3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.2 Billion by the year 2025, Crude Palm Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$578 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$471 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Crude Palm Oil will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Palm Oil: Extremely Versatile Vegetable Oil that Awaits a
Sustainable Future
Recent Market Activity
Global Palm Oil Production and Consumption
Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide
India: The Largest Palm Oil Importing Country Worldwide
Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by
Suitable Tropical Climate
Africa: The Next Major Destination for Palm Oil Production
Increasing Deforestation Resulting from Expanding Palm
Plantation Drives Focus on Sustainability
Environmental and Social Effects of Oil Palm Plantation Expansion
Measures to Reduce Adverse Impact of Palm Oil Consumption
Despite Challenges, Healthy Growth Projected for the Global
Market Driven by Booming Consumption in Highly Populated
Developing Countries
Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Drive Steady Market Demand
Key Food Applications of Palm Oil
Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil
Competitive Landscape: Innovative Strategies Sustain Growth for
Market Participants
Global Competitor Market Shares
Palm Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
The Agropalma Group (Brazil)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
Asian Agri (Indonesia)
Boustead Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
California Oils Corporation (USA)
Cargill, Incorporated (USA)
Carotino Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Felda Global Ventures (Malaysia)
First Resources Limited (Singapore)
Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc. (USA)
Genting Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)
Godrej Agrovet Limited (India)
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore)
PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)
Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)
IOI Loders Croklaan B.V. (The Netherlands)
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia)
PT Darmex Agro (Indonesia)
PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk (Indonesia)
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indonesia)
P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia)
PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia)
PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk (Indonesia)
Nv Siat sa (Belgium)
Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
New Britain Palm Oil Ltd. (Papua New Guinea)
United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited (Thailand)
United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)
Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Biofuels Made from Palm Oil Production Waste as an
Energy Security Solution Drives Healthy Market Growth
Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels
Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil Benefit Market Demand
Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and
Sustainable Palm Oil
Major Manufacturers Fund HCS Study
Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output
UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests
Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm
Oil Industry
Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output
Strengthen Market Prospects
Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil
Palm Industry Management
Using Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations
Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment
Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High
Yielding Palm Trees
AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge
Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm
Harvesters
Modern Equipment in Place of Inefficient Methods of Farming:
Need of the Hour
High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion
Favorable Nutritional Properties Lend Traction to Market Growth
Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning
Global Population Spell Opportunities
Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Business Case for Palm Oil
Favorable Tax Policies: A Key Driver for Palm Oil Imports
Key Challenges and Issues Confronting the Market
Palm Oil versus the Cholesterol Controversy
Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil
Environmental Concerns Reeling Palm Oil Plantation
Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations: A Cause for
Concern
Soybean Oil: A Key Competitor for Palm Oil
Limited Land Availability: A Key Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Palm Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Palm Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Palm Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Crude Palm Oil (Derivative) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Crude Palm Oil (Derivative) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Crude Palm Oil (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Palm Olein (Derivative) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Palm Olein (Derivative) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Palm Olein (Derivative) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Food (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Food (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Food (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Bio-Diesel (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Bio-Diesel (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Bio-Diesel (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Surfactants (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Surfactants (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Surfactants (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Cosmetics (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Cosmetics (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Cosmetics (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Palm Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Palm Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Derivative: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Palm Oil Market in the United States by Derivative:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Palm Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Palm Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Derivative: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Palm Oil Historic Market Review by
Derivative in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Palm Oil Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Palm Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Palm Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Palm Oil: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Palm Oil Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Palm Oil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Palm Oil Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Palm Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Palm Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Palm Oil Market by Derivative: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Palm Oil in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Palm Oil Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Palm Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Palm Oil Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Palm Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Palm Oil Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Derivative: 2018-2025
Table 53: Palm Oil Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Palm Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Palm Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Palm Oil Market in France by Derivative: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Palm Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Derivative:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Palm Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Palm Oil Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Palm Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Palm Oil Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Derivative:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Palm Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Palm Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Palm Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Palm Oil Market by Derivative: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Palm Oil in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Palm Oil Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Palm Oil: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Palm Oil Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Palm Oil in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Palm Oil Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Palm Oil Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Derivative: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Palm Oil Historic Market Review by Derivative
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Palm Oil Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Palm Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Palm Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Palm Oil Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Derivative: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Palm Oil Market in Russia by Derivative: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Palm Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Palm Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Palm Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Derivative: 2018-2025
Table 95: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Palm Oil Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Palm Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Palm Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by Derivative:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Palm Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Palm Oil Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Palm Oil Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Palm Oil Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Derivative: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Palm Oil Historic Market Review by Derivative
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Palm Oil Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Palm Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Palm Oil Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Palm Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period
2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 123: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Palm Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Palm Oil: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Share Analysis
by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Palm Oil in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Palm Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Palm Oil Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Palm Oil Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Palm Oil Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Palm Oil Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Palm Oil Market by Derivative:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Palm Oil in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Palm Oil Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Derivative: 2018-2025
Table 143: Palm Oil Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Palm Oil Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Palm Oil Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Palm Oil Market in Brazil by Derivative: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Palm Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Palm Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Palm Oil Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Palm Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Palm Oil Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Palm Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Palm Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Palm Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Derivative: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Latin America by
Derivative: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Palm Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Palm Oil Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Palm Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Palm Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Palm Oil Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Palm Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Derivative: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Palm Oil Historic Market by
Derivative in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Palm Oil Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Palm Oil Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Palm Oil Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Palm Oil: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period
2018-2025
Table 176: Palm Oil Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Palm Oil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Palm Oil Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Palm Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Derivative: 2018-2025
Table 182: Palm Oil Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Palm Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Palm Oil Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Palm Oil Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Palm Oil Market by Derivative:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Palm Oil in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Palm Oil Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Palm Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Palm Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 195: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Palm Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Palm Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Palm Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown
by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Palm Oil Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Palm Oil Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Derivative: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Palm Oil Market in Africa by Derivative: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Palm Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Palm Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 77
