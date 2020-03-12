Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Western Europe Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Total telecoms service revenue in Western Europe (WE) is expected to remain almost flat over the forecast period, and only the fixed broadband market has potential for significant revenue growth. The launch of 5G mobile services will only have a limited effect on mobile revenue growth due to intense competition in most countries in the region.

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of more than 330 mobile and fixed KPIs for Western Europe, as a whole and for 16 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)



Connections



Mobile

Handset, mobile broadband,1 IoT2

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone,

non-smartphone

Fixed

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Fixed & Mobile Voice Traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Revenue



Mobile

Service, retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT2

Handset voice, messaging, data

Fixed

Service, retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary and Recommendations

The total telecoms service revenue in Western Europe will grow marginally, revenue will only grow significantly in the fixed broadband market

Overall, the telecoms retail revenue in Western Europe will increase at a negligible rate, but there will be significant differences between countries

Geographical coverage: the NGA share of connections will only remain low in a few countries during the forecast period

Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets

2. Regional Forecasts and Cross-Country Comparison

Market context: the mobile market in WE is saturated, but fixed broadbanhousehold penetration could grow in many countries

Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries

Key drivers at a glance for each Western Europe market

Market overview: the total revenue will remain flat during the forecast period despite growth in fixed broadband revenue

Mobile: blended ARPU will remain stable, thanks to growing data usage and customers' migration to contract plans

Mobile: mobile penetration will decrease in most countries during the forecast period, averaging 121% in WE in 2024

Mobile: the evolution of ARPU will vary by country because of different market conditions and competitive landscapes

Mobile: mobile service revenue will decline modestly during the forecast period; the launch of 5G services is expected to have a small impact on mobile revenue

Fixed: the share of FTTP/B connections will increase significantly in WE, sustained by operators' aggressive roll-out targets and governments' initiatives

Fixed: fixed broadband household penetration will continue to grow in all countries

Fixed: fixed broadband ASPU for the whole region will remain almost flat supported by growing consumer demand for high-speed broadband

Fixed: the total fixed broadband revenue in WE will continue to increase, sustained by stable ASPU and a growing number of FBB connections

Specialist business services: other business services revenue will continue to grow as enterprises migrate further towards cloud-based business solutions

IoT: the largest share of revenue will come from the automotive sector; 5G has the potential to generate new sources of revenue, but not in the short term

Pay TV: retail revenue from pay-TV services will grow at a moderate rate, driven by the growing popularity of OTT services

3. Individual Country Forecasts

France: aggressive price competition in the French fixed market will lead to a decline in the total telecoms revenue during the forecast period

France: government initiatives are driving technological developments in both the fixed and mobile segments

France: investments in 5G and fibre will lead to a considerable increase in the take-up for both technologies, but will have a limited impact on revenue

France: forecast changes

Germany: the total telecoms service revenue will increase during the forecast period and the growth will come from fixed and mobile

Germany: FTTC-based VDSL will be the most-widespread technology in the fixed broadband market by 2024

Germany: Vodafone is emerging as Deutsche Telekom's leading challenger after its purchase of Liberty Global's cable network

Germany: forecast changes

Italy: intense competition will result in declining mobile revenue, whereas an increasing number of FBB connections will lead to growing fixed

revenue

Italy: the take-up of 5G services will accelerate from 2020 onwards once 5G coverage becomes nationwide

Italy: competition in the mobile market is expected to remain high; a growing take-up of fibre-based network services will boost FBB penetration

Italy: forecast changes

Spain: mobile revenue growth will be limited by competition in the value segment and cheap additional SIMs in FMC bundles

Spain: DSL and narrowband fixed voice connections will decline to zero by 2025

Spain: operators are changing their approach to owning infrastructure and are facing increasingly intense competition in the video segment

Spain: forecast changes

UK: FTTP roll-outs will fuel growth in fixed broadband revenue

UK: all four MNOs have launched 5G services, but rapid take-up will not lead to ARPU growth

UK: the telecoms market in the UK is in a phase of technological transitionand operators are racing to roll out FTTP and 5G mobile services

UK: forecast changes

