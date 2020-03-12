Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instruments, Blood Culture Media, Assay Kits & Reagents, Software), by Technology, by Pathogen, by Testing Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sepsis diagnostic market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4%.



High prevalence of sepsis, introduction of technologically advanced medical examination systems and increasing government initiatives is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.



According to CDC estimates, every year more than 1.7 million adults in the U.S. suffer from sepsis, which leads to around 270,000 deaths. Furthermore, according to the report published by OECD in 2018, every year around 3.8 million patients suffer from hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) in acute care hospitals in European countries. High prevalence of HAIs in key regions is expected to significantly increase the demand for medical examination solutions, thereby fueling market growth over the forecast period.



Increasing regulatory approval and introduction of technologically advanced medical examination solutions for the life-threatening disease condition are expected to facilitate market growth over the forecast period. In May 2018, T2 Biosystems, Inc., a the U.S.-based emerging medical examination solutions company received the U.S. FDA approval for its T2Bacteria Panel, intended for the detection of specific sepsis-causing bacterial pathogens in human whole blood specimens.



In April 2019, the Scottish Government in collaboration with Sepsis Research (originally called FEAT - The Fiona Elizabeth Agnew Trust) launched a Scotland-wide campaign to spread public awareness about the signs and symptoms of sepsis. Such initiatives to raise public awareness about the disease condition is expected to raise demand for its rapid medical examination solutions and support its market growth in the near future.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In 2019, the blood culture media segment has emerged as the largest revenue generating segment owing to the high adoption of culture media tests in laboratories for the diagnosis of septic poisoning

Molecular diagnostics is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to its high sensitivity, accuracy, and less turnaround time

In 2019, bacterial sepsis contributed towards the largest revenue share among the pathogen segment owing to its high prevalence

North America dominated the sepsis diagnostics market with the largest revenue share in 2019. High awareness, favorable reimbursement scenario, and presence of established players are facilitating the dominance of this region during the study period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a lucrative growth owing to increasing awareness about sepsis diagnosis and treatment in emerging economies such as India and China

Some of the key players include bioMerieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Sepsis Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 High prevalence of sepsis

3.3.1.2 Approval and launch of advance sepsis diagnostic systems

3.3.1.3 Government initatives to spread awarness about early sepsis diagnosis

3.3.1.4 Increasing R&D investments

3.3.1.5 Strategic initatives by major players

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 High cost of products

3.3.2.2 Product recall

3.3.2.3 Stringent regulatory framework

3.3.3 Industry challenges

3.3.3.1 Pricing pressure

3.4 Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.4.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.4.4 Market entry strategies



Chapter 4 Sepsis Diagnostics Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Vendor Landscape

4.2.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.2.2 Key company market share analysis, 2019

4.3 Public Companies

4.3.1 Company market position analysis

4.3.2 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4 Private Companies

4.4.1 List of key emerging companies

4.4.2 Regional network map

4.4.3 Company market position analysis



Chapter 5 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Product, 2016 to 2027

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 6 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Technology, 2016 to 2027

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 7 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Pathogen Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Testing Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Pathogen, 2016 to 2027

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 8 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Testing Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1 Definition & Scope

8.2 Testing Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Segment Dashboard

8.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Testing Type, 2016 to 2027

8.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 9 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Regional Market Snapshot

9.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2019

9.2.1 North America

9.2.2 Europe

9.2.3 Latin America

9.2.4 Asia-Pacific

9.2.5 Middle East & Africa

9.3 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2019

9.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

9.5 Market Size & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2019 to 2027



Chapter 10 Company Profile

10.1 Company Profiles

10.1.1 bioMerieux S.A.

10.1.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking

10.1.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

10.1.3 Sysmex Corporation

10.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.1.5 Roche Diagnostics

10.1.6 Danaher

10.1.7 Luminex Corporation

10.1.8 Bruker Corporation

10.1.9 Amara Health Analytics

10.1.10 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

10.1.11 Cerner Corporation

10.1.12 Epic Systems Corporation

10.1.13 McKesson Corporation

10.1.14 GE Healthcare

10.1.15 Koninklijke Philips N.V.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10hpch

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900