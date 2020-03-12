Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Mobile Customer Satisfaction in Sub-Saharan Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in the Middle East. In particular, it focuses on customer satisfaction, churn and retention-related aspects of mobile services. The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research.



This report provides:

Insight into the main drivers of mobile customer experience and how they vary by country and by operator

An analysis of the key factors that influence consumers' intention to churn

Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) and customer satisfaction metrics for operators in the Middle East

An assessment of why some operators have better NPSs than others

An analysis of the role of bundling additional services in customer retention and how new service-based pricing models affect KPIs

Insight into the digitalisation of customer services and its impact on KPIs

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the drivers of mobile customer experience? How do they vary by country and by operator?

What key factors influence consumers' intention to churn? How have consumers' priorities evolved?

What are the Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) and key satisfaction metrics of operators in the Middle East? Which companies lead and why?

What is the role of bundling additional services on customer retention? How do new service-based pricing models affect KPIs?

What is the relationship between customer service and customer satisfaction?

Who Should Read this Report?

Operators' strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding the needs of their consumer customer base, the different drivers of customer experience and the impact of differing approaches to pricing on customer satisfaction.

Market intelligence and research executives in service providers that are responsible for understanding end-user trends and supporting business units in identifying and addressing new opportunities.

Equipment/device manufacturers and software providers that want to identify end-user trends in service and device usage and help their operator customers to prioritise investments and improve their ability to address market opportunities.

Survey Data Coverage



The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research between August and September 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 750 respondents per country, and 4,500 in the region.



Geographical Coverage

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Drivers of Customer Satisfaction and Churn The Impact of Data Usage and Bundling Focus on Digital Experience Appendix Methodology and Panel Information

