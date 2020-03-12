Company Announcement

12 March 2020

Announcement No. 3

Exercise of warrants – increase of the share capital of NKT

Following requests from a number of former employees to exercise their warrants from the share option programme issued in 2015 (Company Announcement

No. 1 of 9 January 2015) the share capital of NKT will be increased by the issue of 20,806 shares of a nominal value of DKK 20 each. The share capital will thus be increased by a total nominal amount of DKK 416,120.

The shares will be subscribed for based on warrants as detailed in above-mentioned company announcement of NKT. The subscription price will be DKK 91.25 per nominal DKK 20 share.

Following the increase in share capital, the registered share capital of NKT will comprise a total of 27,280,921 shares of a nominal value of DKK 20, corresponding to a total nominal share capital of DKK 545,618,420.

The share capital will be registered in Article 2 of the Articles of Association of NKT. An updated version of the Articles of Association is attached and can also be found at www.nkt.com.

The new shares will convey right to dividend for the time of issue. The increase in the share capital as described above will not affect the financial outlook for 2020.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Attachments