Poised to reach over US$34.2 Billion by the year 2025, Crude Palm Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$578 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$471 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Crude Palm Oil will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agropalma Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Asian Agri

Boustead Holdings Berhad

California Oils Corporation

Carotino Sdn Bhd

Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.

Genting Plantations Berhad

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn Bhd

IOI Group Berhad

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

PT Darmex Agro

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Musim Mas

Nv Siat sa

Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd

United Plantations Berhad

Wilmar International Limited







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Palm Oil: Extremely Versatile Vegetable Oil that Awaits a

Sustainable Future

Recent Market Activity

Global Palm Oil Production and Consumption

Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide

India: The Largest Palm Oil Importing Country Worldwide

Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by

Suitable Tropical Climate

Africa: The Next Major Destination for Palm Oil Production

Increasing Deforestation Resulting from Expanding Palm

Plantation Drives Focus on Sustainability

Environmental and Social Effects of Oil Palm Plantation Expansion

Measures to Reduce Adverse Impact of Palm Oil Consumption

Despite Challenges, Healthy Growth Projected for the Global

Market Driven by Booming Consumption in Highly Populated

Developing Countries

Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Drive Steady Market Demand

Key Food Applications of Palm Oil

Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil

Competitive Landscape: Innovative Strategies Sustain Growth for

Market Participants

Global Competitor Market Shares

Palm Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



The Agropalma Group (Brazil)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Asian Agri (Indonesia)

Boustead Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

California Oils Corporation (USA)

Cargill, Incorporated (USA)

Carotino Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Felda Global Ventures (Malaysia)

First Resources Limited (Singapore)

Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc. (USA)

Genting Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)

Godrej Agrovet Limited (India)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore)

PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)

Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)

IOI Loders Croklaan B.V. (The Netherlands)

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Darmex Agro (Indonesia)

PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indonesia)

P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia)

PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk (Indonesia)

Nv Siat sa (Belgium)

Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

New Britain Palm Oil Ltd. (Papua New Guinea)

United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited (Thailand)

United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Focus on Biofuels Made from Palm Oil Production Waste as an

Energy Security Solution Drives Healthy Market Growth

Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels

Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil Benefit Market Demand

Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and

Sustainable Palm Oil

Major Manufacturers Fund HCS Study

Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output

UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests

Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm

Oil Industry

Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output

Strengthen Market Prospects

Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil

Palm Industry Management

Using Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations

Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment

Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High

Yielding Palm Trees

AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge

Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm

Harvesters

Modern Equipment in Place of Inefficient Methods of Farming:

Need of the Hour

High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion

Favorable Nutritional Properties Lend Traction to Market Growth

Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning

Global Population Spell Opportunities

Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Business Case for Palm Oil

Favorable Tax Policies: A Key Driver for Palm Oil Imports

Key Challenges and Issues Confronting the Market

Palm Oil versus the Cholesterol Controversy

Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil

Environmental Concerns Reeling Palm Oil Plantation

Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations: A Cause for

Concern

Soybean Oil: A Key Competitor for Palm Oil

Limited Land Availability: A Key Challenge





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Palm Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Palm Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in

%) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 77

