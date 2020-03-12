New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wound Debridement Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043303/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Wound Debridement Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wound Debridement Products will reach a market size of US$146.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$227 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc.

Coloplast

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Misonix Inc.

MediWound Ltd.

Medline Industries Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Soering GmbH

Welcare Industries SpA

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Wound Debridement - Market Overview

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Competition

Leading Players in the Global Wound Debridement Products Market

by Segment

Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden

Chronic Wounds Statistics

Prevalence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Growing Incidence of Hard-to-Heal Wounds, and Increased Wound

Care Costs Drive Debridement Products Market

Diabetic Foot Ulcers - An Critical Area for Wound Debridement

Products

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on

Treatment Solutions

Maintenance Debridement Sustains Adoption of Debridement

Products/Techniques

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wound Debridement Products Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Santyl - The Leading Enzymatic Debridement Agent

Monofilament Polyester Fibre Pads Buoy Growth in Mechanical

Debridement Market

Hydrosurgery Emerges as a Safe and Cost Effective Method

Micro Water Jet Technology (MWT) - Highly Efficient Means of

Debridement

Robotic MWT

Ultrasound Emerges as a Viable Option to Promote Improved Wound

Healing

SonicOne® for Ultrasonic Debridement

Honey as a Debridement Agent Gains Prominence

Larvae Therapy Re-Emerges as an Effective Debridement Technology

Plasma-Mediated Bipolar Radio Frequency Ablation Demonstrates

Selective Ablation

CPI Wound Therapy System Enables Bedside Pressurized Irrigation

Jetox Lavage Systems





