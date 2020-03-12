Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maleic Anhydride Market by Raw Materials (N-butane and Benzene), Application (Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), 1,4-butanediol (1,4-BDO), Lubricating Oil Additives, and Copolymers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global maleic anhydride market was worth USD 2,653 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3,454 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019.



The demand for maleic anhydride is growing in developing regions due to rapid industrialization and increasing use of maleic anhydride and its derivatives in various applications. The rapid growth in the end-use industries, including automotive, building & construction, manufacturing, marine, food processing, personal care, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals, is expected to drive the demand for maleic anhydride in the next five years. Stringent governmental rules and regulations in developed regions and rising use of green chemicals are, however, restraining the growth of the maleic anhydride market.



N-butane to be the larger raw material segment in the global maleic anhydride market



N-butane is projected to be the larger raw material segment in the global maleic anhydride market from 2019 to 2024. N-butane-based maleic anhydride is the most widely used maleic anhydride owing to its less environmental effects and relatively lower price. The production of maleic anhydride from n-butane does not result in the formation of toxic by-products and gaseous emissions. Moreover, the rising demand from the construction and transportation industries is expected to drive the demand for n-butane-based maleic anhydride.



UPR to be the largest application of maleic anhydride during the forecast period



UPR is expected to be the largest application segment of the global maleic anhydride market from 2019 to 2024. The increase in demand for UPR from emerging economies, such as China and India, is driving the market for UPR. This growth is mainly due to the increasing applicability of this resin in various industry verticals, owing to its high-strength fiber-based properties, easy availability, and low-cost price range. The market growth in developing economies, such as Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, is driven by an increase in demand for residential construction and new non-residential buildings.



APAC to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value



APAC is the largest maleic anhydride market owing to the growing domestic demand, increasing income levels, rapid industrialization, and urbanization in the region. The market in the region is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the growing domestic industries, increasing demand from end-use industries, and growing use of maleic anhydride in different applications, such as agricultural chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The key players profiled in the report include Huntsman International LLC (US), Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical (China), Polynt-Reichhold Group (Italy), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), LANXESS (Germany), Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. (GACIC) (Saudi Arabia), Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Global Ispat Koksna Industrija d.o.o. Lukavac (GIKIL) (Bosnia & Herzegovina), and MOL PLC (Hungary) among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for the Maleic Anhydride Market

4.2 APAC: Maleic Anhydride Market, By Raw Material and Country, 2018

4.3 Maleic Anhydride Market, By Region

4.4 Maleic Anhydride Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Automotive Industry in APAC and the Middle East & Africa

5.2.1.2 High Growth in Construction and Wind Energy Industries

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand From UPR and 1,4-BDO

5.2.1.4 Growth of End-Use Industries in the Emerging Nations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growth in Demand for Hybrid Vehicles and Increasing Battery Price Parity

5.2.2.2 Increasing Governmental Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Domestic Income and Rising Population in Emerging Economies of APAC

5.2.3.2 Commercialization of Bio-Based Maleic Anhydride

5.3 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies



6 Maleic Anhydride Market, Patent Analysis

6.1 Methodology

6.2 Document Type

6.3 Insights

6.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.5 Top Applicants



7 Maleic Anhydride Market, By Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Size Estimation

7.3 N-Butane

7.3.1 Low Production Cost of Maleic Anhydride Using N-Butane Drives the Growth of This Segment

7.4 Benzene

7.4.1 Maleic Anhydride Production Using Benzene is Declining Due to Its Toxicity and Stringent Regulatory Environment



8 Maleic Anhydride Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 UPR

8.2.1 Increasing Use of UPR in Various Industries to Drive the Market

8.2.2 General Building & Construction Industry Trends

8.2.3 Automotive Industry Trends

8.3 1,4-BDO

8.3.1 Growing Population Will Drive the 1,4-BDO Market

8.4 Lubricating Oil Additives

8.4.1 Growing Transportation Industry to Drive the Lubricating Oil Additives Market

8.5 Copolymers

8.5.1 Increasing Use of Copolymers in Various Industries to Drive the Market

8.6 Others



9 Maleic Anhydride Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 China is the Global Manufacturing Hub, With Leading Global Companies Focusing on Expanding Their Businesses in the Country

