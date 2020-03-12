New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traditional Wound Management Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043302/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Adhesive Bandages will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$61.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$49.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Adhesive Bandages will reach a market size of US$280.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$461.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude
Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
Recent Market Activity
Overview of Wound Management Products Market
Traditional Wound Care Market - Outlook
List of Available Bandages, Closures and Wraps
List of Gauze & Sponges
Ointments & Creams
Emerging Markets Drive Growth Opportunities
Global Competitor Market Shares
Traditional Wound Management Products Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
Cremer S.A. (Brazil)
Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)
Vernacare (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advanced Wound Care Products - A Growing Threat
Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products Hurt
Market Prospects
Reduced Economic Costs Triggers Transition to Advanced Products
Liquid/Spray Bandages - An Expanding Market
Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations
Innovations in the Market
Crustacean Shell Components in Bandages
Keratin-based Wound Dressings
Smart Bandages with pH and Temperature Sensors
Smartphone-controlled Smart Bandages
Innovative Bandage to Stop Bleeding
Injectable Bandage to Achieve Rapid Haemostasis
Other Award-winning Wound Dressings
Traditional Burn Care Dressings Give Way to Advanced Products
First-Aid Sustains Demand for Adhesive Bandages
Gauze - Still a Highly Used Product
Topical Ointments - An Ever-Green Wound Management Solution
Trend towards Home Care and Self-Treatment Boost Demand
Rising Awareness of Advanced Wound Care Options - A Critical
Dampener to Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Traditional Wound Management Products Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Traditional Wound Management Products Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Traditional Wound Management Products Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Adhesive Bandages (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Adhesive Bandages (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Adhesive Bandages (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Gauzes (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Gauzes (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Gauzes (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Topical Ointments (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Topical Ointments (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Topical Ointments (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Traditional Wound Management Products Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in the
United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Traditional Wound Management Products
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 18: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Traditional Wound Management
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Traditional Wound Management Products Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Traditional Wound Management Products Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Traditional Wound Management Products Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 29: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Traditional Wound Management Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Traditional Wound Management Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Traditional Wound Management Products Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Traditional Wound Management Products Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Traditional Wound
Management Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Traditional Wound Management Products
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 45: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Traditional Wound Management Products
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Traditional Wound Management Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Traditional Wound Management Products Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 63: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Traditional Wound Management Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 66: Traditional Wound Management Products Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Traditional Wound
Management Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Traditional Wound Management
Products Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 71: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Traditional Wound Management Products Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Traditional Wound Management Products
Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 77: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Traditional Wound Management Products
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Traditional Wound Management Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Traditional Wound Management
Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in Rest
of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Traditional Wound Management
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Traditional Wound Management Products
Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Traditional Wound Management
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 98: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Traditional Wound Management Products
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Traditional Wound Management Products Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Traditional Wound Management Products
Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Traditional Wound Management
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Traditional Wound Management Products Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Traditional Wound Management
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Traditional Wound Management
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 110: Traditional Wound Management Products Market in
Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Traditional Wound Management Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 79
