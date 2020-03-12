Selbyville, Delaware, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
According to latest report “Molded Interconnect Device Market by Process (Laser Direct Structuring (LDS), Two-Shot Molding), Application (Automotive, Consumer Products, Healthcare, Industrial, Military & Aerospace, Telecommunication & Computing), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of molded interconnect devices will reach $1 billion by 2026.
The molded interconnect device market growth is attributed to rising uptake of smart wearable devices and smartphones. MID improves the circuit density and eliminates unnecessary combination of components by combining circuit boards, connectors, and cables, among others. MID also offers environmental benefits including elimination of harmful flame retardation manufacturing process and use of recyclable thermoplastic materials, accelerating the market growth.
The LDS segment in the molded interconnect device (MID) market will witness a growth rate of over 15% from 2020 to 2026 as it is being extensively adopted by OEMs due to elimination of hazardous chemical pretreatment during the metallization step. Several new vendors have expanded their molding capabilities to include LDS via the patented machinery offered by LPKF.
The industrial segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period owing to rise in automation in factories. The MID offers high flexibility and reliability to operate in harsh conditions, increasing their adoption in manufacturing and industrial process. The decreasing size of sensors and miniaturization of electronics & semiconductors will increase the demand for MID in industrial robots.
North America molded interconnect device market will witness exponential growth through 2026 impelled by proliferation of smart devices in the region. Companies in the region are implementing new innovative features for smart devices. This will accelerate the demand for MID to deliver compact, reliable, and flexible features in electronic devices. Technological giants in the U.S, such as Apple and Google, are expanding their product offerings, accelerating the demand for MIDs in various industries.
Some major findings of the molded interconnect device (MID) market report include:
Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:
Chapter 3 Molded Interconnect Device Market Insights
3.1 Industry segmentation
3.2 Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026
3.2.1 MID industry landscape
3.2.2 PCB industry landscape, 2015 - 2026
3.2.3 Smartphone industry landscape, 2015 - 2026
3.2.4 Smartphone thickness reduction trends
3.2.5 Smartphone antenna market
3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3.1 Material suppliers
3.3.2 OEMs
3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis
3.3.4 Vendor matrix
3.4 Technological landscape
3.4.1 Internet of Things (IoT)
3.4.2 Wearable devices
3.4.3 Software suites
3.5 Raw material analysis
3.5.1 Special polyamides (nylons)
3.5.2 Thermoplastic polyesters
3.5.2.1 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
3.5.2.2 Polyetherimide (PEI)
3.5.2.3 Polyphthalamides (PPAs)
3.5.3 Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCPs)
3.5.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
3.6 LDS plating material analysis
3.6.1 Electroless copper
3.6.2 Electroless Nickel
3.6.3 Immersion Gold
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.7.1 Environmental regulations
3.7.1.1 RoHS
3.7.1.2 WEEE Directive
3.7.1.3 Others
3.7.2 ISO standards
3.8 Industry impact forces
3.8.1 Growth drivers
3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.8.2.1 Raw material price issues
3.8.2.2 High tooling cost
3.9 Growth potential analysis
3.10 Porter’s analysis
3.11 Competitive landscape, 2019
3.11.1 Company market share
3.11.2 Strategy dashboard
3.12 PESTEL analysis
