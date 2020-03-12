Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.4%. Petroleum & Mineral Waxes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.7 Billion by the year 2025, Petroleum & Mineral Waxes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$133.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$111.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Petroleum & Mineral Waxes will reach a market size of US$500.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Blended Waxes Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Dow Corning

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants

Honeywell International

Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V

Lubrizol Corp.

Micro Powders Inc.

Paramelt BV

Romonta GmbH

Sasol Limited

Strahl & Pitsch Inc.

The International Group Inc.

Vantage Performance Materials

Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



I. Introduction, Methodology & Report Scope



II. Executive Summary



III. Market Analysis



IV. Competition



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nv0m6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900