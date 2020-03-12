OTTAWA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today its annual and fourth quarter (Q4) financial results for the periods ended December 31, 2019.

“We are pleased to report that our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) base grew 27% year-to-year to reach $15.74 million by December 31, 2019. Our accelerating growth continues to be driven by enterprise expansion; accounts with more than $100K of ARR now represent 36% of our base, up from 26% a year ago,” said Alvaro Pombo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of ProntoForms. “Also in 2019, our balanced sheet was strengthened with a cash infusion from warrants, showing support from our shareholders. We plan to continue re-investing our growth to compound that into new growth in the business.”

Mr. Pombo continued, “Powerful macrotrends are driving interest in our platform. These trends include workforce and talent shortages for field technicians and IT, heightened customer expectations related to service transparency, increased competition, and technology rapidly changing the maintenance and service delivery landscape. We are well positioned in the enterprise market because we help companies overcome these challenges through the quick development of customizable apps that empower field service delivery, improved data workflows and enhanced tech stacks with nimble mobile capabilities.”

Financial Highlights – 2019 Year

Recurring revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by 27% to $13.74 million compared to $10.85 million for 2018.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by 24% to $15.10 million compared to $12.13 million for 2018.

Gross margin for 2019 was $12,558,762 or 83% of total revenue compared to $9,980,949 (82%) in 2018. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 90% for 2019 compared to 89% for 2018.

Loss from operations was $1.86 million, for the year ended December 31, 2019 down from $2.38 million for 2018.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $2.27 million, down from a net loss of $2.50 million in 2018.

As at December 31, 2019, the Company’s cash and net working capital balances were $5.70 million and $3.37 million respectively.

Financial Highlights – 2019 Fourth Quarter

Recurring revenue in Q4 2019 increased by 28% to $3.77 million compared to $2.95 million in Q4 2018, and increased by 8% compared to $3.50 million in Q3 2019.

Total revenue for Q4 2019 increased by 23% to $4.07 million compared to $3.30 million in Q4 2018, and increased by 6% compared to $3.84 million, in Q3 2019.

Gross margin for Q4 2019 was 84% of total revenue compared to 83% in Q4 2018 and 84% in Q3 2019. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 90% for Q4 2019 compared to 89% for Q4 2018 and 90% in Q3 2019.

Loss from operations for Q4 2019 was $0.58 million, up from a loss of $0.47 million in Q4 2018 and up from a loss of $0.46 million in Q3 2019.

Net loss for Q4 2019 was $0.78 million, up from a net loss of $0.41 million in Q4 2018 and up from a net loss of $0.42 million in Q3 2019.

2019 Operational Highlights



Notable new customers and expansion progress from enterprise customers, including:

° A major utilities company that operates in the United States signed on with ProntoForms with a total contract value of $314,000.

° A Canadian energy resources company with more than $100M in annual revenue signed with ProntoForms to utilize the platform to improve field operations and compliance.

° A Global 500 healthcare enterprise expanded its use of the platform and increased its total subscriber count to more than 6,400.

° One of the largest elevator companies in the world launched a new deployment that grew its subscriber count to 12,000.

ProntoForms earned a 4.7 out of 5 overall rating from enterprise customers in a Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report published December 12, 2019. The same report showed a 95% of customers “willingness to recommend.”

ProntoForms launched Customer Readiness and Customer Satisfaction forms. The new feature improves the customer experience from pre to post site visit—all without requiring those on the receiving end to have a ProntoForms subscription.



About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, the lead flow the Company may receive from its partnering strategy and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, its partnering strategy may not generate increasing lead flow or maintain current lead flow levels and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated April 10, 2019 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR. ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.

ProntoForms Corporation Consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in United States dollars) 2019 2018 $ $ Revenue Recurring revenue 13,740,141 10,850,591 Professional and other services 1,363,778 1,281,915 15,103,919 12,132,506 Cost of Revenue Recurring revenue 1,415,331 1,244,604 Professional and other services 1,129,826 906,953 2,545,157 2,151,557 Gross Margin 12,558,762 9,980,949 Expenses Research and development 4,794,386 4,198,649 Selling and marketing 6,797,303 5,636,138 General and administrative 2,824,708 2,528,143 14,416,397 12,362,930 Loss from operations (1,857,635 ) (2,381,981 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (80,780 ) 247,705 Interest and accretion (377,521 ) (354,526 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability 50,458 (11,812 ) Net loss (2,265,478 ) (2,500,614 ) Other Comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment - (87,835 ) Total comprehensive loss (2,265,478 ) (2,588,449 ) Net loss per common share basic and diluted (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares basic and diluted 112,880,284 107,965,926 Share-based compensation included in accounts: Cost of revenue 59,358 35,991 Research and development 82,472 71,963 Selling and marketing 148,086 132,796 General and administrative 164,473 173,306 454,389 414,056





