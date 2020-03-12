As previously announced, the U.S. Government has issued travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak which will temporarily suspend travel for non-U.S. citizens, who have been physically present within the Schengen Area during a 14-day period preceding their entry, to the U.S. for 30 days effective from Saturday 14 March. Icelandair is not restricted from flying to and from the U.S. during the period although the aforementioned passenger restrictions, as well as certain airport restrictions, apply.

Icelandair’s flight schedule will remain unchanged today and tomorrow. When the travel restrictions become effective on Saturday, flights to New York (JFK and EWR), Chicago, Seattle and Washington D.C. will operate as scheduled but travel restrictions will apply for non-U.S passengers. During 14-16 March trips to Boston, Denver, Minneapolis and Orlando will be cancelled. Flights from Orlando and Denver to Iceland on Saturday 14 March will operate as scheduled. Furthermore, all flights to Europe remain on schedule. Cargo transport is not restricted during the period.

The complete flight schedule is under regular review during these unprecedented circumstances and is thus subject to change. Updates to the flight schedule will be published on Icelandair’s website; www.icelandair.is

Further information:

Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Director Investor Relations, iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Ásdís Ýr Pétursdóttir, Director Communications, asdis@icelandair.is