3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.1 Billion by the year 2025, Circuit Breakers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$283.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$242.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Circuit Breakers will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Primer

The Indispensability of Power Protection Devices: A Review

Recent Market Activity

Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook

Improvement in Global GDP Bodes Well for Market Growth

Outlook

CIVETS to Replace BRICs as the Focal Point for Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Fuses

and Circuit Breakers Market

Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fuses and Circuit Breakers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ABB (Switzerland)

Automation Systems Interconnect (USA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (USA)

Bentek Corp. (USA)

Bourns Inc. (USA)

Carling Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

E-T-A Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH (Germany)

Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

General Electric Company (USA)

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Legrand (France)

Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)

Mersen (France)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

SCHURTER Group (Switzerland)

Sensata Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TE Connectivity Corp. (Switzerland)

Vicor Corporation (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Circuit Breakers Remain the Dominant Segment

Vacuum Circuit Breakers Makes the Cut

Auto-Reclosers Circuit Breakers Gaining Prominence

Sanguine Prospects for Molded Case Circuit Breakers

Low Cost & Simple Design Help Fuses Remain Strong

High-Power Fuses: Poised for Strong Growth

Manufacturers Focus on Incorporating Overcurrent Protection

Element in Fuses

Waxing Demand for Switchgears Bodes Well for the Market

Up gradation of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears

Industry Thrives in Tandem with Growth in OEMs

High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates

Deployment of Fuses & Circuit Breakers

Rising Power Demand Positively Influences Fuses & Circuit

Breakers Market

Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power

Production: Business Case for HV Circuit Breakers

Electric Utility Drives Fuse Cutouts Market

Increase in Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth

Infrastructure and Construction Activities Bolster MCCB Market

Growing Use of Automobile Electronics & Increasing Automotive

Production Propel Demand for Fuses and Circuit Breakers





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 169

