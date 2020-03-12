Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instruments, Blood Culture Media, Assay Kits & Reagents, Software), by Technology, by Pathogen, by Testing Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sepsis diagnostic market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4%.
High prevalence of sepsis, introduction of technologically advanced medical examination systems and increasing government initiatives is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.
According to CDC estimates, every year more than 1.7 million adults in the U.S. suffer from sepsis, which leads to around 270,000 deaths. Furthermore, according to the report published by OECD in 2018, every year around 3.8 million patients suffer from hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) in acute care hospitals in European countries. High prevalence of HAIs in key regions is expected to significantly increase the demand for medical examination solutions, thereby fueling market growth over the forecast period.
Increasing regulatory approval and introduction of technologically advanced medical examination solutions for the life-threatening disease condition are expected to facilitate market growth over the forecast period. In May 2018, T2 Biosystems, Inc., a the U.S.-based emerging medical examination solutions company received the U.S. FDA approval for its T2Bacteria Panel, intended for the detection of specific sepsis-causing bacterial pathogens in human whole blood specimens.
In April 2019, the Scottish Government in collaboration with Sepsis Research (originally called FEAT - The Fiona Elizabeth Agnew Trust) launched a Scotland-wide campaign to spread public awareness about the signs and symptoms of sepsis. Such initiatives to raise public awareness about the disease condition is expected to raise demand for its rapid medical examination solutions and support its market growth in the near future.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Sepsis Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 High prevalence of sepsis
3.3.1.2 Approval and launch of advance sepsis diagnostic systems
3.3.1.3 Government initatives to spread awarness about early sepsis diagnosis
3.3.1.4 Increasing R&D investments
3.3.1.5 Strategic initatives by major players
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1 High cost of products
3.3.2.2 Product recall
3.3.2.3 Stringent regulatory framework
3.3.3 Industry challenges
3.3.3.1 Pricing pressure
3.4 Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Industry analysis - Porter's
3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis
3.4.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis
3.4.4 Market entry strategies
Chapter 4 Sepsis Diagnostics Market - Competitive Analysis
4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
4.2 Vendor Landscape
4.2.1 List of key distributors and channel partners
4.2.2 Key company market share analysis, 2019
4.3 Public Companies
4.3.1 Company market position analysis
4.3.2 Competitive dashboard analysis
4.4 Private Companies
4.4.1 List of key emerging companies
4.4.2 Regional network map
4.4.3 Company market position analysis
Chapter 5 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis
5.1 Definition & Scope
5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Product, 2016 to 2027
5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 6 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis
6.1 Definition & Scope
6.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.3 Segment Dashboard
6.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Technology, 2016 to 2027
6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 7 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Pathogen Estimates and Trend Analysis
7.1 Definition & Scope
7.2 Testing Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
7.3 Segment Dashboard
7.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Pathogen, 2016 to 2027
7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 8 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Testing Type Estimates and Trend Analysis
8.1 Definition & Scope
8.2 Testing Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Segment Dashboard
8.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Testing Type, 2016 to 2027
8.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 9 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1 Regional Market Snapshot
9.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2019
9.2.1 North America
9.2.2 Europe
9.2.3 Latin America
9.2.4 Asia-Pacific
9.2.5 Middle East & Africa
9.3 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2019
9.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
9.5 Market Size & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2019 to 2027
Chapter 10 Company Profile
10.1 Company Profiles
10.1.1 bioMerieux S.A.
10.1.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
10.1.3 Sysmex Corporation
10.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
10.1.5 Roche Diagnostics
10.1.6 Danaher
10.1.7 Luminex Corporation
10.1.8 Bruker Corporation
10.1.9 Amara Health Analytics
10.1.10 Wolters Kluwer N.V.
10.1.11 Cerner Corporation
10.1.12 Epic Systems Corporation
10.1.13 McKesson Corporation
10.1.14 GE Healthcare
10.1.15 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
