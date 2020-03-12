Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in Robotic Exoskeletons and Industrial Robots" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Advanced Manufacturing Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles advancement in robotic exoskeletons and industrial robots.

Innovations include advancements in the cloud-based exoskeleton, exoskeleton supporting lower back and arm for industrial applications, a mobile robot for quality inspection, a scaffolding robot for construction, and automated sandblasting robot for high quality steel structures.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction to Robotic Exoskeletons

  • Robotic Exoskeletons

2. Emerging Innovations in Robotic Exoskeletons Market

  • Exoskeleton with Integrated Cloud Platforms
  • Wearable Exoskeleton Focused on Reducing Lower Back Injuries
  • Bioservo Technologies AB, Sweden
  • Robotic Exoskeletons for Various Industrial Applications
  • Robotic Exoskeletons and Wearables for Industrial Applications
  • Robotic Exoskeletons for Assisting Industrial Workers
  • Robotic Exoskeletons for Industrial Professionals

3. Introduction to Industrial Robots

  • Industrial Robots

4. Emerging Innovations in Industrial Robots Market

  • Robotic Systems for the Construction Industry
  • Automated Blasting Robotic System for High-Quality Steel Structures
  • Mobile Robot for Quality Inspection
  • Scaffolding Robot for Construction and Industrial Applications

5. Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

  • Bioservo Technologies AB

