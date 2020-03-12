Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iceland's No Bull Burger: 2020 Success Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Iceland's No Bull Burger: 2020 Success Case Study explores the reasons underpinning success or failure, and key learnings. Iceland is a UK frozen food retailer that has developed a private label range in vegan products.
Iceland's No Bull Burger is a plant-based burger designed to offer consumers a meat alternative without compromising on taste or texture. This study looks at the success of this innovation and what key take-outs brands and manufacturers should take from this launch for future product development.
Key Highlights
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/distpb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: