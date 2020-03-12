LONDON, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali , a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, and One Distribution, the leading technology distributor, today announced that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership giving One Distribution the ability to deploy and support Anomali threat intelligence solutions in the UK and Ireland. By broadening its portfolio to include Anomali, One Distribution is expanding their ‘One’ Intelligence suite of integrated solutions.



“Organisations recognise that without a high level of visibility over cyber threats, there is no way to detect and respond to the constant attacks hitting their organisations,” said Jamie Stone, Anomali GM and SVP, EMEA. “We are excited to partner with One Distribution to open new, streamlined avenues for businesses to gain access to integrated cyber threat intelligence solutions that will help them to improve security and reduce risk.”

“Businesses in Europe are looking for new and innovative ways to respond to cyberattacks and are willing to invest in proven security solutions,” said John Dams, General Manager, One Distribution. “Anomali brings a unique approach to improving defences that many Europe-based organisations are using to reduce risk across their environments. By expanding our product offering with Anomali, we expect to accelerate the adoption of cyber threat intelligence solutions across the region.”

Anomali and One Distribution joint customers receive the most comprehensive, advanced, and easy-to-use cyber threat intelligence solutions available today. The Anomali Altitude platform delivers:

Anomali Lens - This first-of-its-kind technology allows anyone to automatically and immediately know if their organizations are being attacked, who adversaries are, and if the attacks have been successful. With one click, Anomali Lens scans web-based content, detects and highlights all threats identified within, provides easy-to-understand details about the threats and tells users if any threats are already present in their networks. Web content Anomali Lens scans include news, blogs, research, bulletins, SIEM logs, other security logs, IR reports, Twitter and other social networks.

Anomali Match - Anomali Match integrates cyber threat intelligence, MISP data, OSINT, SIEM logs, vulnerability assessment tools, and other big data sources to match billions of IOCs and threats against any that are present in customers’ networks. By providing automated, retrospective analysis for extended periods, users detect threats and compromises that have been present for short and long durations.

Anomali ThreatStream - This leading threat intelligence platform (TIP) integrates data from the widest range of feeds to create actionable threat intelligence. The integrated Anomali APP Store provides users with one-click integration of the widest and most varied range of proprietary and open source threat feeds available.

About One Distribution, Empowered Cyber Solutions for Business

One Distribution is the leading name in technology distribution, combining over 20 years success and experience within the competitive, fast paced, high growth tech space. Providing unrivalled expertise and agility to the cybersecurity marketplace, driving growth and expanding markets for our technology partners within the UK and Ireland.

To learn more about One Distribution, visit www.onedistribution.co.uk .

About Anomali

Anomali® delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. Anomali Altitude™ platform solutions include Anomali ThreatStream®, Anomali Match™, and Anomali Lens™. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to harness threat data, information, and intelligence to make effective cybersecurity decisions and detect and respond to threats. The Anomali partner program provides access to threat feeds from all layers of the web and delivers seamless integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies. The Anomali Threat Research Team provides actionable threat intelligence that helps customers, partners and the overall security community to detect and mitigate the most serious threats to their organizations. Anomali customers include more than 350 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, it is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com

