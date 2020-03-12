The board of directors of Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") resolved on 11 March 2020 to grant a total of 132,000 incentive subscription rights ("SRs") to one new employee. The grant was made under Thinfilm's 2019 Subscription Rights Incentive Plan as resolved at Thinfilm's Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2019.

The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 1.0180 per share. The SRs become vested and exercisable quarterly on each January 15, April 15, July 15 and October 15 following the Grant Date (commencing with the first such date following the Grant Date). The SRs expire on 28 May 2024.



Following the grant there are 5,357,504 SRs outstanding in Thinfilm.

12 March 2020

Thin Film Electronics ASA

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







