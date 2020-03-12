New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921269/?utm_source=GNW

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$96 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$82.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, qPCR will reach a market size of US$310.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$785.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921269/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): An Integral Part of Gene

Amplification & Quantification

Recent Market Activity

Sizing the Market

Developing Countries Exude Tremendous Potential for Growth

qPCR Remains the Mainstay Technology

Research and Testing - Major Application Markets

Striking the Right Balance between qPCR and Dpcr in Research

Laboratories

qPCR- A Suitable Tool for Gene Expression and Validation

As qPCR Technology Matures, Saturation is Imminent

Digital PCR to Take Quantification of Nucleic Acids to the Next

Level

Despite Onslaught of Digital PCR, qPCR Maintains Relevance

Global Competitor Market Shares

qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

BioFire Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Cepheid (USA)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fluidigm Corporation (USA)

Promega Corporation (USA)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

RainDance Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer: A Grim Reality

Driving Demand for qPCR and dPCR

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand for qPCR and

dPCR-based Tests

Progress in Molecular Diagnostics Spur Demand for the Gene

Amplification Technologies

Prospects for Predictive Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow

Brighter

Growing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Infectious Diseases

Provide a Strong Case for Growth

Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive

Adoption

Adaptive PCR - A Recent Advancement

Expanding Scope of Applications in Applied Sciences Drive

Demand for qPCR Instruments and Supplies

qPCR and NGS to Drive Single-Cell Genomics Market

Advancements in Probe Technology Enhance qPCR Sensitivity

qPCR Market to Witness Increasing Affinity for Automated and

Robotic Equipment

Lab on Chip/Microfluidic Real-time-PCR - A Game Changer in the

Offing

dPCR for Liquid Biopsies

Areas of Digital PCR has Immense Potential

ddPCR - The More Advanced Digital Approach to dPCR

Adoption of High Throughput Platforms Gains Pace

MC-ICP, A New Technique for Increasing Sensitivity of dPCR

Instruments

Study Establishes High Reproducibility of dPCR

Clarity? dPCR - An Advanced dPCR for Improved Workflows

Veterinary Diagnostic Applications Yet to Embrace dPCR

Researchers Continue to Campaign for Adoption and Strict

Compliance with MIQE and SPIDIA Guidelines

Alternate Technologies Pose Threat to Growth of PCR Market

New Isothermal PCR Technology - A Potential Game Changer

Promising Faster PCR





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 36