ProntoForms Corporation Consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2018 and 2019 (in United States dollars) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,700,003 3,325,241 Accounts receivable 2,538,530 2,178,420 Investment tax credits receivable 185,213 158,966 Unbilled receivables 197,264 156,865 Related party loan receivable 82,694 78,761 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,031,390 523,573 9,735,094 6,421,826 Property, plant and equipment 481,242 315,629 Right-of-use assets 912,399 - 11,128,735 6,737,455 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,493,913 1,885,351 Deferred revenue 3,562,816 2,254,400 Derivative liability - current portion 65,041 59,981 Lease obligation - current portion 246,517 - 6,368,287 4,199,732 Long-term debt 2,717,146 2,424,136 Lease obligations 745,599 - Derivative liability 61,524 176,009 9,892,556 6,799,877 Shareholders' equity Share capital 25,069,032 20,912,276 Contributed surplus 864,907 801,888 Share-based payment reserve 3,345,960 3,431,280 Warrant reserve 692,960 1,263,336 Deficit (28,921,115 ) (26,655,637 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 184,435 184,435 1,236,179 (62,422 ) 11,128,735 6,737,455





ProntoForms Corporation Consolidated statements of cash flows Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in United States dollars) 2019 2018 $ $ Operating activities Net loss (2,265,478 ) (2,500,614 ) Items not affecting cash Share-based compensation 454,389 414,056 Accretion on long-term debt 167,819 145,632 Accretion on lease obligations 59,925 - Change in fair value of derivative liability (50,458 ) 11,812 Amortization of property, plant and equipment 132,615 118,885 Amortization of intangible asset - 7,183 Amortization of right-of-use assets 269,800 - Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) 107,904 (272,277 ) Lease interest paid (59,925 ) - Changes in non-cash operating working capital items 880,497 466,071 (302,912 ) (1,609,252 ) Financing activities Payment of lease obligations (244,943 ) - Settlement of derivative liability (40,656 ) (9,500 ) Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 2,433,948 - Proceeds from the exercise of options 675,741 111,048 2,824,090 101,548 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (196,320 ) (146,292 ) (196,320 ) (146,292 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 49,909 (95,252 ) Net cash inflow (outflow) 2,374,767 (1,749,248 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 3,325,241 5,074,489 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 5,700,008 3,325,241 Cash and cash equivalents consist of the following: Cash 5,536,900 3,278,891 Guaranteed investment certificates 163,108 46,350 5,700,008 3,325,241 Supplementary information Interest paid 254,111 226,723 Interest received 2,655 18,887





ProntoForms Corporation Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders'equity Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in United States dollars) Accumulated Share-based Warrant reserve Other Contributed payment Comprehensive Shareholders' Share capital Amount Surplus reserve Income Deficit equity Number $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2017 110,192,630 20,721,783 738,395 3,096,669 1,326,830 272,270 (24,155,023 ) 2,000,924 Share-based compensation - - - 414,056 - - - 414,056 Net loss - - - - - - (2,500,614 ) (2,500,614 ) Translation adjustment - - - - - (87,835 ) - (87,835 ) Expiry of warrants - - 63,493 - (63,493 ) - - - Issuance of common shares on exercise of options 837,333 190,493 - (79,445 ) - - - 111,048 Balance at December 31, 2018 111,029,963 20,912,276 801,888 3,431,280 1,263,337 184,435 (26,655,637 ) (62,421 ) Share-based compensation - - - 454,389 - - - 454,389 Net loss - - - - - - (2,265,478 ) (2,265,478 ) Issuance of common shares on exercise of warrants 6,758,399 2,941,306 - - (507,358 ) - - 2,433,948 Expiry of warrants - - 63,019 - (63,019 ) - - - Issuance of common shares on exercise of options 2,286,636 1,215,450 - (539,709 ) - - - 675,741 Balance at December 31, 2019 120,074,998 - 25,069,032 - 864,907 - 3,345,960 - 692,960 184,435 - (28,921,115 ) - 1,236,179



