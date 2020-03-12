MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q4 2019 and full year 2019 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 15.0% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q4 2019 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue decreased by $11.2 million or 3.1% to $348.1 million in Q4 2019 compared to $359.3 million in Q4 2018. 
  • Excluding the divested Mexico business, Q4 2019 revenue increased by $13.1 million or 3.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $46.0 million in Q4 2019 compared to $24.5 million in Q4 2018, an increase of 87.5%.
  • TAD Sherbrooke facility progressing on time and on budget.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2020.         

KPLP Full Year 2019 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased by 4.6% to $1,434.1 million in 2019 compared to $1,370.4 million in 2018.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $145.0 million in 2019, up from $118.3 million in 2018, an increase of 22.6%.
  • Amended Senior Credit Facility to increase overall borrowing capacity by $50 million.

“Our fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA increased by a strong 87.5% to $46.0 million compared to a weak Q4 last year. We are very pleased with Fiscal 2019’s performance, particularly with the strong second half, reflecting volume growth and the benefit of previous pricing actions in all business segments and a favourable cost environment,” said Dino Bianco, CEO of KP Tissue and KPLP.

“TAD Sherbrooke is progressing on all fronts as planned and on budget. The launch of commercial production remains on target for early 2021, which will allow us to continue to grow our business in North America with our brands and customers.

“Our operational transformation initiatives including the Operational Excellence (OpEx) program are yielding the anticipated cost savings and will continue into 2020 with a goal of $15 - $20 million on a run-rate basis by the end of this year.  More importantly, the OpEx program is a significant component of KP’s transformational journey and will be an integral part of our culture going forward.

“We enter 2020 with great confidence in our vision and strategic plan to move KP forward as a North American tissue leader. This would not be possible without the initiative of our exceptional and dedicated team,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook
With favourable input costs compared to Q1 2019 along with the benefits of our operational transformation initiatives, partially offset by incremental spending, Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be higher than the year ago quarter, while being sequentially lower than Q4 2019 due to seasonally lower sales volume. We continue to monitor the risks associated with the coronavirus Covid-19 and the uncertainty that it represents. 

KPLP Q4 2019 Financial Results
Revenue was $348.1 million in Q4 2019 compared to $359.3 million in Q4 2018, a decrease of $11.2 million or 3.1%. The decrease in revenue was primarily the result of no Mexico sales volume in Q4 2019 due to the sale of shares at the end of the third quarter, partially offset by the benefit of previous price increases and higher volume. Revenue in Mexico decreased $24.3 million compared to the year ago quarter. Excluding the Mexico business, revenue increased by $13.1 million or 3.9%.

Cost of sales was $294.1 million in Q4 2019 compared to $327.0 million in Q4 2018, a decrease of $32.9 million or 10.1%. Manufacturing costs decreased primarily due to no Mexico sales volume and lower pulp costs compared to Q4 2018. These were partially offset by the cost of outsourced manufacturing, additional maintenance costs, increased warehousing costs and inflation. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales were 84.5% in Q4 2019 compared to 91.0% in Q4 2018.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $26.4 million in Q4 2019 compared to $24.1 million in Q4 2018, an increase of $2.3 million or 9.9%. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 7.6% in Q4 2019 compared to 6.7% in Q4 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.0 million in Q4 2019 compared to $24.5 million in Q4 2018, an increase of $21.5 million or 87.5%. The higher Adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from lower pulp costs, the benefit of previous price increases across all business segments and favourable sales mix, and the benefit from operational transformation initiatives, partially offset by the cost of outsourced manufacturing and maintenance costs, and higher SG&A costs.

Net loss was $6.1 million in Q4 2019 compared to net income of $38.0 million in Q4 2018, a decrease of $44.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to a change in other expense resulting primarily from a swing in the change in amortized cost of partnership units liability, higher income tax expense and consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA and a decrease in interest expense.

Total liquidity, representing cash and cash equivalents and availability under the credit line within covenant limitations, was $233.2 million as of December 31, 2019, including $16.4 million of cash and cash equivalents held by KPSI and committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project, compared to $186.4 million as of September 30, 2019.

