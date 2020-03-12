Stockholm, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (“VEF” or “the Company”) has between February 24 and March 11, 2020 repurchased 1,259,482 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 2,95. This represents 0,19% of the total number of outstanding SDRs of Vostok Emerging Finance before buy-backs. The Company currently holds 8,035,700 repurchased SDRs. The total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company, excluding repurchased SDRs, is 653,460,295.



Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com .

