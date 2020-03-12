Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Air Filtration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, by Product, by End Use (Cement, Food, Metals, Power, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Paper & Pulp and Woodworking, Plastic), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial air filtration market size is expected to reach USD 18.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.



The growing demand for high-performing and energy-efficient products is expected to catapult the demand over the forecast period. Technological advancements have resulted in the manufacturing of a new filter media to meet the demand for energy-efficient products. This, in turn, has instigated the development of innovative raw materials such as small fibers and is further anticipated to provide new avenues for industry growth.



Soaring electricity consumption has led to the development of new power generation plants, which is expected to be a key factor driving the market for industrial air filtration. Furthermore, implementation of stringent government regulations in order to protect human health by limiting or eliminating airborne pollutant concentrations will further aid in catapulting the market. Enforcement of Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) code is the key factor anticipated to drive the market for industrial air filtration. The OSHA standards prohibit companies from retaliating against employees for exercising their rights under the law.



Companies across the globe are turning towards sustainable alternatives and methodologies such as green manufacturing in order to improve competitive advantage and increase revenues. Similarly, governments across the globe are collaborating with numerous environmental organizations for developing standards to control harmful emissions in the region. These standards have contributed to the expansion of the market for industrial air filtration across regions.



However, lack of social responsibility and awareness may also pose a challenge to market growth. End use industries often lack their responsibility towards society and refuse to spend extra capital investment for installing an air pollution control devices, which is expected to hamper product demand over the next few years. Equipment purchase decisions are often based on the purchase price of the air filtration equipment, which is further expected to pose as a challenge to the market for industrial air filtration.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The dry scrubbers segment is expected to witness a CAGR exceeding 7.5% over the forecast period. Dry scrubbers generate minimal waste leading to the elimination of complex sanctioning procedure along with plummeting capital and operating costs

The demand for air filters in the power segment accounted for over 19% of the global industrial air filtration market in 2019 and the segment is expected to witness a steady growth over the next seven years, as this industry has to comply with several government regulations including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and OSHA standards

Asia Pacific accounted for over 25% of the overall revenue in 2019 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, which is accredited to high penetration of these products across the metal and plastic industry coupled with increased R&D spending in the Asia Pacific food and beverage industry

Key players, such as Honeywell International, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, 3M, and SPX Corporation, enhanced their market position through mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their geographical reach.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Industrial Air Filtration Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2016-2027

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Stringent government regulations

3.4.1.2. Need to achieve energy efficiency

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Cost concerns

3.5. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. Company Market share Analysis, 2018

3.8. PEST Analysis

3.9. Technology Landscape

3.10. Regulatory Landscape



4. Industrial Air Filtration Market: Product Outlook

4.1. Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Product, 2019 & 2027 (USD Million)

4.2. Dust Collectors

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3. Oil Mist Collectors

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4. HEPA Filters

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.5. Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F)

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.6. Baghouse Filters

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.7. Welding Fume Extractors

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.8. Wet Scrubbers

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.8.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.9. Dry Scrubbers

4.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.9.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



5. Industrial Air Filtration Market: End Use Outlook

5.1. Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Estimates And Forecasts, By End Use, 2019 & 2027 (USD Million)

5.2. Cement

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Food

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Metals

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5. Power

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6. Pharmaceutical

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.7. Agriculture

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.8. Paper & Pulp and Woodworking

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.8.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.9. Plastic

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.9.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.10. Others

5.10.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.10.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



6. Industrial Air Filtration Market: Regional Outlook

6.1. Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Region, 2019 & 2027 (USD Million)

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts by end use, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.4. U.S.

6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts by end use, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.5. Canada

6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.2.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts by end use, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Alfa Laval

7.2. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

7.3. Parker Hannifin Corporation (Clarcor Inc.)

7.4. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited

7.5. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

7.6. Honeywell International, Inc.

7.7. 3M

7.8. MANN+HUMMEL

7.9. Sharp Corporation

7.10. SPX Corporation

7.11. 3nine AB

7.12. Absolent AB

7.13. AFS Air Filter Systeme GmbH

7.14. Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC)

7.15. Nederman

7.16. LTA Industrial Air Cleaning

7.17. Keller Lufttechnik GmbH + Co. KG



