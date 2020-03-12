New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Incision Closures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098386/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.8 Billion by the year 2025, Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$273.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$226.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives will reach a market size of US$504.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Surgical Incision Closures - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
Developing Markets Hold Strong Potential
Suture Products: Largest Individual Market
Staplers Compete with Sutures
Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance
Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation
Use of Adhesive and Sealants over Sutures
Tapes/Strips Simplify Closures
Gauging the Economic Benefits of Hemostats and Sealants
Biomaterials and Synthetic Materials Mark Metamorphosis
Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries
Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surgical Incision Closures Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK)
Aesculap AG & Co. KG (Germany)
Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
CP Medical, Inc. (USA)
Cohera Medical, Inc. (USA)
C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
CryoLife, Inc. (USA)
Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA)
Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc (USA)
Medtronic, Inc. (USA)
Smith & Nephew plc (UK)
Surgical Specialties Corporation (USA)
Teleflex Medical (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Drive Growth
Tissue Adhesives and Surgical Glues - A Potential Market
Non-Invasive Closure Products Draw Attention
Developments in Laparoscopy Call for New Product Advancements
Innovations in Sutures Sector Uphold Growth
Innovative Products Stabilize Growth in the Staplers Market
Nanotechnology in Incision Closures
Hemostatic Agents Gain Application to Control Blood Leakage
Synthetic Sealants - An Emerging R&D Domain
Fibrin Sealants Focus on Minimizing Risk of Infection
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Surgical Incision Closures Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Surgical Incision Closures Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Surgical Incision Closures Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives (Product
Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to
2025
Table 5: Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives (Product
Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives (Product
Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Suture Products (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Suture Products (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Suture Products (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Internal Staplers (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Internal Staplers (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Internal Staplers (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Tape Closures (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Tape Closures (Product Segment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Tape Closures (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Skin Staplers (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Skin Staplers (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Skin Staplers (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Surgical Incision Closures Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Surgical Incision Closures Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 23: Surgical Incision Closures Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Surgical Incision Closures:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Surgical Incision Closures Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Surgical Incision Closures Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Surgical Incision Closures Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Surgical Incision Closures Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 38: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: European Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Surgical Incision Closures Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: French Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: German Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Surgical Incision Closures Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Surgical Incision Closures Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Incision Closures:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Surgical Incision Closures Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: United Kingdom Surgical Incision Closures Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Spanish Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Russian Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Surgical Incision Closures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 59: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Surgical Incision Closures Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Surgical Incision Closures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 62: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Surgical Incision Closures Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Australian Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Indian Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 72: Surgical Incision Closures Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Surgical Incision Closures Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Surgical Incision Closures Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Surgical Incision Closures Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical Incision
Closures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Incision Closures
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Surgical Incision Closures Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 80: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Surgical Incision Closures Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Surgical Incision Closures Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Surgical Incision Closures Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Surgical Incision Closures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018-2025
Table 86: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 93: Mexican Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Surgical Incision Closures
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Surgical Incision Closures
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Surgical Incision Closures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Surgical Incision Closures Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Surgical Incision Closures Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Surgical Incision Closures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 101: The Middle East Surgical Incision Closures Historic
Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Surgical Incision Closures Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Market for Surgical Incision Closures:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Iranian Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 107: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Surgical Incision Closures Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Surgical Incision Closures Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Surgical Incision Closures Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Surgical Incision Closures Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Surgical Incision Closures
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 114: Surgical Incision Closures Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Surgical Incision Closures
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Surgical Incision Closures
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Surgical Incision Closures Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Surgical Incision Closures Market in Africa by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: African Surgical Incision Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
