily Emerge in the EACS Market
Disruption of EACS Market with Advanced Credential Technologies
EACS Cybersecurity Aspects Need Urgent Attention
Shift from Proximity Cards to Smart Cards and Multi-Technology
Readers
Global Market Outlook
Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market
Growth Potential
Global Competitor Market Shares
Card-Based Access Control Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ADT LLC (USA)
Allegion plc (Ireland)
ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)
HID Global Corporation (USA)
Axis Communications AB (Sweden)
Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
DoorKing, Inc. (USA)
dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)
Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)
Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
Gunnebo AB (Sweden)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
IDenticard Systems (USA)
Identiv Inc. (USA)
ISONAS (USA)
Kisi, Inc. (USA)
Nortek Security and Control LLC (USA)
Oberthur Technologies SA (France)
IDEMIA (France)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
STANLEY Security (UK)
The Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)
UTC Climate, Controls & Security (USA)
Vanderbilt Industries (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced
Protection Drives Healthy Market Growth
Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards
Important Considerations while Selecting Smart Intelligent
Cards for Access Control
Cost
Security
Compatibility
Key Management
Other Technical Considerations
Remote Login Made Secure by Smart Card Based EACS
Smart Cards Replace Keys and Magnetic Stripe Cards in Universities
Smartcards Steadily Replace Magnetic Cards in Healthcare Sector
Too
Multi-Application Smart Cards in Demand
Multiple Applications of Smart Cards Summarized
Smart Card EACS as Smart ID Badges
Smart Card EACS for Accessing Free Hospitality & Food Services
Smart Card EACS as Attendance Management Tool
Smart Card EACS for ’Transit & Parking Service’ Payments
Smart Cards Aim to Enable Equipment Access in Industrial
Applications
Perennial Need to Restrict Access at Specified Times for
Specific Number of Unlocks Drive Demand for Key Cards
RFID Key Cards
RFID Reader Frequency Ranges
Active RFID and Passive RFID tags
Working of RFID Cards
HID Key Cards
Key Fobs
Functioning of a Key Fob
Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in
Countries across the World Drives Market Demand
Secure Document Implementations across the World by 2021
Economic Empowerment through National Identity
National Identity Schemes
Shift from Traditional Frisking and Manual Verification
Procedures in Physical Access Control Boost Market Prospects
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
Card-Based Access Control Innovations and Advancements:
Spearheading Market Growth
Cloud-based PACS (Physical-Access-Control-Systems)
Mobile Credential System, Two-Factor Authentication System and
Other Advanced Systems
Smartphones as Credentials for Cardless Financial Transactions
Advancements in Smart Card Readers
Credentials and Smart Cards
Multi-Modal Biometrics Vs Frictionless Access Control
Offline/Wireless Locks
Sony’s FeliCa Technology
Bigger Fingerprint Sensors for Smart Cards
Integrated Security Solutions
Novel Approaches to Secure Card-Based Access Control System
Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive
Demand in Healthcare Establishments
Contactless Access
Smart Cards and Readers
Logical Access Control: Market Laden with Immense Potential for
Card Based EACS
The Enterprise Sector: A Major End Use Market for Card Based EACS
Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Method in
Hospitality Facilities
Different Types of Access Cards for Hospitality Sector: A Snapshot
Higher Education Sector: A Key Revenue Contributor for Card-
based EACS
Card Access Systems at College & University Campuses Do Much
More than Allowing Entry
Card-based Pay TV Conditional Access System: A Niche Market
Government Sector Driving Significant Gains in the Card Based
EACS Market
Regulatory Mandates Drive Adoption in the Government Sector
Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control
Technologies
Traditional Proximity Cards to Stay On Despite Growing
Competition from Smart Cards
Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Card-
Based Access Control
Growing Threat from Sophisticated Biometric Security Solutions
High Implementation Costs Deter Smart Card Adoption
Smart Cards Facing Stiff Competition from Optical Cards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