KPLP 2019 Financial Results
Revenue was $1,434.1 million in Fiscal 2019 compared to $1,370.4 million in Fiscal 2018, an increase of $63.7 million or 4.6%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to price increases across all business segments, volume increases in Canada and the U.S. and the benefit of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. sales, partially offset by lower sales volume in Mexico resulting from the sale of shares at the end of the third quarter. Fiscal 2019 revenue in Mexico decreased $10.6 million, or 12.1%. Excluding the Mexico business, revenue increased by $74.3 million or 5.8% in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $145.0 million in Fiscal 2019 compared to $118.3 million in Fiscal 2018, an increase of $26.7 million or 22.6%. The increase was primarily due to price increases across all business segments and favourable sales mix, the impact of lower pulp prices in the second half of 2019, and the favourable impact of operational transformation initiatives, partially offset by the cost of outsourced manufacturing, higher maintenance and SG&A costs and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations. 

Net income was $2.1 million in Fiscal 2019 compared to $45.4 million in Fiscal 2018, a decrease of $43.3 million. The decrease was primarily due to a change in other expense resulting primarily from a swing in the change in amortized cost of partnership units liability, consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, and higher income tax expense, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA as discussed above, and a decrease in interest expense.

KPT Q4 2019 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of $1.6 million in Q4 2019. Included in the net loss was $1.0 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net loss, depreciation expense of $1.4 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $0.6 million.

KPT 2019 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of $6.5 million in 2019. Included in the net loss was $0.3 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, depreciation expense of $5.7 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition, income tax expense of $1.7 million and a dilution gain of $0.6 million.

Dividends on Common Shares                                                     
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2020.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its fourth quarter conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone:  1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, March 19, 2020 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 6459278.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, March 19, 2020.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 15.0% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America.  For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures
This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the year ended December 31, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the TAD Sherbrooke Project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2020 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.  

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 13, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

 
Kruger Products L.P.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
      
   Restated Restated
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 January 1, 2018
 $ $ $
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents93,141  169,884  8,837 
Trade and other receivables89,236  127,633  113,194 
Receivables from related parties59  172  85 
Current portion of advances to partners80  -  1,928 
Inventories190,686  202,916  192,394 
Income tax recoverable466  362  522 
Prepaid expenses8,341  4,065  5,509 
 382,009  505,032  322,469 
Non-current assets     
Advances to partners-  1,704  4,489 
Property, plant and equipment935,010  786,022  761,610 
Right-of-use assets97,582  94,247  99,174 
Other long-term assets1,766  10  6,331 
Goodwill160,939  160,939  160,939 
Intangible assets15,317  14,924  15,327 
Deferred income taxes30,988  33,440  26,092 
Total assets1,623,611  1,596,318  1,396,431 
      
Liabilities     
Current liabilities     
Bank indebtedness-  -  9,051 
Trade and other payables242,357  238,856  190,698 
Payables to related parties6,809  5,620  2,596 
Income tax payable325  80  498 
Distributions payable11,393  10,723  10,382 
Current portion of provisions759  292  333 
Current portion of long-term debt11,937  13,939  190,947 
Current portion of lease liabilities18,080  16,178  15,169 
 291,660  285,688  419,674 
Non-current liabilities     
Long-term debt579,125  563,955  225,368 
Lease liabilities100,682  98,952  104,888 
Provisions6,148  5,398  5,973 
Pensions140,674  104,939  119,558 
Post-retirement benefits57,005  54,051  60,457 
Liabilities to non-unitholders1,175,294  1,112,983  935,918 
Current portion of Partnership units liability5,103  -  1,928 
Long-term portion of Partnership units liability138,412  116,524  158,381 
Total Partnership units liability 143,515  116,524  160,309 
Total liabilities1,318,809  1,229,507  1,096,227 
      
Equity     
Partnership units408,978  376,274  356,240 
Deficit(183,188) (102,502) (123,123)
Accumulated other comprehensive income79,012  93,039  67,087 
Total equity304,802  366,811  300,204 
Total equity and liabilities1,623,611  1,596,318  1,396,431 
      


Kruger Products L.P.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
   Restated   Restated
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2019		 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2018		 12-month
period ended
December 31, 2019		 12-month
period ended
December 31, 2018
 $ $ $ $
        
