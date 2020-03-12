Trine S. Romuld, CFO & COO and primary insider of SalMar ASA has on 12 March 2020 purchased 1,250 shares in SalMar at an average price of NOK 397.00 per share. Following the transaction, Trine S. Romuld owns 3,550 shares of a total of 113,299,999 outstanding shares in SalMar and 3,010 RSU-rights.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

