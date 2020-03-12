MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB) announces that on Monday, March 9th, 2020, the Appeal Court of Quebec abandoned its deliberations to review the judgment rendered by Madam Justice Danielle Turcotte of the Superior Court of Quebec. In November 2018, Justice Turcotte concluded that the action for damages by Canada Carbon against the municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge was not a “SLAPP” action. In explaining her decision, she stated that:



• The Company's claim for damages did not meet the characteristics of a “SLAPP” action;

• The claim was not intended to silence, but to eventually obtain compensation for damage caused by the municipality; and

• There was a lack of proof of abuse.

Executive Chairman and CEO, R. Bruce Duncan, said: “We are pleased that all of the legal proceedings have been concluded and that we will now be able to concentrate on establishing a constructive dialogue on the Miller project with the elected officials of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, the population of GSLR and other stakeholders."

