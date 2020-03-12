Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iceland's No Bull Burger: 2020 Success Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Iceland's No Bull Burger: 2020 Success Case Study explores the reasons underpinning success or failure, and key learnings. Iceland is a UK frozen food retailer that has developed a private label range in vegan products.

Iceland's No Bull Burger is a plant-based burger designed to offer consumers a meat alternative without compromising on taste or texture. This study looks at the success of this innovation and what key take-outs brands and manufacturers should take from this launch for future product development.

Key Highlights

  • Demand for vegan products and plant-based alternatives is becoming key for all retailers.
  • Iceland have subsequently invested further and increased the vegan range available to consumers.
  • Brands and manufacturers will need to consider meat alternative options within their portfolios as well as developing technology and new plant-based ingredients.

Reasons to Buy

  • Use the selection of successful and failed product launches and marketing campaigns from across the globe to inspire innovation.
  • Reduce the risk of failure by learning from brands/products that have under-performed: failed innovation can severely impact profit and reputation.
  • Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Introduction
  2. What?
  3. Why?
  4. Take-Outs

Companies Mentioned

  • Iceland
  • Beyond Burger
  • Impossible Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/distpb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900