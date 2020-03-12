MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q4 2019 and full year 2019 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 15.0% interest in KPLP.



KPLP Q4 2019 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue decreased by $11.2 million or 3.1% to $348.1 million in Q4 2019 compared to $359.3 million in Q4 2018.

Excluding the divested Mexico business, Q4 2019 revenue increased by $13.1 million or 3.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.0 million in Q4 2019 compared to $24.5 million in Q4 2018, an increase of 87.5%.

TAD Sherbrooke facility progressing on time and on budget.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2020.

KPLP Full Year 2019 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 4.6% to $1,434.1 million in 2019 compared to $1,370.4 million in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $145.0 million in 2019, up from $118.3 million in 2018, an increase of 22.6%.

Amended Senior Credit Facility to increase overall borrowing capacity by $50 million.

“Our fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA increased by a strong 87.5% to $46.0 million compared to a weak Q4 last year. We are very pleased with Fiscal 2019’s performance, particularly with the strong second half, reflecting volume growth and the benefit of previous pricing actions in all business segments and a favourable cost environment,” said Dino Bianco, CEO of KP Tissue and KPLP.

“TAD Sherbrooke is progressing on all fronts as planned and on budget. The launch of commercial production remains on target for early 2021, which will allow us to continue to grow our business in North America with our brands and customers.

“Our operational transformation initiatives including the Operational Excellence (OpEx) program are yielding the anticipated cost savings and will continue into 2020 with a goal of $15 - $20 million on a run-rate basis by the end of this year. More importantly, the OpEx program is a significant component of KP’s transformational journey and will be an integral part of our culture going forward.

“We enter 2020 with great confidence in our vision and strategic plan to move KP forward as a North American tissue leader. This would not be possible without the initiative of our exceptional and dedicated team,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook

With favourable input costs compared to Q1 2019 along with the benefits of our operational transformation initiatives, partially offset by incremental spending, Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be higher than the year ago quarter, while being sequentially lower than Q4 2019 due to seasonally lower sales volume. We continue to monitor the risks associated with the coronavirus Covid-19 and the uncertainty that it represents.

KPLP Q4 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $348.1 million in Q4 2019 compared to $359.3 million in Q4 2018, a decrease of $11.2 million or 3.1%. The decrease in revenue was primarily the result of no Mexico sales volume in Q4 2019 due to the sale of shares at the end of the third quarter, partially offset by the benefit of previous price increases and higher volume. Revenue in Mexico decreased $24.3 million compared to the year ago quarter. Excluding the Mexico business, revenue increased by $13.1 million or 3.9%.

Cost of sales was $294.1 million in Q4 2019 compared to $327.0 million in Q4 2018, a decrease of $32.9 million or 10.1%. Manufacturing costs decreased primarily due to no Mexico sales volume and lower pulp costs compared to Q4 2018. These were partially offset by the cost of outsourced manufacturing, additional maintenance costs, increased warehousing costs and inflation. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales were 84.5% in Q4 2019 compared to 91.0% in Q4 2018.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $26.4 million in Q4 2019 compared to $24.1 million in Q4 2018, an increase of $2.3 million or 9.9%. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 7.6% in Q4 2019 compared to 6.7% in Q4 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.0 million in Q4 2019 compared to $24.5 million in Q4 2018, an increase of $21.5 million or 87.5%. The higher Adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from lower pulp costs, the benefit of previous price increases across all business segments and favourable sales mix, and the benefit from operational transformation initiatives, partially offset by the cost of outsourced manufacturing and maintenance costs, and higher SG&A costs.

Net loss was $6.1 million in Q4 2019 compared to net income of $38.0 million in Q4 2018, a decrease of $44.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to a change in other expense resulting primarily from a swing in the change in amortized cost of partnership units liability, higher income tax expense and consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA and a decrease in interest expense.

Total liquidity, representing cash and cash equivalents and availability under the credit line within covenant limitations, was $233.2 million as of December 31, 2019, including $16.4 million of cash and cash equivalents held by KPSI and committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project, compared to $186.4 million as of September 30, 2019.

