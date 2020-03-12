Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The European Aerospace & Defense Industry 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European commercial aerospace sector has been growing rapidly on the back of higher aircraft deliveries in recent years. The revenues for the European defense sector increased by 2.6 percent, which was a negligible growth since 2016. With Europe facing growing pressure from the US government on NATO countries increasing military expenditure, this has been one of the key driving factors behind the European defense sector.



This report on the European Aerospace and Defense Industry 2019 is a comprehensive and elaborate assessment of this industry and its achievements. The report begins with a comprehensive analysis of the aerospace and defense industry across Europe. We include a market overview, industry value analysis, market segment analysis, an analysis of market share and the performance of major market leaders, industry growth is looked at along with industry partnerships.



Issues and challenges facing the industry as well as industry trends are also analyzed in this report.



Market statistics are analyzed for the following sectors: aeronautical, space, defense, and maintenance. We also look at import/export figures and research and development ongoing in the industry. A comparison of the European aerospace industry to the global industry is also included.



Aerospace and defense markets in Europe are analyzed through market statistics, market structure, market value analysis, market share, competition in the industry, industry challenges, research and development, defense spending, industry forecast, etc. Other parameters are also included, varying from market to market.

We analyzed the following European markets in this report:

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Russia

Smaller countries analyzed include:

Denmark

Hungary

Poland

Slovakia (Slovak Republic)

Ukraine

Over 25 major companies active in the European aerospace and defense industry are analyzed through a corporate overview, an analysis of their business segments, a financial analysis, and a SWOT analysis.

