The mixed performance bag of the U.S. payment card market in 2019 produced record-setting double-digit yields and highest pre-tax ROAs in more than 30 years.



However, portfolio metrics reveal erratic American consumer behavior with spending and debt, amidst global economic uncertainty. The extended U.S. recovery has produced an erosion in credit quality, re-igniting a race to the bottom. Going forward, profitability in the U.S. payment card market will likely face significant pressure from recession losses, reduced purchase volume coupled with rising account acquisition and card enhancement costs.



This report, divided into seven sections, examines the operating performance, critical metrics, market dynamics and growth potential of the U.S. payment card market, including credit cards, charge cards, debit cards and prepaid cards.



The report carefully examines the historical performance patterns on a quarter-by-quarter basis for the past five years. Annual historical performance of the past five years is reviewed and coupled with a five year forecast. Performance data are presented individually and by peer group.



The report primarily covers a wide range of peer group performance metrics for the four major U.S.-based payment card networks, four largest U.S. bank payment card portfolios, and the two hybrid network/issuers. Collectively this peer group represents over 60% of the total U.S. market in payment card outstandings and nearly 100% of the U.S. market based on purchase dollar volume.



Additionally, the report identifies and details the current individual annual performance data (outstandings and purchase dollar volume) of the 50 largest U.S. issuers, representing over 70% of the U.S. payment card market. Historical and current quarterly performance data (revolving debt, delinquency, charge-offs and pricing) of the Top 100 banks, based on assets, representing more than 80% of the U.S. payment card market, is presented on a peer group level.



Most importantly each of the 43 parts includes a commentary and analysis of other key performance discussion, if relevant, including marketing expenses, per account acquisition costs, marketing channels, voluntary attrition, involuntary attrition, average tickets, portfolio segmentation by credit score and product type, reward redemption rates, fee development, demographics, new products and services, mobile apps and emerging payment technology.



Through a total of 344 exhibits and more than 5,000 data points the U.S. payment card market reveals the trend lines developing over the past five years and the basis for a reliable five-year forecast.



The report closely examines the four major U.S. networks quarterly and annually operating performance in the U.S. market as it pertains to gross dollar volume, purchase dollar volume, open accounts, cards-in-force, and market share. The data are presented individually and as a peer group.



Additionally, the two largest networks are reviewed, quarterly and annually, individually and combined, for gross dollar volume, purchase dollar volume, cash dollar volume, open accounts, cards-in-force, gross transactions, purchase transactions, cash transactions.



The four largest U.S. credit card issuer portfolios are examined individually, and as a peer group, for the past five-year period, quarter-by-quarter, and annually. Critical portfolio metrics include early stage delinquency, late stage delinquency, charge-offs, loan-loss reserves, yield, marketshare, profit/loss, outstandings, gross volume, purchase volume, total open accounts, total active accounts, and cards-in-force.



The portfolios of the four largest U.S. credit card issuers, combined with the two largest hybrid issuer/networks, are examined individually and presented as a peer group, quarterly and annually. Metrics include early stage delinquency, late stage delinquency, charge-offs, loan-loss reserves, yield, marketshare, profit/loss, outstandings, gross volume, purchase volume, total open accounts, total active accounts, and cards-in-force.



Report Highlights

U.S. payment networks will post purchase volumes below an 8% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for the next four years

U.S. card issuers will face average delinquency ratios climbing above 3% for the next three years

U.S. top issuers will report eroding average yields of less than 12% for the next five years

U.S. consumer Debt Service Ratio will trend upward by 40 bps over next two years

Industry Insights



The U.S. payment card industry has reached the point of saturation of credit card products, the maturation of debit card products and the accelerating penetration of prepaid cards will produce unprecedented challenges in the next five years. Card issuers are also facing a likely downward global economic cycle in the 2021 to 2023 period, dampening U.S. consumer spending and personal debt aversion.



Regardless, opportunities abound in the U.S, marketplace with the integration of mobile apps and other financial technology (Fintech) to capture payment volume. Migrating current and future card products to less complex and lower cost rewards programs is inevitable. Snippet counter marketing of competitor weaknesses in basic card pricing in late payment, balance transfers, cash advances and foreign transactions will likely emerge.



While risk management will be the key to the mitigation of card metrics during the next few years including credit lines, opportunities exist to market consumer friendly debt management through minimum payment waivers and short-term interest rate reductions.



It is imperative for U.S. payment card issuers to thoroughly review the effectiveness of current marketing channels, stem the rising tide of account attrition rates pervasive among major portfolios. Internet marketing has become intrusive over the past five years, diminishing brand value via the aggressiveness of online marketing via third parties.

With a focus on the four largest payments networks and the four largest issuers in the U.S. credit, charge, debit, and prepaid card business, collectively representing the gorilla and lion of market share, this report:

Provides quarter-by-quarter data points from Q1 2015 through Q4 2019 of all basic and critical metrics of network and issuer operating performance

Furnishes annual portfolio operating performance for 2015 through 2019 and appropriately weighted performance annual projections for 2020 through 2025.

