After close consultation, Van Lanschot Kempen and Leni Boeren have agreed that Leni will be stepping down as Chair of Kempen Capital Management (KCM) and as a member of the Van Lanschot Kempen Executive Board with immediate effect for personal reasons. Until 1 July 2020, Leni will focus on a number of specific strategic projects within Asset Management as well as on the smooth transfer of her duties. She will be with the organisation until the end of this year.

Headed up by Leni, KCM has spent the past few years successfully launching new funds, expanding its fiduciary management, enhancing KCM UK, further shaping its international distribution and substantially growing assets under management.

Constant Korthout, CFRO of Van Lanschot Kempen, will assume Leni’s responsibilities. The Statutory Board will decide soon on how best to fill this vacancy.

Leni Boeren commented: ‘Over the past two years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with a highly professional team on the further expansion of KCM. I’m really proud of the significant growth we’ve achieved, both in the Netherlands and abroad. I’m confident that Van Lanschot Kempen will continue to build its position and will remain able to meet the demand of our clients, given its excellent track record and wealth of expertise. I’ll be leaving the organisation sooner than expected, but this fits my desire to create more room for things that matter in my private life.’

Karl Guha, Chairman of Van Lanschot Kempen, said: ‘We are grateful to Leni for her contribution to our organisation and will miss her knowledge, experience and drive. Under her leadership, KCM has staged further growth as international asset manager that creates long-term value for its clients and stakeholders. We wish her every success and happiness in her future endeavours.’

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

