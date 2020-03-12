Selbyville, Delaware, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Molded Interconnect Device Market by Process (Laser Direct Structuring (LDS), Two-Shot Molding), Application (Automotive, Consumer Products, Healthcare, Industrial, Military & Aerospace, Telecommunication & Computing), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of molded interconnect devices will reach $1 billion by 2026.

The molded interconnect device market growth is attributed to rising uptake of smart wearable devices and smartphones. MID improves the circuit density and eliminates unnecessary combination of components by combining circuit boards, connectors, and cables, among others. MID also offers environmental benefits including elimination of harmful flame retardation manufacturing process and use of recyclable thermoplastic materials, accelerating the market growth.

The LDS segment in the molded interconnect device (MID) market will witness a growth rate of over 15% from 2020 to 2026 as it is being extensively adopted by OEMs due to elimination of hazardous chemical pretreatment during the metallization step. Several new vendors have expanded their molding capabilities to include LDS via the patented machinery offered by LPKF.

The industrial segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period owing to rise in automation in factories. The MID offers high flexibility and reliability to operate in harsh conditions, increasing their adoption in manufacturing and industrial process. The decreasing size of sensors and miniaturization of electronics & semiconductors will increase the demand for MID in industrial robots.

North America molded interconnect device market will witness exponential growth through 2026 impelled by proliferation of smart devices in the region. Companies in the region are implementing new innovative features for smart devices. This will accelerate the demand for MID to deliver compact, reliable, and flexible features in electronic devices. Technological giants in the U.S, such as Apple and Google, are expanding their product offerings, accelerating the demand for MIDs in various industries.

Some major findings of the molded interconnect device (MID) market report include:

New technological innovation with miniaturization of devices in automotive & consumer electronics is projected to drive the molded interconnect device market.

Two-shot molding process has been the dominant market segment owing to its simplicity of use than other conventional methods combined and reliability in high volume MID applications.

Manufacturers in the military & aerospace sectors are developing compact models with advanced features by integrating electrical &mechanical functions in a single chip, driving the market.

Applications of MIDs in the telecom sector advance the miniaturization trend while also saving on system cost and simplifying assembly. MID molding and plating characteristics can be modified to produce functional and attractive colors and shapes. Wi-Fi-ready MID chip antennas enable computing device makers to achieve better product integration with fewer components. Popularization of wearable devices and penetration of IoT technology have been the driving forces for the strong growth of the market.

The presence of several consumer electronics & automotive manufacturers in Asia Pacific and new product upgrades by these companies will propel the molded interconnect device market in the region. The rising demand for smartphones & several computing devices such as laptops, routers, & printers and increasing adoption of MID antennas & circuitries in these devices will add an advantage for MID adoption .

. Some of the key players operating in the market include SelectConnect Technologies, MacDermid Enthone, LPKF Laser & Electronics, Harting Mitronics AG, TE Connectivity, RTP company, and Molex.

Major companies are focusing on technological innovations and entering into new alliances to enhance the existing partner network and target new markets in the developing regions to strengthen their market position.

