Emeryville, CA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning.com, the leading short-term rental hospitality marketing platform for property managers and owners, today released an in-depth market report exploring the short-term rental market in popular Lower Atlantic beach towns. The report identifies the 25 markets that have seen average monthly revenue growth of nearly 40% year over year in 2019. The report covers the eight coastal states from New Jersey to Florida, with top beaches in each state represented.

“Impressive short term rental growth in Southeastern Beach markets is exceeding investor expectations,” said RedAwning’s VP of Market Development, Johnathan Robinson. “Vacation homeowners, managers and investors entering this space can refer to our market report to stay on top of consumer trends and insights on competitor incomes and rate strategies in these beach regions.”

The market report shows how each of the top 25 beach towns ranks against one another in terms of size, listing growth, average daily rates, and average monthly revenues growth and more, with some regions seeing up to 60% average monthly revenue growth rates and 58% occupancy rates. The report also reveals 15% listings growth YOY in top beach towns with average daily rates in select markets exceeding $400 per night.

“RedAwning partners based in one of the top 25 southeastern beach markets are well-positioned to take on this burgeoning market,” said Robinson. “RedAwning distributes listings on every major online travel channel, including HomeAway, Airbnb, Booking.com and Google, plus additional unique (and exclusive) channels like RedAwning.com, RedAwning Travel Pro and Vacation Rentals by Choice.”

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010. With a mission to redefine the customer journey for guests, hosts and managers, RedAwning drives new approaches for owners, property managers and guests that make the booking experience more consistent, easier, and safer.

RedAwning’s Complete Solution for property owners includes:

Comprehensive marketing, inquiry response and reservation processing across the world’s largest network of OTAs, vacation rental and exclusive websites and travel partners including Google

Complete payment processing including declined credit card handling and chargeback management

24/7 guest support and check-in instruction automation

Instant, one-button contact with guests via a free mobile app for managers

Bookable Smart Websites with no setup or maintenance fees

A complete suite of additional digital marketing services, including search engine optimization, email, and social media marketing

Revenue management, dynamic pricing, and exclusive promotions for more bookings and increased market share

Read or download the market report here

To browse the RedAwning Collection, please visit www.redawning.com

To learn more about RedAwning’s marketing, reservations, and hospitality solutions visit www.redawning.com/list

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the leading hospitality platform for short-term rentals. We offer the only end-to-end suite of technology and service solutions to drive property reservations and improve every stay for guests and hosts alike. With over 100,000 unique properties in over 10,000 destinations, RedAwning presents the largest single collection of instantly bookable properties to the largest network in the world for short-term rental lodging. RedAwning has served over 1,000 property hosts and over 1,000,000 travelers to date.

RedAwning services include 24/7 guest and host support, complete marketing, digital and revenue management solutions, global distribution, payment processing and reservation management, and exclusive solutions to improve guest hospitality. Technology innovations include instant API connectivity to every major travel website, a mobile app for hosts and guests, a web-portal for management, fully serviced and self-managed websites, and RedAwning’s proprietary in-home virtual personal assistant, the “Smart Concierge.”

RedAwning is a leading supplier of properties to every major online travel booking website including Booking.com, Expedia, HomeAway, Vrbo, TripAdvisor, Airbnb, and many others. RedAwning also operates exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com, Leavetown.com, and RedAwning TravelPro, a platform designed exclusively for 5,000+ Travel Advisors.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the short-term rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine short-term rental hospitality by combining the ease, trust, consistency, service, and benefits of a hotel stay with the extraordinary diversity and value of short-term rental properties. RedAwning’s products and services drive new approaches that make the booking experience more consistent, easier, safer and better for all. RedAwning is backed by Silversmith Capital Partners, Elephant VC, and Alpine Pacific Capital.





