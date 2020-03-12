﻿Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Changes in Management March 12th, 2020 12.30 p.m.





New appointment at Panostaja Oyj: Niko Skyttä appointed to Panostaja Senior Management Team



Niko Skyttä has been appointed today Investment Director and Senior Management Team member at Panostaja Group. Niko Skyttä (M. Sc. Eng., born 1982) has worked at Panostaja since 2011, previously as Investment Manager with new investment and mergers and acquisitions focus. Before joining Panostaja Skyttä served at Fiskars Group in finance related Controller positions.

As of March 12th, 2020, Panostaja’s Senior Management Team will be formed by CEO Tapio Tommila, CFO Katri Lahtinen, Investment Director Miikka Laine, Investment Director Niko Skyttä and Development Director Minna Telanne.



Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO



Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila 040 527 6311