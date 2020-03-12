Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Market by Autonomy Level (Semi-autonomous [Level 1 to 4] and Fully Autonomous [Level 5]), Vehicle Powertrain, Components, Supporting Tech (5G, AI, Edge Computing), and Region 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous vehicle market will exceed $200B by 2025

The global Automotive System on Chip market will exceed $2B by 2025

North America will lead the overall autonomous vehicle market through 2025

The global long-haul trucking market will grow at over 60% CAGR through 2025

The Autonomous Vehicle Market report assesses the autonomous vehicle market including leading vendors, strategies, product and service offerings. The report evaluates autonomous vehicles by autonomy level, power train type, components, and supporting technologies. It also evaluates the impact of major technologies on autonomous vehicle markets such as 5G, AI, Mobile Edge Computing, IoT, data analytics, and smart building integration.



The report provides global and regional forecasts for the autonomous vehicle market including hardware, software, and services along with emerging technologies from 2020 to 2025. The report covers major consumer and commercial categories including personal vehicles, shared vehicles (ride sharing and shared vehicles/partial ownership). The report also evaluates autonomous control in ICE vehicles, EV, and ICE/EV hybrids.

Report Benefits

Understand the autonomous vehicle ecosystem and identity emerging opportunities

Identify how rob-taxis and shared-ride services will be transformed by self-driving vehicles

Evaluation of consumer, enterprise, industrial and government sectors for self-driving vehicles

Identify major vendors, strategies, and solutions for autonomous vehicle solutions, products, and services

Forecasts for autonomous vehicle market (global and regionally) including hardware, software, and services 2020-2025

Understand how technologies such as AI, and Smart Building Integration will accelerate the adoption of autonomous vehicle

Understand how autonomous vehicles evolve from level 3 type conditional automation to level 5 type fully automated system

Autonomous vehicles are poised to invoke a revolution in the automobile industry including public transportation systems, car rental and sharing systems, vehicle leasing and ownership, industrial transportation, and automotive insurance practices and systems. The degree of autonomy in vehicles is measured levels from zero (fully human operated) to five (fully automated system) with evolution from levels 1 through 4 consisting of an autopilot system combined with some level of human control or intervention capability. Autonomous vehicles are anticipated to become the foundation of transportation as a service globally.



Market leading autonomous vehicle use cases will be found primarily within the business realm an emphasis on shipping and commercial fleets. By way of example, Kroger is using unmanned autonomous vehicles to deliver groceries in Scottsdale, Arizona. Commercial operation of self-driving cabs (also referred to as robo taxis) is the goal of market-leading human transport companies such as Uber and Lyft as autonomous vehicles will significantly reduce the cost per mile for personnel transport.



The evolution of self-driving vehicles for the fleet market will be human controlled fleets to machine/human-controlled fleets to completely autonomous (e.g. machine-driven) vehicles that leverage various technologies including sensors, AI, cognitive computing, geo-fencing, GIS/mapping, and more.



In terms of general consumer adoption, the publisher anticipates that end-users will not fully embrace self-driving vehicles until the 2027 time frame. This is the estimated amount of time we predict until consumers as a whole begin to place greater trust in unmanned systems as a whole and autonomous vehicles in particular. As of March 2020, a recent poll in the United States found that only 12% of Americans fully trust self-driving technologies.



In addition to overcoming public trust factors relative to safety, the autonomous vehicle market is also focused on the major consumer upsides to self-driving vehicles, which include less expensive transport, opportunities for ride sharing and fractional ownership, and ultimately reduced outright leasing and ownership of cars, vans, and trucks. This is anticipated to have a major impact on OEMs and traditional automakers, despite the fact that market leading automobile manufacturers are aggressively pursuing autonomous vehicle product offerings.



Paradoxically, automotive vendors are also continuously upgrading their fleets to offer more connected vehicles, which provide drivers with a substantially more safe, enjoyable, and informative driving experience. However, autonomous vehicles are also connected via IoT technologies and various broadband and narrowband wireless solutions. In the near future, the publisher anticipates that automobile vendors will offer extended versions of connected vehicle apps to human occupants within autonomous vehicles that capitalized on hands-free operation and even fully immersive experiences for longer trips.



The automotive ecosystem is also faced with disruption from electric vehicles (EV), which has transformed supply chain economics at the vehicle component level as well as consumer value perception and lifecycle management. Improvements in battery cost/performance and reduction in cost of power train components for EV will lead to lower overall purchase cost that is more comparable with traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.



The autonomous vehicle ecosystem will also be highly disruptive with respect to the consumer segment regarding the traditional production and sales cycle. This will be due largely to the vast amount of data produced by self-driving cars, vans, and trucks. The use of AI and big data analytics will allow both real-time decision-making as well as post event analytics.