KPLP 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $1,434.1 million in Fiscal 2019 compared to $1,370.4 million in Fiscal 2018, an increase of $63.7 million or 4.6%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to price increases across all business segments, volume increases in Canada and the U.S. and the benefit of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. sales, partially offset by lower sales volume in Mexico resulting from the sale of shares at the end of the third quarter. Fiscal 2019 revenue in Mexico decreased $10.6 million, or 12.1%. Excluding the Mexico business, revenue increased by $74.3 million or 5.8% in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $145.0 million in Fiscal 2019 compared to $118.3 million in Fiscal 2018, an increase of $26.7 million or 22.6%. The increase was primarily due to price increases across all business segments and favourable sales mix, the impact of lower pulp prices in the second half of 2019, and the favourable impact of operational transformation initiatives, partially offset by the cost of outsourced manufacturing, higher maintenance and SG&A costs and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

Net income was $2.1 million in Fiscal 2019 compared to $45.4 million in Fiscal 2018, a decrease of $43.3 million. The decrease was primarily due to a change in other expense resulting primarily from a swing in the change in amortized cost of partnership units liability, consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, and higher income tax expense, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA as discussed above, and a decrease in interest expense.

KPT Q4 2019 Financial Results

KPT had a net loss of $1.6 million in Q4 2019. Included in the net loss was $1.0 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net loss, depreciation expense of $1.4 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $0.6 million.

KPT 2019 Financial Results

KPT had a net loss of $6.5 million in 2019. Included in the net loss was $0.3 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, depreciation expense of $5.7 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition, income tax expense of $1.7 million and a dilution gain of $0.6 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2020.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com .

Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Information

KPT will hold its fourth quarter conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com .

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, March 19, 2020 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 6459278.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, March 19, 2020.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 15.0% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the year ended December 31, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the TAD Sherbrooke Project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2020 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 13, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com : Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com

Kruger Products L.P. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) Restated Restated December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 January 1, 2018 $ $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 93,141 169,884 8,837 Trade and other receivables 89,236 127,633 113,194 Receivables from related parties 59 172 85 Current portion of advances to partners 80 - 1,928 Inventories 190,686 202,916 192,394 Income tax recoverable 466 362 522 Prepaid expenses 8,341 4,065 5,509 382,009 505,032 322,469 Non-current assets Advances to partners - 1,704 4,489 Property, plant and equipment 935,010 786,022 761,610 Right-of-use assets 97,582 94,247 99,174 Other long-term assets 1,766 10 6,331 Goodwill 160,939 160,939 160,939 Intangible assets 15,317 14,924 15,327 Deferred income taxes 30,988 33,440 26,092 Total assets 1,623,611 1,596,318 1,396,431 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness - - 9,051 Trade and other payables 242,357 238,856 190,698 Payables to related parties 6,809 5,620 2,596 Income tax payable 325 80 498 Distributions payable 11,393 10,723 10,382 Current portion of provisions 759 292 333 Current portion of long-term debt 11,937 13,939 190,947 Current portion of lease liabilities 18,080 16,178 15,169 291,660 285,688 419,674 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 579,125 563,955 225,368 Lease liabilities 100,682 98,952 104,888 Provisions 6,148 5,398 5,973 Pensions 140,674 104,939 119,558 Post-retirement benefits 57,005 54,051 60,457 Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,175,294 1,112,983 935,918 Current portion of Partnership units liability 5,103 - 1,928 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 138,412 116,524 158,381 Total Partnership units liability 143,515 116,524 160,309 Total liabilities 1,318,809 1,229,507 1,096,227 Equity Partnership units 408,978 376,274 356,240 Deficit (183,188 ) (102,502 ) (123,123 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 79,012 93,039 67,087 Total equity 304,802 366,811 300,204 Total equity and liabilities 1,623,611 1,596,318 1,396,431