Key Topics Covered



A. Executive Summary



Section 1: Introduction to the European Aerospace & Defense Industry



B. Introduction

B.1 Market Overview

B.2 Industry Value Analysis

B.3 Market Segments

B.4 Market Share & Performance of Companies

B.5 Industry Growth

B.6 Industry Partnerships

B.7 Competition in the Industry

B.8 How New EU Members Are Helping the Industry Grow

B.8.1 Development of New Links

B.8.2 Increased Investments in the Industry

B.8.3 Importance of Poland & the Czech Republic

B.8.4 Importance of Further EU Expansion

B.9 Space Industry in the Spotlight

B.10 Evolving Air Traffic Management Systems

B.11 Industry Trends



C. Issues & Challenges

C.1 Changes in UK & EU Export Control Policies

C.2 Decreasing Performance in Relative Efficiency

C.3 Problems with Europe's Space Industry

C.4 Problems in Defense Sector

C.5 Bribery, Corruption & Transparency

C.6 Supply Chain Management

C.7 Controversial Weapons and Trade

C.8 Product Quality and Safety

C.9 Labor Relations

C.10 Fragmented Defense Industry & Decreasing Defense Budgets



D. Market Statistics

D.1 Aeronautical Sector

D.2 Space Sector

D.3 Defense Sector

D.4 Maintenance Services

D.5 Domestic & Export Figures

D.6 Comparison to the Global Market

D.7 Import/Export Situation

D.8 Contribution to the EU Trade Balance

D.9 Research & Developments



E. Consolidation of European Defense Sectors

E.1 Overview

E.2 Likely Emergence of Trans-European Deals

E.3 Likely Emergence of Trans-Atlantic Deals

E.4 Consolidation in the Defense Industry

E.5 Conclusion



F. Industry Forecast



G. Budget Airlines & its Impact on the Industry

G.1 Introduction

G.2 Global Budget Airline Industry

G.3 Business Case of Budget Airlines

G.4 Growing Industry in Europe

G.5 Issues & Challenges

G.6 Leading Players

G.6.1 Ryanair Holdings Plc

G.6.2 Virgin Express Holdings Plc

G.7 Cost Analysis

G.8 Market Forecast



Section 2: Country-wise Analysis



A. Aerospace & Defense in France

A.1 Market Statistics

A.2 Market Structure

A.3 Market Value Analysis

A.4 Market Segments

A.5 Market Share

A.6 Competition in the Industry

A.7 Challenges in the Industry

A.8 Civil Aviation Industry

A.9 Research & Development

A.10 Defense Spending

A.11 Market Forecast



B. Aerospace & Defense in Germany

B.1 Market Overview

B.2 Market Value Analysis

B.3 Market Segments

B.4 Market Share

B.5 Competition in the Industry

B.6 Industry Structure

B.7 Military & Defense

B.8 Defense Spending

B.9 Space

B.10 Import/Export Situation

B.11 End Users in the German Aerospace Industry

B.12 Process for New Market Entrants

B.13 Market Forecast



C. Aerospace & Defense in Italy

C.1 Market Overview

C.2 Market Value Analysis

C.3 Market Structure & Segments

C.4 Market Share

C.5 Competition in the Industry

C.6 Defense Spending

C.7 Civil Aviation Sector

C.8 Space Sector

C.9 Market Forecast



D. Aerospace & Defense in Spain

D.1 Market Overview

D.2 Market Value

D.3 Market Segments

D.4 Market Share

D.5 Competition in the Industry

D.6 Defense Spending

D.7 Market Forecast



E. Aerospace & Defense in UK

E.1 Industry Background

E.2 Market Overview

E.3 Market Value Analysis

E.4 Market Structure

E.5 Market Segments

E.6 Market Share

E.7 Competition in the Industry

E.8 Regional Importance of the Industry

E.9 Defense Aerospace Sector

E.10 Market Access

E.11 Government Launch Aid

E.12 Aerospace Industrial Strategy

E.13 Defense Spending

E.14 Market Forecast



F. Aerospace & Defense Industry in Russia

F.1 Historical Background

F.2 Market Overview

F.3 Market Structure

F.4 Import/Export Situation

F.5 Competition in the Industry

F.6 Regulatory Framework

F.7 Restructuring in the Industry

F.8 Market Forecast



G. Looking at the Industry in Other European Countries

G.1 Denmark

G.2 Hungary

G.3 Poland

G.4 Slovakia (Slovak Republic)

G.5 Ukraine



Section 3: Leading Players in the European Aerospace & Defense Industry



A. The Boeing Company

A.1 Corporate Profile

A.2 Business Segment Analysis

A.3 Financial Analysis

A.4 SWOT Analysis



B. Northrop Grumman Corporation

B.1 Corporate Profile

B.2 Business Segment Analysis

B.3 Financial Analysis

B.4 SWOT Analysis



C. BAE Systems Plc

C.1 Corporate Profile

C.2 Business Segment Analysis

C.3 Financial Analysis

C.4 SWOT Analysis



D. Raytheon Company

D.1 Corporate Profile

D.2 Business Segment Analysis

D.3 Financial Analysis

D.4 SWOT Analysis



E. Honeywell International Inc.

E.1 Corporate Profile

E.2 Business Segment Analysis

E.3 Financial Analysis

E.4 SWOT Analysis



F. Airbus SE

F.1 Corporate Profile

F.2 Business Segment Analysis

F.3 Financial Analysis

F.4 SWOT Analysis



G. Bombardier Incorporated

G.1 Corporate Profile

G.2 Business Segment Analysis

G.3 Financial Analysis

G.4 SWOT Analysis



H. Daimler AG

H.1 Corporate Profile

H.2 Business Segment Analysis

H.3 Financial Analysis

H.4 SWOT Analysis



I. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

I.1 Corporate Profile

I.2 Business Segment Analysis

I.3 Financial Analysis

I.4 SWOT Analysis



J. General Electric Company

J.1 Corporate Profile

J.2 Business Segment Analysis

J.3 Financial Analysis

J.4 SWOT Analysis



K. Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

K.1 Corporate Profile

K.2 Business Segment Analysis

K.3 Financial Analysis

K.4 SWOT Analysis



L. Saab AB

L.1 Corporate Profile

L.2 Business Segment Analysis

L.3 Financial Analysis

L.4 SWOT Analysis



M. Smiths Group Plc

M.1 Corporate Profile

M.2 Business Segment Analysis

M.3 Financial Analysis

M.4 SWOT Analysis



N. Leonardo S.p.A.

N.1 Corporate Profile

N.2 Business Segment Analysis

N.3 Financial Analysis

N.4 SWOT Analysis



O. Thales Group

O.1 Corporate Profile

O.2 Business Segment Analysis

O.3 Financial Analysis

O.4 SWOT Analysis



P. Precision Castparts Corporation

P.1 Corporate Profile

P.2 Business Segment Analysis

P.3 Financial Analysis

P.4 SWOT Analysis



Q. Babcock International Group Plc

Q.1 Corporate Profile

Q.2 Business Segment Analysis

Q.3 Financial Analysis



R. Dassault Aviation SA

R.1 Corporate Profile

R.2 Business Segment Analysis

R.3 Financial Analysis



S. Loral Space & Communications Inc.

S.1 Corporate Profile

S.2 Business Segment Analysis

S.3 Financial Analysis



T. AAR Corporation

T.1 Corporate Profile

T.2 Business Segment Analysis

T.3 Financial Analysis



U. MTU Aero Engines Holdings AG

U.1 Corporate Profile

U.2 Business Segment Analysis

U.3 Financial Analysis



V. Aeroflot

V.1 Corporate Profile

V.2 Business Segment Analysis

V.3 Financial Analysis



W. Safran SA

W.1 Corporate Profile

W.2 Business Segment Analysis

W.3 Financial Analysis



X. QinetiQ Group Plc

X. 1 Corporate Profile

X.2 Business Segment Analysis

X.3 Financial Analysis



Y. Arianespace SA



Section 3: Conclusion



