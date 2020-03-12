Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LEDs Used in Night Vision Imaging Systems Compatible Lighting: U.S.A. Military - Market Forecast 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The consumption value of LEDs used in NVIS compatible lighting, by the USA Military reached an estimated $62.53 million in 2019, and the value is forecast to increase at an annual rate of 4.26 percent, to reach $83.75 million in the year 2026. Market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data.

LED-based Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS) compliant lighting is available in six colors: NVIS blue, NVIS green A, NVIS green B, NVIS white, NVIS yellow and NVIS red. The NVIS blue, NVIS green A and NVIS white display chromaticity coordinates are within the areas bounded by a circle for blue, green A and white and a circle and the spectrum locus for green B, when set to 0.1 foot-lamberts. The NVIS yellow and NVIS red display chromaticity coordinates are within the area bounded by a circle and the spectrum locus when set to 15.0 foot-lamberts.

A night vision device (NVD) comprises of an Infrared (IR) image intensifier tube in a rigid casing, commonly used by US military forces. Infrared light is electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between 0.7 and 300 micrometers, which equates to a frequency range between approximately 1 and 430 terahertz (THz).



Night vision goggles (NVG) combined with magnification lenses constitutes night vision binoculars. Other types include monocular night vision devices with only one eyepiece, which may be mounted to firearms as night sights. NVG and enhanced vision systems (EVS) technologies are becoming standard operating products for US military operations to improve safety. Light-emitting diodes used in Night Vision Imaging Systems must provide an environment that will not have near infrared (NIR) noise, which would interfere with the nighttime sensitivity of the NVGs. It is important to note that night vision compatibility (NVC) is only achieved when the design of the lighting equipment allows for proper use with and without the NVIS, at night or during the day.



This study provides detailed 2019-2026 estimates and market forecasts for packaged LEDs that have night vision compatibility in relationship to night vision imaging systems (NVIS) - used by the US Military.



NVIS are passive systems, which have a very high sensitivity to radiation in the approximate region of 600nm to 930nm (orange to near-infrared). The NVIS work by converting photons from the outside night scene onto a micro-displayed visible image. The NVIS will amplify the nighttime scene approximately 2000 times. To protect the image intensifier assembly, the systems are equipped with automatic gain control (AGC), which will aperture down the NVIS when exposed to bright lights in the region of approximately 600nm to 930nm. If displays or light sources are not NVIS compatible, the automatic gain control will activate and the NVIS will become proportionally less sensitive to nighttime objects outside of the cockpit.



The Department of Defense (United States) published the MIL-STD-3009 Standard for lighting, aircraft, night vision imaging system compatibility, which specifies the interface and performance requirements for aircraft lighting and display equipment that is intended to be used along with NVIS. This specification defines aircraft interior lighting standards for sources such as cockpit displays and caution/warning lights, for both day and nighttime operating conditions. NVIS filters designed for avionic applications must incorporate NIR attenuation properties, chromaticity, contrast for daylight readability and often EMI/RFI shielding. The MIL-STD-3009 superseded MIL-L-85762A standard. This standard also includes provisions for white light sources and for leaky green requirements.



The light-emitting diodes in a display heavily influence its color, contrast, and NVIS radiance (NR) properties. White, green, and red-light emitting diodes with certain spectral emission can be adjusted with filters to produce displays that comply with various NVIS color coordinates and NVIS Radiance (NR) specifications described in MIL-STD-3009. Meeting both color and Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS) Radiance limits can be challenging. Each application is unique and always involves certain constraints, such as space limitations or production methods, that may require a specific approach in order meet compliance.



Market Forecast and Analysis by Application



The Night Vision Imaging System LED market is segmented into the following application categories:

United States of America - Military Aircraft Cockpit/Display Panel/Instrument Lighting Other Interior Night Vision Compatible (NVC) Lighting Exterior Aircraft NVC Lighting Ships/Watercraft Bridge Display Panel/Instrument Lighting Other Interior Night Vision Compatible (NVC) Lighting Exterior NVC Lighting Ground Vehicle Display Panel/Instrument Lighting Other Interior Night Vision Compatible (NVC) Lighting Exterior NVC Lighting Ground Field Command/Man-Portable Devices/Other Display Panel/Instrument Lighting Other Interior Night Vision Compatible (NVC) Lighting Exterior NVC Lighting



LED Level Quantified in the Study



A Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor device that converts electrical energy directly into light. On its most basic level, the semiconductor is comprised of two regions. The p-region contains positive electrical charges while the n-region contains negative electrical charges. When voltage is applied and current begins to flow, the electrons move across the n region into the p region. The process of an electron moving through the p-n junction releases energy. The dispersion of this energy produces photons with visible wavelengths. Below, are four levels (or food chain) of LEDs. For the purposes of this study, a market forecast for Level 2 is quantified and provided.

Level 1 - The chip or die

Level 2 - Packaged LED - single or multiple-die packaged LED

Level 3 - LED array; may include optics, heat sink and/or power supply

Level 4 - LED luminaire

Quantitative Analysis



LEDs face the challenge of creating definitive positions in the NVIS illumination market, as competing lighting solutions (technologies) are readily available and accepted. While this does not limit the potential success of LEDs, it does create some challenges. This report provides an independent examination and analysis of the changing market dynamics for LEDs used in selected end-use applications. The LED market forecast data are segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/units)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

Ship/Watercraft Leads in Consumption



The use of LEDs in Night Vision Imaging System compatible lighting will continue to be dominated by the Military market sector. The market forecast provides second-level (or sub-level) applications under the US Military application sectors. The next-level of detailed is provided in the report text, as well as in the Microsoft Excel database worksheet found in the addendum of the study report.



During the forecast period, as the luminous efficacy techniques improve (Lumens per Watt: lm/W), the LED is being considered for more than (just) indicator lighting.



The conversion of interior lights in aircraft cockpits and cabins to meet MIL-Spec (specifications) and standards can involve the following conversion techniques, based on cost-effectiveness and operational requirement:

Replacement of instrument panel glass with filter material

Installation of filter material to warning, caution and annunciator indicators

Replacement of existing lamps with LED based modular lamps

Installation of NVIS compatible bridge and bezel lighting

NVG compatible floodlights

These same techniques are also used for the conversion of vehicle driving instruments, ships' bridge, navigational and control lighting and communication equipment.



Exterior lighting for ships, aircraft and vehicles can be made Night Vision Goggles (NVG) friendly or dual mode Convert/NVG friendly through:

Replacement of bulbs with form and fit compatible LEDs

Installation of solid state LED based navigation and anti-collision lights

Fitting filters to existing light fittings

Addition of Infra Red LEDs for covert navigation and formation lights only visible through NVIS