Revenue 348,104  359,334  1,434,113  1,370,432 
        
Expenses       
Cost of sales294,095  327,099  1,256,979  1,228,156 
Selling, general and administrative expenses26,426  24,042  99,603  87,577 
(Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets6  3  13  (204)
Restructuring costs, net58  -  1,904  1 
        
Operating income27,519  8,190  75,614  54,902 
        
Interest expense10,896  13,549  45,071  53,460 
Other (income) expense21,894  (41,334) 25,951  (40,790)
        
Income (loss) before income taxes(5,271) 35,975  4,592  42,232 
        
Income taxes 838  (1,989) 2,494  (3,174)
        
Net income (loss) for the period(6,109) 37,964  2,098  45,406 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):       
Remeasurements of pensions24,708  (11,701) (35,422) 17,021 
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits4,631  42  (2,121) 7,532 
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):      
Cumulative translation adjustment(5,551) 16,005  (14,027) 25,952 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period23,788  4,346  (51,570) 50,505 
        
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period17,679  42,310  (49,472) 95,911 
        


Kruger Products L.P.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
   Restated   Restated
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2019		 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2018		 12-month
period ended
December 31, 2019		 12-month
period ended
December 31, 2018
 $ $ $ $
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net income (loss) for the period(6,109) 37,964  2,098  45,406 
Items not affecting cash       
Depreciation15,580  15,800  59,113  61,583 
Amortization437  348  1,542  1,426 
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment(13) 188  (18) 622 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability22,350  (42,573) 26,991  (41,857)
Loss on sale of shares-  -  586  - 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss(816) 1,308  (1,986) 1,431 
Change in fair value of derivatives360  (69) 360  (364)
Interest expense10,896  13,549  45,071  53,460 
Pension and post-retirement benefits2,789  3,104  11,064  12,954 
Provisions621  (95) 4,058  (9)
Income taxes838  (1,989) 2,494  (3,174)
(Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets6  3  13  (204)
Total items not affecting cash53,048  (10,426) 149,288  85,868 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital34,442  61,577  1,487  26,968 
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans(3,834) (2,904) (15,475) (15,212)
Provisions paid(177) -  (1,037) (247)
Income tax payments(327) (615) (2,741) (2,478)
        
Net cash from operating activities77,043  85,596  133,620  140,305 
        
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities       
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(10,670) 2,222  (29,942) (33,647)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project(45,127) (26,638) (139,587) (26,638)
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project(1,339) (184) (3,546) (184)
Government assistance received325  18,044  325  19,226 
Purchases of software(478) -  (1,935) (1,023)
Proceeds on sale of shares2,410  -  5,724  - 
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment13  (3) 18  320 
        
Net cash used in investing activities(54,866) (6,559) (168,943) (41,946)
        
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities       
Proceeds from long-term debt29,948  289,754  53,933  484,755 
Repayment of long-term debt(26,018) (199,384) (35,382) (326,900)
Payment of deferred financing fees(103) (14,386) (1,383) (18,489)
Payment of lease liabilities(4,365) (4,221) (16,978) (16,041)
Interest paid on long-term debt(9,478) (8,691) (29,526) (34,351)
Distributions and advances paid, net(1,257) (1,132) (10,243) (19,506)
        
Net cash from (used in) financing activities(11,273) 61,940  (39,579) 69,468 
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency(170) 1,978  (1,841) 2,271 
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period10,734  142,955  (76,743) 170,098 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period82,407  26,929  169,884  (214)
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period93,141  169,884  93,141  169,884 
        



Kruger Products L.P.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
   Restated    Restated
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2019		 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2018		 12-month
period ended
December 31, 2019		 12-month
period ended
December 31, 2018
 $ $ $ $
        
Segment Information       
        
Segment Revenue       
Consumer285,580  300,783  1,186,461  1,139,345 
AFH62,524  58,551  247,652  231,087 
        
Total segment revenue348,104  359,334  1,434,113  1,370,432 
        
Adjusted EBITDA       
Consumer47,437  29,618  158,869  132,269 
AFH(1,142) (3,810) (12,690) (9,432)
Corporate and other costs(308) (1,279) (1,142) (4,507)
        
Total Adjusted EBITDA45,987  24,529  145,037  118,330 
        
Reconciliation to Net Income (loss)       
        