Kruger Products L.P. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars) Restated Restated 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2018 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2018 $ $ $ $ Revenue 348,104 359,334 1,434,113 1,370,432 Expenses Cost of sales 294,095 327,099 1,256,979 1,228,156 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,426 24,042 99,603 87,577 (Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets 6 3 13 (204 ) Restructuring costs, net 58 - 1,904 1 Operating income 27,519 8,190 75,614 54,902 Interest expense 10,896 13,549 45,071 53,460 Other (income) expense 21,894 (41,334 ) 25,951 (40,790 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (5,271 ) 35,975 4,592 42,232 Income taxes 838 (1,989 ) 2,494 (3,174 ) Net income (loss) for the period (6,109 ) 37,964 2,098 45,406 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Remeasurements of pensions 24,708 (11,701 ) (35,422 ) 17,021 Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 4,631 42 (2,121 ) 7,532 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment (5,551 ) 16,005 (14,027 ) 25,952 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 23,788 4,346 (51,570 ) 50,505 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 17,679 42,310 (49,472 ) 95,911





Kruger Products L.P. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) Restated Restated 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2018 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2018 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) for the period (6,109 ) 37,964 2,098 45,406 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 15,580 15,800 59,113 61,583 Amortization 437 348 1,542 1,426 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (13 ) 188 (18 ) 622 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 22,350 (42,573 ) 26,991 (41,857 ) Loss on sale of shares - - 586 - Foreign exchange (gain) loss (816 ) 1,308 (1,986 ) 1,431 Change in fair value of derivatives 360 (69 ) 360 (364 ) Interest expense 10,896 13,549 45,071 53,460 Pension and post-retirement benefits 2,789 3,104 11,064 12,954 Provisions 621 (95 ) 4,058 (9 ) Income taxes 838 (1,989 ) 2,494 (3,174 ) (Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets 6 3 13 (204 ) Total items not affecting cash 53,048 (10,426 ) 149,288 85,868 Net change in non-cash working capital 34,442 61,577 1,487 26,968 Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (3,834 ) (2,904 ) (15,475 ) (15,212 ) Provisions paid (177 ) - (1,037 ) (247 ) Income tax payments (327 ) (615 ) (2,741 ) (2,478 ) Net cash from operating activities 77,043 85,596 133,620 140,305 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,670 ) 2,222 (29,942 ) (33,647 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (45,127 ) (26,638 ) (139,587 ) (26,638 ) Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (1,339 ) (184 ) (3,546 ) (184 ) Government assistance received 325 18,044 325 19,226 Purchases of software (478 ) - (1,935 ) (1,023 ) Proceeds on sale of shares 2,410 - 5,724 - Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 13 (3 ) 18 320 Net cash used in investing activities (54,866 ) (6,559 ) (168,943 ) (41,946 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 29,948 289,754 53,933 484,755 Repayment of long-term debt (26,018 ) (199,384 ) (35,382 ) (326,900 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (103 ) (14,386 ) (1,383 ) (18,489 ) Payment of lease liabilities (4,365 ) (4,221 ) (16,978 ) (16,041 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (9,478 ) (8,691 ) (29,526 ) (34,351 ) Distributions and advances paid, net (1,257 ) (1,132 ) (10,243 ) (19,506 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (11,273 ) 61,940 (39,579 ) 69,468 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (170 ) 1,978 (1,841 ) 2,271 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 10,734 142,955 (76,743 ) 170,098 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 82,407 26,929 169,884 (214 ) Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 93,141 169,884 93,141 169,884