Presents over 300 exhibits and more than 5,000 data points to rmly establish individual and peer group momentum during a stable macro economy.

Appraises through 43 commentary reports voluntary attrition, involuntary attrition, average tickets, portfolio segmentation by credit score and product type, reward redemption rates, etc.

Evaluates portfolio segmentation by credit score and product type, reward redemption rates, fee development, demographics, new products and services, mobile apps and emerging payment technology.

Assess more than 50 individual U.S. bank credit card programs, including loans outstanding and purchase value, including a peer group snapshot of the Top 100 U.S. banks operating within the credit card segment.

Estimates the macro, micro trends and particularity of the U.S. payment card market and the likelihood of merger and acquisition activity through 2025.

Key Topics Covered

(7 Sections - 43 Parts - 344 Exhibits - 5,000+ Data Points - 400+ Pages)



SECTION A: U.S. Network Peer Group

Part 01 - U.S.-Based Network Credit/Charge Card U.S. Gross Dollar Volume

Part 02 - U.S.-Based Network U.S. Payment Card (Credit+Charge+Debit+Prepaid) Purchase Dollar Volume

Part 03 - U.S.-Based Network U.S. Payment Card (Credit+Charge+Debit+Prepaid) Gross (Open) Accounts

Part 04 - U.S.-Based Network U.S. Payment Card (Credit+Charge+Debit+Prepaid) Cards-in-Force

Part 05 - U.S.-Based Network U.S. Payment Card (Credit+Charge+Debit+Prepaid) Marketshare/Gross Dollar Volume



SECTION B: U.S. Issuer Peer Group

Part 06 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. Gross Dollar Volume

Part 07 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. Purchase Dollar Volume

Part 08 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. End-of-Period Outstandings

Part 09 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. Gross (Open) Accounts

Part 10 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. Active (Sales) Accounts

Part 11 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. Cards-in-Force

Part 12 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. Card 30+ Day Delinquency

Part 13 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. Card 90+ Day Delinquency

Part 14 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. Card Charge-Offs

Part 15 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. Card Portfolio Yield

Part 16 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. Card Marketshare/ Purchase Dollar Volume

Part 17 - Four Largest U.S. Credit/Charge Card Issuers U.S. Card Profit/Loss



SECTION C: U.S. Visa + Mastercard Peer Group

Part 18 - Visa + Mastercard U.S. Payment Card (credit+charge+debit+prepaid) Gross Dollar Volume ($US)

Part 19 - Visa + Mastercard U.S. Payment Card (credit+charge+debit+prepaid) Purchase Dollar Volume ($US)

Part 20 - Visa + Mastercard U.S. Payment Card (credit+charge+debit+prepaid) Cash Dollar Volume ($US)

Part 21 - Visa + Mastercard U.S. Payment Card (credit+charge+debit+prepaid) Gross (Open) Accounts [2015-2019]

Part 22 - Visa + Mastercard U.S. Payment Card (credit+charge+debit+prepaid) Cards-in-Force [2015-2019]

Part 23 - Visa + Mastercard U.S. Payment Card (credit+charge+debit+prepaid) Gross Transactions [2015-2019]

Part 24 - Visa + Mastercard U.S. Payment Card (credit+charge+debit+prepaid) Purchase Transactions [2015-2019]

Part 25 - Visa + Mastercard U.S. Payment Card (credit+charge+debit+prepaid) Cash Transactions [2015-2019]



SECTION D: U.S. Issuer + Network Peer Group

Part 26 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card U.S. Gross Dollar Volume

Part 27 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card U.S. Purchase Dollar Volume

Part 28 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card U.S. End-of-Period Outstandings

Part 29 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card U.S. Gross (Open) Accounts

Part 30 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card U.S. Active (Sales) Accounts

Part 31 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card U.S. Cards-in-Force

Part 32 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card U.S. 30+ Day Delinquency

Part 33 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card U.S. 90+ Day Delinquency

Part 34 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card U.S. Charge-Offs

Part 35 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card U.S. Portfolio Yield

Part 36 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card U.S. Marketshare/Purchase Dollar Volume

Part 37 - Four Largest Issuers + Two Network/Issuers U.S. Credit/Charge Card Largest U.S. Profit/Loss



SECTION E: U.S. Top 50 Issuers

Part 38 - U.S. Top 50 Issuers Credit/Charge Card



SECTION F: U.S. Top 100 Issuers

Part 39 - Top 100 Banks Quarterly U.S. Credit Card 30+ Day Delinquency

Part 40 - Top 100 Banks Quarterly U.S. Credit Card Charge-Offs

Part 41 - Top 100 Banks U.S. Credit Card Monthly Interest Rates



SECTION G: U.S. Consumer Statistics

Part 42 - U.S. Monthly Revolving Consumer Credit

Part 43 - U.S. Quarterly Consumer Financial Obligations & Debt Service Ratio



Companies Mentioned



Alliance Data Systems

America First Credit Union

American Express

BBVA

BECU

BMO Harris Bank

Bank of America

Bank of the West

Barclays Bank

Capital One

Chase

Citibank

Discover

JPM Chase

Mastercard

Visa

