To Nasdaq Copenhagen

12 March 2020

Convening of annual general meeting of Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 26 March 2020 at 10:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1560 Copenhagen V.

Agenda:

The Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year.

Presentation of the Annual Report 2019 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board.

Proposal for appropriation of profit or cover of loss in accordance with the approved Annual Report.

Election of members of the Board of Directors.

Appointment of auditors.

Remuneration matters, including the remuneration policy for approval.

Any other business.





The agenda of the Company's general meeting, its updated remuneration policy as well as its Annual Report will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the general meeting.

Item 4 on the agenda proposes election of Anders Jensen and re-election of Michael Rasmussen and David Hellemann for the Board of Directors.

Anders Jensen is Group Managing Director of Nykredit and was previously employed with Nordea as Head of Banking Denmark. Anders Jensen holds a PhD in Mathematics from the University of California, San Diego.

Item 5 on the agenda proposes re-appointment of the accounting firm Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab.

It should be noted that Nykredit Realkredit A/S owns all the shares of Totalkredit A/S.

Copenhagen, 12 March 2020

Totalkredit A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