Depreciation and amortization16,017  16,148  60,655  63,009 
Interest expense10,896  13,549  45,071  53,460 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability22,350  (42,573) 26,991  (41,857)
Change in fair value of derivatives360  (69) 360  (364)
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment(13) 188  (18) 622 
(Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets6  3  13  (204)
Loss on sale of shares-  -  586  - 
Restructuring costs, net58  -  1,904  1 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss(816) 1,308  (1,986) 1,431 
Consulting costs       
related to operational transformation initiatives2,400  -  6,015  - 
Corporate development related costs-  -  854  - 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes(5,271) 35,975  4,592  42,232 
        
Income taxes838  (1,989) 2,494  (3,174)
        
Net income (loss)(6,109) 37,964  2,098  45,406 
        
Geographic Revenue       
        
Canada222,144  206,774  840,902  803,565 
U.S.125,960  128,278  516,305  479,364 
Mexico-  24,282  76,906  87,503 
        
Total revenue348,104  359,334  1,434,113  1,370,432 
        


KP Tissue Inc.
Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
      
   Restated Restated
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 January 1, 2018
 $ $ $
Assets     
      
Current assets     
Distributions receivable1,733  1,694  1,658 
Receivable from Partnership247  269  - 
Income tax recoverable-  230  826 
 1,980  2,193  2,484 
      
Non-current assets     
Investment in associate81,052  99,421  94,952 
      
Total assets83,032  101,614  97,436 
      
Liabilities     
      
Current liabilities     
Dividend payable1,733  1,694  1,658 
Payable to Partnership-  -  52 
Current portion of advances from Partnership80  -  309 
Income tax payable944  -  - 
 2,757  1,694  2,019 
Non-current liabilities     
Advances from Partnership-  269  731 
Deferred income taxes3,158  3,634  515 
      
Total liabilities5,915  5,597  3,265 
      
Equity     
      
Common shares18,997  17,090  15,014 
Contributed surplus144,819  144,819  144,819 
Deficit(100,696) (82,269) (77,706)
Accumulated other comprehensive income13,997  16,377  12,044 
      
Total equity77,117  96,017  94,171 
      
Total liabilities and equity83,032  101,614  97,436 
      


KP Tissue Inc.
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
        
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2019		 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2018		 12-month
period ended
December 31, 2019		 12-month
period ended
December 31, 2018
 $ $ $ $
        
Equity income (loss)(2,353) 4,576  (5,375) 1,390 
        
Dilution gain 209  58  574  196 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes(2,144) 4,634  (4,801) 1,586 
        
Income taxes(531) 1,808  1,727  1,759 
        
Net income (loss) for the period(1,613) 2,826  (6,528) (173)
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
net of tax expense (recovery)       
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):       
Remeasurements of pensions2,690  (1,640) (4,769) 2,334 
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits441  16  (200) 776 
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):       
Cumulative translation adjustment(905) 2,679  (2,380) 4,333 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period2,226  1,055  (7,349) 7,443 
        
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period613  3,881  (13,877) 7,270 
        
Basic income (loss) per share(0.17) 0.30  (0.68) (0.02)
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding9,618,637  9,400,074  9,542,384  9,319,683 
        


KP Tissue Inc.
Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2019		 3-month
period ended
December 31, 2018		 12-month
period ended
December 31, 2019		 12-month
period ended
December 31, 2018
 $ $ $ $
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net income (loss) for the period(1,613) 2,826  (6,528) (173)
Items not affecting cash       
Equity (income) loss2,353  (4,576) 5,375  (1,390)
Dilution gain(209) (58) (574) (196)
Income taxes(531) 1,808  1,727  1,759 
Total items not affecting cash1,613  (2,826) 6,528  173 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital21  -  189  - 
Tax refunds-  736  -  462 
Advances received-  -  -  274 
Advances paid(21) (736) (189) (736)
        
Net cash from (used in) operating activities-  -  -  - 
        
Cash flows from investing activites       
Partnership unit distributions received1,278  1,158  4,984  4,640 
        
Net cash from investing activities1,278  1,158  4,984  4,640 
        
Cash flows used in financing activities       
Dividends paid(1,278) (1,158) (4,984) (4,640)
        
Net cash used in financing activities(1,278) (1,158) (4,984) (4,640)
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period-  -  -  - 
 

 

 