9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Wound Debridement Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wound Debridement Products will reach a market size of US$146.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$227 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Wound Debridement - Market Overview
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
Competition
Leading Players in the Global Wound Debridement Products Market
by Segment
Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden
Chronic Wounds Statistics
Prevalence of Wounds - Select Statistics
Growing Incidence of Hard-to-Heal Wounds, and Increased Wound
Care Costs Drive Debridement Products Market
Diabetic Foot Ulcers - An Critical Area for Wound Debridement
Products
Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on
Treatment Solutions
Maintenance Debridement Sustains Adoption of Debridement
Products/Techniques
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wound Debridement Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)
Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA)
Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH (Germany)
Misonix, Inc. (USA)
MediWound Ltd. (Israel)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Soering GmbH (Germany)
Welcare Industries SpA (Italy)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Santyl - The Leading Enzymatic Debridement Agent
Monofilament Polyester Fibre Pads Buoy Growth in Mechanical
Debridement Market
Hydrosurgery Emerges as a Safe and Cost Effective Method
Micro Water Jet Technology (MWT) - Highly Efficient Means of
Debridement
Robotic MWT
Ultrasound Emerges as a Viable Option to Promote Improved Wound
Healing
SonicOne® for Ultrasonic Debridement
Honey as a Debridement Agent Gains Prominence
Larvae Therapy Re-Emerges as an Effective Debridement Technology
Plasma-Mediated Bipolar Radio Frequency Ablation Demonstrates
Selective Ablation
CPI Wound Therapy System Enables Bedside Pressurized Irrigation
Jetox Lavage Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
