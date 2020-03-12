To Nasdaq Copenhagen

12 March 2020

Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 26 March 2020 at 12:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1560 Copenhagen V.

Agenda:

The Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past financial year.

Presentation of the Annual Report 2019 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board.

Proposal for the appropriation of profit according to the approved Annual Report.

Remuneration matters, including the remuneration policy for approval.

Election of members of the Board of directors.

Appointment of auditors.

Any other business.





The agenda of the Company's general meeting, its updated remuneration policy as well as its Annual Report have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which owns all the shares of the Company.

Item 5 on the agenda proposes election of Jørgen Høholt and re-election of Merete Eldrup, Nina Smith, Helge Leiro Baastad, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren, Hans-Ole Jochumsen and Vibeke Krag for the Board of Directors.

Jørgen Høholt sits among other things on the Advisory Board of Kirk Kapital and Axcel. Jørgen Høholt was previously employed as Head of Corporate Investment Banking in Nordea Denmark and holds a B.com. from Copenhagen Business School.

Re-election of Nina Smith, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren and Vibeke Krag is subject to their election for the Board of Directors of Forenet Kredit at the meeting of Forenet Kredit's Committee of Representatives held on the same date, and the sole shareholder, Nykredit A/S, may therefore propose changes at the general meeting.

As item 6 on the agenda the Board of Directors proposes re-appointment of the accounting firm Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

Copenhagen, 12 March 2020

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

