The "Electronic Load Market by Voltage (Low, High), Current Type (AC, DC), Application (Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communication and Infrastructure, and Others), Region- Global Trends and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic load market size is projected to reach USD 4 billion by 2024 from an estimated market size of USD 3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Increasing investments in aerospace, defense & government services for developing technologically advanced aircraft, space and defense systems is expected to drive the growth of this market.



The global electronic load market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive global and regional presence. The leading players in this market are Keysight Technologies (US), AMETEK (US), National Instrument (US), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), Teledyne Technologies (US).

The low voltage segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The electronic load market, by voltage, is segmented into low and high voltage electronic load. The low voltage electronic load segment is increasing because of the rising usage of portable devices and the growing need for testing the reliability of a power source. North America is the largest market for low voltage electronic load during the forecast period as the region has the highest adoption rate of electronic loads to test electronic components.



The wireless communication and infrastructure segment is expected to the largest market for electronic load from 2019 to 2024



Wireless communication and infrastructure accounted for the highest share of the global electronic load market in 2018. The growth of this application is driven by the rising need to test power supplies for the efficient operation of wireless communication. It is also driven by an increase in investments for the deployment of 5G technology.



North America is expected to lead in the electronic load market



North America is the largest market for electronic load during the forecast period. The region has been segmented by country into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The demand for electronic load in this region is driven mostly by applications such as aerospace, defense & government services, wireless communication, and automotive. The aerospace, defense & government services is the largest sector in North America during the forecast period as they produce technologically advanced aircraft and defense systems. This is supported further by the national governments' increasing defense spending and budget allocations. Moreover, this region also houses some of the major manufacturers who continuously focus on R&D to innovate new technologies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electronic Load Market

4.2 Electronic Load Market, By Region

4.3 North American Electronic Load Market, By End-User & Country

4.4 Electronic Load Market, Voltage

4.5 Electronic Load Market, By Current Type

4.6 Electronic Load Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Emphasis on Testing of Consumer Electronics & Appliances

5.2.1.2 Maximizing the Reliability of Wireless Communication

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Cost of Electronic Loads

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Support Policies and Infrastructure Development for Electric Vehicles (EV)

5.2.3.2 Increasing Investments in Research and Development (R&D) for Test and Measurement Equipment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rapid Technological Changes

5.2.4.2 Trade War Threats and Growing Political Instability



6 Electronic Load Market, By Voltage

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High Voltage

6.2.1 Continuous Focus to Produce Highly Energy-Efficient Products is Likely to Drive the High Voltage Segment

6.3 Low Voltage

6.3.1 Rise in the Usage of Portable Devices is Expected to Drive the Low-Voltage Segment



7 Electronic Load Market, By Current Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 AC

7.2.1 Rising Demand for Test Equipment in R&D is Likely to Drive the AC Electronic Load Segment

7.3 DC

7.3.1 Increasing Investments for Advancements in Battery Technology are Expected to Drive the DC Electronic Load Segment



8 Electronic Load Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

8.2.1 Increasing Investments in the Aerospace & Defense Industry are Likely to Drive the Market

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Increasing Investments for Autonomous Vehicles are Driving the Market

8.4 Energy

8.4.1 Need for Increasing Operational Efficiency is Driving the Market

8.5 Wireless Communication and Infrastructure

8.5.1 Ensuring Efficient Operation of the Electronic Components is Expected to Drive the Demand for Electronic Loads

8.6 Others



9 Electronic Loads Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on R&D for Aerospace & Defense is Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Investments for Autonomous Vehicles are Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Rise in Foreign Direct Investments (Fdi) for the Automotive Sector is Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market in Mexico

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.1.1 Government Support Policies for Electric Mobility are Driving the Market for Electronic Loads

9.3.2 Australia

9.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of 5G Technology is Driving the Market for Electronic Loads in Australia

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.3.1 Increasing Focus on 5G Deployment is Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market

9.3.4 India

9.3.4.1 Government Tax Rebates to Increase the Usage of Electric Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.5.1 Strong Establishment of 5G Network Infrastructure is Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electronic Loads to Test Power Supplies is Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market in Germany

9.4.2 UK

9.4.2.1 Increase in Focus on Deployment of 5G Network is Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market

9.4.3 France

9.4.3.1 Increasing Investments in R&D are Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market in France

9.4.4 Russia

9.4.4.1 Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.5.1 Increasing Subsidies to Promote the Growth of Electric Vehicles are Expected to Drive the Market in Spain

9.4.6 Italy

9.4.6.1 Increase in Focus on Electric Vehicle Support Infrastructure is Expected to Drive the Market

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.1.1 Increase in Defense Spending and Focus on Aerospace Manufacturing are Expected to Drive the Demand for Electronic Loads

9.5.2 Africa

9.5.2.1 Increase in Focus on Renewables is Expected to Drive the Demand for Electronic Loads

9.5.3 South America

9.5.4 Brazil

9.5.4.1 Increasing Investments in Aerospace & Defense is Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market in Brazil

9.5.5 Argentina

9.5.5.1 Government Support Policies for Wireless Communication and Infrastructure is Expected to Drive the Demand for Electronic Loads Market in Argentina

9.5.6 Chile

9.5.6.1 Growth in Wireless Communication and Infrastructure is Expected to Drive the Electronic Load Market in the Country



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share, 2018

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Developments

10.3.2 Investments & Expansions

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Emerging Companies

10.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators



11 Company Profile

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

11.1 Keysight Technologies

11.2 Ametek

11.3 National Instruments

11.4 Chroma ATE

11.5 Teledyne Technologies

11.6 Good Will Instrument

11.7 Rigol Technologies

11.8 B&K Precision

11.9 Tektronix

11.10 Kikusui Electronics

11.11 Matsusada Precision

11.12 Magna-Power Electronics

11.13 NH Research

11.14 Beich Electronics

11.15 iTech Electronics

11.16 Ainuo Instrument

11.17 NF Corporation

11.18 Hocherl & Hackl

11.19 Array Electronics

11.20 Spellman High Voltage Electronics

11.21 Siglent Technologies



