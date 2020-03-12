Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Nigerian Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



The report offers detailed analysis of the Nigerian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Nigerian defense industry during 2021-2025, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Porter's Five Force analysis of the Nigerian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Nigerian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Key Highlights



The defense budget of Nigeria was US$2.5 billion in 2020 and registered a CAGR of 9.61% during the historical period.

Nigeria has been facing internal conflicts and issues which are affecting its growth, stability and national security.

Terrorism, drug trafficking, arms trade, and oil theft are significant security challenges.

List of Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Drivers



4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.2. Export Market Dynamics



5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis



6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.3. Key Challenges



7. Competitive landscape and Strategic Insights

7.1. Competitive landscape Overview

7.2. Nigeria Market Share Analysis, 2020-2025

7.3. Key Companies



8. Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance



Companies Mentioned



Defense Industries Corporation of Nigeria

Dornier Aviation Nigeria AIEP Limited

