12 March 2020





Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S

Nykredit Bank A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 26 March 2020 at 11:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1560 Copenhagen V.

Agenda:

1. The Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past financial year.

2. Presentation of the Annual Report 2019 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

3. Resolution on appropriation of profit according to the approved Annual Report.

4. Remuneration matters, including the remuneration policy for approval.

5. Election of members of the Board of Directors.

6. Appointment of auditors.

7. Any other business.





The agenda of the Company's general meeting, its updated remuneration policy as well as its Annual Report will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the general meeting.

Item 5 on the agenda proposes re-election of Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, David Hellemann and Tonny Thierry Andersen for the Board of Directors.

As item 6 on the agenda the Board of Directors proposes re-appointment of the accounting firm Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab.

It should be noted that Nykredit Realkredit A/S owns all the shares of Nykredit Bank A/S.

Copenhagen, 12 March 2020

Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment