The global market for biopsy devices is predicted to exceed US$ 3 Billion by 2025.



This is the 4th edition report on Biopsy Devices Market. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving high growth biopsy devices market.



Biopsy devices are gaining traction within the industry as a viable alternative to traditional screening methods for cancer. The factors such as increasing number of biopsy procedures, rising prevalence of cancer, geriatric population and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive biopsy devices market growth during the forecast period. Growing patient awareness levels and the advancement in biopsy techniques are also expected to fuel future growth of the market.



By Product Segment - Global Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast



In terms of biopsy product segment, the market for biopsy guidance systems accounted for highest share in 2019 followed by the needle-based biopsy guns segment. Vacuum-assisted biopsy devices represent the fastest growing segment, and increased Medicare reimbursement given for such procedures is expected to help fuel demand. The global market for biopsy needles is predicted to cross US$ 500 Million mark by 2025. Forceps and Other devices are expected to account for lesser shares as compared to the other segments, due to their specific applications and also risks associated with their use.



By Application Segment - Global Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast



On the basis of applications, Breast biopsy accounted for highest share of the market in 2019. Rising awareness regarding breast cancer treatment and diagnosis will drive biopsy devices market over the forecast period. Prostate biopsy captured second highest share of the global biopsy devices market in 2019. The key factors that drive the market growth are increasing prevalence of prostate cancers, growing number of diagnostic centres and need for early detection of prostate cancers. Lung biopsy systems are recognized as one of the most essential tools for diagnosis as well as for the treatment of lung cancer. Kidney Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy and Gynaecological biopsy are other growing segments of the global biopsy devices market.



By End-Users Segment - Global Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast



Hospitals end-user segment accounted for highest market share in 2019 and will dominate the market throughout the forecast period. With rising epidemiology of infectious diseases along with rising healthcare spending, hospitals end-user segment is predicted to grow significantly over the forecast timeframe. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment held second highest share of the global biopsy devices market and are witnessing rapid demand for procedures due to its specialty, faster procedural time as well as shorter stays.



By Country - Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast



Geographically, United States is the largest regional market for biopsy devices and is likely to remain the leading country in biopsy devices market throughout the forecast period. China is the second leading market for biopsy devices being followed by India. The EU6 (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia and Spain) countries accounted for a combined share of over 15% in 2019. Among the European countries, Germany is the leading market for biopsy devices.



By Region - Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast



In the Global biopsy procedure volume, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2019. It is predicted that Asia Pacific will remain at the dominating position in Global biopsy procedures throughout the forecast period. United States held the second largest volume share in 2019. Europe is the third leading region for biopsy procedure volume being followed by Brazil.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Biopsy Devices Market - Introduction and Product Types

2.1 Needle-based Biopsy Guns

2.1.1 Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices

2.1.2 Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Devices

2.1.3 Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices

2.2 Biopsy Needles

2.2.1 Disposable Biopsy Needles

2.2.2Reusable Biopsy Needles

2.3 Biopsy Forceps

2.3.1 Cold (General) Biopsy Forceps

2.3.2 Hot Biopsy Forceps

2.4 Biopsy Guidance Systems

2.4.1 Manual Guidance Systems

2.4.2 Robotic Guidance Systems

2.5 Others

2.5.1 Biopsy Brushes

2.5.2 Biopsy Curettes

2.5.3 Biopsy Punches



3. Global Biopsy Devices Market and Procedure Volume Analysis (2012 - 2025)

3.1 Global Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

3.2 Global Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast



4. Global Biopsy Devices Market Share and Procedure Volume Share Analysis (2012 - 2025)

4.1 By Product Segment - Global Biopsy Devices Market Share and Forecast

4.2 By Application Segment - Global Biopsy Devices Market Share and Forecast

4.3 By End Users - Global Biopsy Devices Market Share and Forecast

4.4 By Country - Biopsy Devices Market Share and Forecast

4.5 By Region - Biopsy Procedure Volume Share and Forecast

4.6 By Product Segment - United States Biopsy Devices Market Share and Forecast



5. By Product Segment - Global Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2025)

5.1 Global Needle-based Biopsy Guns Market and Forecast

5.1.1 Global Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices Market and Forecast

5.1.2 Global Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Devices Market and Forecast

5.1.3 Global Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices Market and Forecast

5.2 Global Biopsy Needles Market and Forecast

5.2.1 Global Biopsy Disposable Needles Market and Forecast

5.2.2 Global Biopsy Reusable Needles Market and Forecast

5.3 Global Biopsy Forceps Market and Forecast

5.3.1 Global Cold (General) Biopsy Forceps Market and Forecast

5.3.2 Global Hot Biopsy Forceps Market and Forecast

5.4 Global Biopsy Guidance Systems Market and Forecast

5.4.1 Global Manual Guidance Systems Market and Forecast

5.4.2 Global Robotic Guidance Systems Market and Forecast

5.5 Global Others (Biopsy Brushes, Biopsy Curettes, Biopsy Punches) Market and Forecast



6. By Application Segment - Global Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2025)

6.1 Global Breast Biopsy Market and Forecast

6.2 Global Prostate Biopsy Market and Forecast

6.3 Global Lung Biopsy Market and Forecast

6.4 Global Kidney Biopsy Market and Forecast

6.5 Global Liver Biopsy Market and Forecast

6.6 Global Gastroenterology Biopsy Market and Forecast

6.7 Global Gynecological Biopsy Market and Forecast

6.8 Global Biopsy Devices - Other Applications Market and Forecast



7. By End Users - Global Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2025)

7.1 Global Biopsy Devices - Hospitals Market and Forecast

7.2 Global Biopsy Devices - Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market and Forecast

7.3 Global Biopsy Devices - Others (Academic and Research Institutes) Market and Forecast



8. By Country - Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2025)

8.1 United States Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.1.1 United States Needle-based Biopsy Guns Market and Forecast

8.1.2 United States Biopsy Needles Market and Forecast

8.1.3 United States Biopsy Forceps Market and Forecast

8.1.4 United States Biopsy Guidance Systems Market and Forecast

8.1.5 United States Others (Biopsy Brushes, Biopsy Curettes, Biopsy Punches) Market and Forecast

8.2 Canada Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.3 Brazil Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.4 Mexico Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.5 United Kingdom Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.6 France Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.7 Germany Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.8 Italy Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.9 Russia Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.10 Spain Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.11 Japan Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.12 India Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.13 China Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.14 Australia Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.15 South Korea Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast

8.16 Rest of the World Biopsy Devices Market and Forecast



9. Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast - By Region (2012 - 2025)

9.1 United States Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast

9.2 Brazil Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast

9.3 Europe Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast

9.4 Asia Pacific Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast



10. Global Biopsy Devices Market - Company Profile and Biopsy Product Analysis

10.1 Argon Medical Devices

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product Portfolio

10.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product Portfolio

10.3 CareFusion Corporation (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Product Portfolio

10.4 C. R. BARD, Inc (Acquired by BD)

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Product Portfolio

10.5 Cook Medical

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product Portfolio

10.6 Devicor Medical Products Inc (Now Part of Leica Biosystems)

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Product Portfolio

10.7 weLLgo Medical Products GmbH

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product Portfolio

10.8 Hologic, Inc

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Product Portfolio

10.9 INRAD, Inc

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Product Portfolio

10.10 Intact Medical Corporation (Acquired by Medtronic)

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Product Portfolio

10.11 TSK Laboratory

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Product Portfolio

10.12 Medtronic plc

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Product Portfolio

10.13 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Product Portfolio

10.14 Olympus Corporation

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Product Portfolio

10.15 Cardinal Health, Inc.

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Product Portfolio



11. Global Biopsy Devices Market - Mergers and Acquisitions / Key Deals



12. Global Biopsy Devices Market - Recent Product Launches and Expansion



13. Global Biopsy Devices Market - Driving Factors

13.1 Inadequate Screening Tests for Particular Cancers

13.2 Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases Worldwide

13.3 Rapidly Aging Global Population and Rising Public Awareness

13.4 Advancement in Biopsy Techniques

13.4.1 Advances in Prostate Biopsy Techniques

13.4.2 Advances in Breast Biopsy Techniques

13.4.3 Advances in Lung Biopsy Techniques

13.4.4 Advances in Liver Biopsy Techniques

13.4.5 Advances in Thyroid Biopsy Techniques

13.5 Increasing preference for minimally invasive biopsy procedures



14. Global Biopsy Devices Market - Challenges

14.1 Clinical Issues in The Core Needle Biopsy

14.2 High Pricing of Technologically Advanced Biopsy Devices

14.3 Biopsy Limitations