Kruger Products L.P. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) Restated Restated 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2018 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2018 $ $ $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 285,580 300,783 1,186,461 1,139,345 AFH 62,524 58,551 247,652 231,087 Total segment revenue 348,104 359,334 1,434,113 1,370,432 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 47,437 29,618 158,869 132,269 AFH (1,142 ) (3,810 ) (12,690 ) (9,432 ) Corporate and other costs (308 ) (1,279 ) (1,142 ) (4,507 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 45,987 24,529 145,037 118,330 Reconciliation to Net Income (loss) Depreciation and amortization 16,017 16,148 60,655 63,009 Interest expense 10,896 13,549 45,071 53,460 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 22,350 (42,573 ) 26,991 (41,857 ) Change in fair value of derivatives 360 (69 ) 360 (364 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (13 ) 188 (18 ) 622 (Gain) loss on sale of non-financial assets 6 3 13 (204 ) Loss on sale of shares - - 586 - Restructuring costs, net 58 - 1,904 1 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (816 ) 1,308 (1,986 ) 1,431 Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives 2,400 - 6,015 - Corporate development related costs - - 854 - Income (loss) before income taxes (5,271 ) 35,975 4,592 42,232 Income taxes 838 (1,989 ) 2,494 (3,174 ) Net income (loss) (6,109 ) 37,964 2,098 45,406 Geographic Revenue Canada 222,144 206,774 840,902 803,565 U.S. 125,960 128,278 516,305 479,364 Mexico - 24,282 76,906 87,503 Total revenue 348,104 359,334 1,434,113 1,370,432





KP Tissue Inc. Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) Restated Restated December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 January 1, 2018 $ $ $ Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,733 1,694 1,658 Receivable from Partnership 247 269 - Income tax recoverable - 230 826 1,980 2,193 2,484 Non-current assets Investment in associate 81,052 99,421 94,952 Total assets 83,032 101,614 97,436 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,733 1,694 1,658 Payable to Partnership - - 52 Current portion of advances from Partnership 80 - 309 Income tax payable 944 - - 2,757 1,694 2,019 Non-current liabilities Advances from Partnership - 269 731 Deferred income taxes 3,158 3,634 515 Total liabilities 5,915 5,597 3,265 Equity Common shares 18,997 17,090 15,014 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 144,819 Deficit (100,696 ) (82,269 ) (77,706 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,997 16,377 12,044 Total equity 77,117 96,017 94,171 Total liabilities and equity 83,032 101,614 97,436





KP Tissue Inc. Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2018 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2018 $ $ $ $ Equity income (loss) (2,353 ) 4,576 (5,375 ) 1,390 Dilution gain 209 58 574 196 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,144 ) 4,634 (4,801 ) 1,586 Income taxes (531 ) 1,808 1,727 1,759 Net income (loss) for the period (1,613 ) 2,826 (6,528 ) (173 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax expense (recovery) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Remeasurements of pensions 2,690 (1,640 ) (4,769 ) 2,334 Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 441 16 (200 ) 776 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment (905 ) 2,679 (2,380 ) 4,333 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2,226 1,055 (7,349 ) 7,443 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 613 3,881 (13,877 ) 7,270 Basic income (loss) per share (0.17 ) 0.30 (0.68 ) (0.02 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,618,637 9,400,074 9,542,384 9,319,683





KP Tissue Inc. Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 3-month

period ended

December 31, 2018 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2019 12-month

period ended

December 31, 2018 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) for the period (1,613 ) 2,826 (6,528 ) (173 ) Items not affecting cash Equity (income) loss 2,353 (4,576 ) 5,375 (1,390 ) Dilution gain (209 ) (58 ) (574 ) (196 ) Income taxes (531 ) 1,808 1,727 1,759 Total items not affecting cash 1,613 (2,826 ) 6,528 173 Net change in non-cash working capital 21 - 189 - Tax refunds - 736 - 462 Advances received - - - 274 Advances paid (21 ) (736 ) (189 ) (736 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities - - - - Cash flows from investing activites Partnership unit distributions received 1,278 1,158 4,984 4,640 Net cash from investing activities 1,278 1,158 4,984 4,640 Cash flows used in financing activities Dividends paid (1,278 ) (1,158 ) (4,984 ) (4,640 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,278 ) (1,158 ) (4,984 ) (4,640 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period - - - - Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period - - - - Cash and cash equivalents - End of period - - - -