9.2.2 Taiwan

9.2.2.1 Taiwan is Among the Leading Manufacturers of 1,4-BDO

9.2.3 Japan

9.2.3.1 The Country is Known for Advanced Technology and Innovation-Driven Approach Across All the Sectors

9.2.4 India

9.2.4.1 The Growing Manufacturing Sector is Driving the Demand for Maleic Anhydride

9.2.5 Singapore

9.2.5.1 Growth in Construction Industry in the Country to Drive the Maleic Anhydride Market

9.2.6 Rest of APAC

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 Presence of Major Oil & Gas Giants in the Country is Driving the Market for Maleic Anhydride

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 The Market in the Country is Witnessing Strong Competition From Those in the Emerging Economies of APAC and the Middle East

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.3.1 Booming Industrialization and Rising Population are Expected to Increase the Demand for Maleic Anhydride

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 The Growing Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive the Demand for Maleic Anhydride

9.4.2 Italy

9.4.2.1 Complete Economic Recovery is Expected to Fuel the Market in the Future

9.4.3 France

9.4.3.1 All the Major End-Use Industries of Maleic Anhydride are Growing in the Country

9.4.4 UK

9.4.4.1 Government's Plans for Infrastructure Spending are Expected to Drive the Maleic Anhydride Market in the UK

9.4.5 Austria

9.4.5.1 Growing Economy and Investment in Infrastructure to Drive the Demand for Maleic Anhydride

9.4.6 Spain

9.4.6.1 Spain Exports A Significant Percentage of Vehicles Produced in the Country

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Building & Construction Industry to Drive the Maleic Anhydride Market

9.5.2 Turkey

9.5.2.1 Turkey, the Newly Industrialized Country, has Immense Opportunities for Market Growth

9.5.3 UAE

9.5.3.1 Growing Demand for UPR From Different Industries is Driving the Maleic Anhydride Market

9.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Rapidly Expanding Economy, Stimulated By Increasing Investments, is Expected to Drive the Demand for Maleic Anhydride

9.6.2 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.1.2 Innovators

10.2.1.3 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

10.3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.3.1.1 Progressive Companies

10.3.1.2 Starting Blocks

10.3.1.3 Responsive Companies

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.4.1 Huntsman International LLC (US)

10.4.2 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., LTD. (China)

10.4.3 Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co., LTD. (China)

10.5 Supply-Chain Analysis

10.6 Key Consumers of Maleic Anhydride

10.6.1 UPR

10.6.2 1,4-BDO

10.6.3 Lubricating Oil Additives

10.6.4 List of Companies Manufacturing Maleic Anhydride, UPR, 1,4-BDO, and Lubricating Oil Additives

10.7 Growth Strategies & Developments

10.7.1 Expansions

10.7.2 Acquisitions

10.7.3 Mergers



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Huntsman International LLC

11.3 Lanxess

11.4 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

11.6 Polynt-Reichhold Group

11.7 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.8 Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.9 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical

11.10 Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. (GACIC)

11.11 Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.12 Other Key Market Players

11.12.1 China Bluestar Harbin Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

11.12.2 Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Group

11.12.3 Cepsa

11.12.4 Ruse Chemicals

11.12.5 Global Ispat Koksna Industrija D.O.O. Lukavac (GIKIL)

11.12.6 Yunnan Yunwei Company LTD.

11.12.7 Shanxi Taiming Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

11.12.8 Huanghua Hongcheng Business Corp, Ltd.

11.12.9 Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

11.12.10 PT Justus Sakti Raya

11.12.11 MOL PLC

11.12.12 IG Petrochemicals Ltd.

11.12.13 Yongsan Chemicals, Inc.

11.12.14 Shijiazhuang Bailong Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.12.15 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation



