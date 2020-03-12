Iceland Seafood International hf has received notices from both Arion Banki and Kvika Banki, the two banks providing market making service in relation to the Company's shares. Both banks consider that under the current circumstances they are in right to trigger Force Majure clauses under the agreements and do not have to fullfill obligations on amounts and maximum spread as defined in the agreements.
Iceland Seafood International hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND
logo.JPGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: