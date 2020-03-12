Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iceland's No Bull Burger: 2020 Success Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Iceland's No Bull Burger: 2020 Success Case Study explores the reasons underpinning success or failure, and key learnings. Iceland is a UK frozen food retailer that has developed a private label range in vegan products.



Iceland's No Bull Burger is a plant-based burger designed to offer consumers a meat alternative without compromising on taste or texture. This study looks at the success of this innovation and what key take-outs brands and manufacturers should take from this launch for future product development.



Key Highlights



Demand for vegan products and plant-based alternatives is becoming key for all retailers.

Iceland have subsequently invested further and increased the vegan range available to consumers.

Brands and manufacturers will need to consider meat alternative options within their portfolios as well as developing technology and new plant-based ingredients.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction What? Why? Take-Outs

