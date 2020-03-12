New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0119482/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Billion by the year 2025, HSS Tapping Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$99.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$81 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, HSS Tapping Tools will reach a market size of US$179.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$853.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Metal Cutting Tools: An Intrinsic Part of Machine Tools Industry
Recent Market Activity
High Speed Steel (HSS): An Established Material for
Manufacturing Cutting Tools
HSS Metal Cutting Tools Market: An Overview
Importance of the Manufacturing Sector for HSS Metal Cutting
Tools: A Brief Review
Market Prospects Remain Highly Favorable
Developing Regions to Maintain their Prominent Role in the
Market Growth
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand
Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops Spurs Cutting Tools Sales
Non-BRIC Emerging Markets to Exhibit Faster Growth in the
Coming Decade
Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities
Prevailing Macro Scenario Supports Market Expansion
Global Competitor Market Shares
High Speed Steel (HSS) Metal Cutting Tools Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Addison & Co., Ltd.
Aloris Tool Technology Co., Inc.
BIG Kaiser Precision Tooling, Inc.
DeWALT
Greenfield Industries, Inc.
Guhring, Inc.
Kennametal, Inc.
LMT Group
LMT Onsrud LP
LMT Tools USA L.P.
Morse Cutting Tools
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
Nachi America, Inc.
Niagara Cutter, LLC
OSG Corporation
OSG Korea Corporation
OSG USA, Inc.
Somta Tools (Pty) Ltd.
Raymond Limited
Sandvik Group
Sandvik Coromant Co.
Shanghai Machine Tool Works Ltd.
Sutton Tools
Tiangong International Co., Ltd.
Tivoly SA
Walter AG
YG-1 Tool Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Taps: The Largest & Fastest Growing HSS Cutting Tools Segment
High Demand for Twist Drills Augurs Well
Sales of HSS End Mills Gather Steam
Growing Aircraft Production Instigates Significant Momentum
Opportunity Indicators
Stable Automotive Production Augurs Well
Opportunity Indicators
Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Extends Robust
Opportunities
Expanding Application Areas to Boost Future Prospects
Robust Emphasis on Renewable Energy
Growing Investments in Railway Infrastructure Upgrade
Recycled & Scrap Metal Gain Traction in HSS Cutting Tools
Stable Alloying Metal Prices Diminish Cost Pressures
Growing Penetration of Cemented Carbide Cutting Tools: A Red
Hot Issue
Despite Strong Competition From Carbide Tools, HSS Metal
Cutting Tools will Continue to Flourish
Industry Pins Hopes on Powder Metallurgical HSS to Spearhead
Market Revival
HSS PM Tools Bank on Performance Attributes to Compete in the
Market
Technology Developments & Product Enhancements - Need of the Hour
Technology Evolution in the HSS Space
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 87
