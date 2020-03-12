Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Nigerian Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.
The report offers detailed analysis of the Nigerian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
Key Highlights
List of Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities
3.1. Current Market Scenario
3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast
3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation
3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast
3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets
3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Drivers
4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics
4.1. Import Market Dynamics
4.2. Export Market Dynamics
5. Industry Dynamics
5.1. Five Forces Analysis
6. Market Entry Strategy
6.1. Market Regulation
6.2. Market Entry Route
6.3. Key Challenges
7. Competitive landscape and Strategic Insights
7.1. Competitive landscape Overview
7.2. Nigeria Market Share Analysis, 2020-2025
7.3. Key Companies
8. Business Environment and Country Risk
8.1. Economic Performance
Companies Mentioned
