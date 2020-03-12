

Aspocomp Group Plc, Annual Financial Report, March 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.



Aspocomp has published its Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Policy



Aspocomp's Annual Report 2019 has been published. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and is also available on the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/annual-reports. The Annual Report contains Aspocomp’s Financial Statements, Report of the Board of Directors, Auditor’s Report and Corporate Governance Statement as well as Remuneration Statement for 2019. The Corporate Governance Statement has been published separately from the Board of Director’s report. The Annual Report is available both in Finnish and in English.



Further, Aspocomp has today published its Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies. The Remuneration Policy sets the main framework for the remuneration of the governing bodies of Aspocomp Group Plc. The governing bodies are the Board of Directors and the President and CEO. The Remuneration Policy is available both in Finnish and English.



The Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Policy and the Remuneration Statement are all available as pdf files as an appendix to this stock exchange release and on the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/governance.



For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com

