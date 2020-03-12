New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Incision Closures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098386/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.8 Billion by the year 2025, Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$273.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$226.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives will reach a market size of US$504.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M HealthCare

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Aesculap AG & Co.KG

Baxter International Inc.

CP Medical Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Surgical Specialties Corporation (US) Inc.

Teleflex Medical OEM







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098386/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Surgical Incision Closures - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Developing Markets Hold Strong Potential

Suture Products: Largest Individual Market

Staplers Compete with Sutures

Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance

Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation

Use of Adhesive and Sealants over Sutures

Tapes/Strips Simplify Closures

Gauging the Economic Benefits of Hemostats and Sealants

Biomaterials and Synthetic Materials Mark Metamorphosis

Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Global Competitor Market Shares

Surgical Incision Closures Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3M Company (USA)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK)

Aesculap AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

CP Medical, Inc. (USA)

Cohera Medical, Inc. (USA)

C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

CryoLife, Inc. (USA)

Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc (USA)

Medtronic, Inc. (USA)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Surgical Specialties Corporation (USA)

Teleflex Medical (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technological Advancements Drive Growth

Tissue Adhesives and Surgical Glues - A Potential Market

Non-Invasive Closure Products Draw Attention

Developments in Laparoscopy Call for New Product Advancements

Innovations in Sutures Sector Uphold Growth

Innovative Products Stabilize Growth in the Staplers Market

Nanotechnology in Incision Closures

Hemostatic Agents Gain Application to Control Blood Leakage

Synthetic Sealants - An Emerging R&D Domain

Fibrin Sealants Focus on Minimizing Risk of Infection





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Surgical Incision Closures Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Surgical Incision Closures Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Surgical Incision Closures Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives (Product

Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to

2025

Table 5: Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives (Product

Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives (Product

Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Suture Products (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Suture Products (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Suture Products (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Internal Staplers (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Internal Staplers (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Internal Staplers (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Tape Closures (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Tape Closures (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Tape Closures (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Skin Staplers (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Skin Staplers (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Skin Staplers (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Surgical Incision Closures Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Surgical Incision Closures Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 23: Surgical Incision Closures Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 24: United States Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Surgical Incision Closures:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Surgical Incision Closures Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Surgical Incision Closures Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Surgical Incision Closures Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Surgical Incision Closures Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 38: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: European Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Surgical Incision Closures Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: French Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: German Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Surgical Incision Closures Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Surgical Incision Closures Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Incision Closures:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Surgical Incision Closures Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: United Kingdom Surgical Incision Closures Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Spanish Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Russia by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Russian Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Surgical Incision Closures Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 59: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Surgical Incision Closures Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Surgical Incision Closures Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 62: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Surgical Incision Closures Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Australian Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Indian Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 72: Surgical Incision Closures Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Surgical Incision Closures Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Surgical Incision Closures Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Surgical Incision Closures Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical Incision

Closures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Incision Closures

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Surgical Incision Closures Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 80: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Surgical Incision Closures Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Surgical Incision Closures Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Surgical Incision Closures Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Surgical Incision Closures Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 86: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Brazil by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 93: Mexican Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Surgical Incision Closures

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Surgical Incision Closures

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Surgical Incision Closures Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Surgical Incision Closures Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Surgical Incision Closures Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Surgical Incision Closures Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 101: The Middle East Surgical Incision Closures Historic

Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Surgical Incision Closures Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Surgical Incision Closures:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Iranian Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 107: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Surgical Incision Closures Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Surgical Incision Closures Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Surgical Incision Closures Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Surgical Incision Closures

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 114: Surgical Incision Closures Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Surgical Incision Closures

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Middle East Surgical Incision Closures

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Africa by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: African Surgical Incision Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 51

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098386/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001