Information gathered will be used for fine-tuning vehicle operations as well as mass customization within the automotive industry. This will serve to hasten dramatic transformation with the automobile industry regarding fractional ownership, ride-sharing, and the vehicle as a service economy.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Autonomous Vehicles

2.1.1 Self-Driving Cars, Vans, and Trucks

2.1.2 Long Haul and Short Haul Trucking

2.2 Semi-Autonomous vs. Fully Autonomous Vehicles

2.2.1 Vehicle Automation Enablement

2.2.2 Automation Levels One to Five

2.3 Conventional Vehicles vs. Hybrid Vehicles

2.4 Electric Vehicles

2.5 Consumer Automobile Market

2.6 Commercial Automotive: Industrial, Military, and Fleet Vehicles

2.6.1 Fleet Vehicles

2.6.2 Commercial Service Vehicles

2.6.3 Military Vehicles

2.7 Autonomous Vehicle Market Drivers

2.8 Autonomous Vehicle Market Challenges



3. Autonomous Vehicle Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 Autonomous Vehicle Technology

3.1.1 Navigation and Mapping

3.1.2 Machine Vision and Motion Planning

3.1.3 Trajectory Control

3.1.4 Video Camera and GPS System

3.1.5 Traffic Detection and Assistance

3.1.6 Sensing System: Ultrasonic, LIDAR, and Others

3.1.7 V2X Sensors and Communications

3.1.8 Automotive System on Chip

3.1.9 Autonomous Driving Systems

3.2 Smart Transportation and ADAS Systems

3.3 Artificial Intelligence Software

3.4 Vehicle Security Systems

3.5 Vehicle Infotainment Systems

3.6 Vehicle as a Service and Ride Sharing Services

3.6.1 Robo Taxi Services

3.7 Big Data Analytics and Simulation in Support of Autonomous Ecosystem

3.8 Usage Based Automobile Insurance

3.9 Opportunities and Deployments in Smart Cities

3.10 Role of Blockchain and Cloud Computing

3.11 Electric Vehicle Charging and Smart Building Integration

3.12 Autonomous Vehicle Value Chain

3.13 Human Interactions with Autonomous Vehicles

3.14 Government Regulations

3.15 Autonomous Vehicle Impact Analysis

3.16 Automobile Industry Strategic Partnerships



4. Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Company Analysis

4.1 Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

4.2 Amazon.com Inc.

4.3 GM Cruise LLC

4.4 NVidia Corporation

4.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

4.6 Apple Inc.

4.7 Microsoft Corporation

4.8 Blackberry QNX

4.9 Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Ltd.

4.10 Lyft Inc.

4.11 Uber Technologies Inc.

4.12 GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd.

4.13 Voyage

4.14 AImotive

4.15 Idriverplus

4.16 Aurora

4.17 Nuro

4.18 Zoox Inc.

4.19 Deepmap

4.20 LeddarTech

4.21 Innoviz Technologies

4.22 Innovusion

4.23 Robosense

4.24 Deep Vision

4.25 Prophesee

4.26 Deepscale

4.27 Arbe Robotics

4.28 Metawave

4.29 Commsignia

4.30 Cohda Wireless

4.31 Autotalks Ltd.

4.32 Cognata

4.33 Mighty AI

4.34 Volkswagen AG

4.35 Scania AB

4.36 Audi AG

4.37 BMW AG

4.38 Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

4.39 Ford Motor Company

4.40 General Motors (GM)

4.41 Honda Motor Company Ltd.

4.42 Nissan Motor Corporation

4.43 Tesla Inc.

4.44 Toyota Motor Corporation

4.45 Volvo Car Corporation

4.46 Zenuity

4.47 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

4.48 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

4.49 Porsche AG

4.50 Groupe Renault

4.51 Groupe PSA

4.52 Alibaba (SAIC Motors)

4.53 Autoliv Inc.

4.54 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

4.55 Intel Corporation (Mobileye)

4.56 Continental AG

4.57 DENSO Corporation

4.58 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.59 Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)

4.60 Baidu Inc. (NIO)

4.61 APTIV

4.62 Cisco System Inc.

4.63 DAF Trucks

4.64 IVECO

4.65 Hyundai

4.66 Jaguar Land Rover

4.67 Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd.

4.68 Hitachi

4.69 Magna International Inc.

4.70 Panasonic Corporation

4.71 Toshiba

4.72 Valeo

4.73 Visteon

4.74 ZF Friedrichshafen



5. Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Autonomous Vehicle Market 2019-2025

5.2 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Segment

5.3 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type

5.4 Autonomous Vehicle Market: Commercial vs. Military

5.5 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Automation Level

5.6 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Business Model

5.7 Embedded AI Autonomous Vehicles Market

5.8 Big Data Analytics in Autonomous Vehicles Market

5.9 Sensor Systems in Autonomous Vehicles Market

5.10 Machine Vision Systems in Autonomous Vehicles Market

5.11 Smart Building Integration in Autonomous Vehicles Market

5.12 Smart Transportation System in Autonomous Vehicles Market

5.13 Blockchain in Autonomous Vehicles Market

5.14 Cloud Deployed Autonomous Vehicle Market

5.15 IoT Opportunity in Autonomous Vehicle Market

5.16 Autonomous Vehicle Deployment in Smart Cities Market

5.17 Autonomous Vehicle Deployment in Edge Networks Market

5.18 The 5G Enabled Autonomous Vehicle Market

5.19 Autonomous Vehicles Market by Region

5.20 Autonomous Vehicle Shipments



6. Conclusions and Recommendations



