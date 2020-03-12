OTTAWA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today its annual and fourth quarter (Q4) financial results for the periods ended December 31, 2019.
“We are pleased to report that our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) base grew 27% year-to-year to reach $15.74 million by December 31, 2019. Our accelerating growth continues to be driven by enterprise expansion; accounts with more than $100K of ARR now represent 36% of our base, up from 26% a year ago,” said Alvaro Pombo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of ProntoForms. “Also in 2019, our balanced sheet was strengthened with a cash infusion from warrants, showing support from our shareholders. We plan to continue re-investing our growth to compound that into new growth in the business.”
Mr. Pombo continued, “Powerful macrotrends are driving interest in our platform. These trends include workforce and talent shortages for field technicians and IT, heightened customer expectations related to service transparency, increased competition, and technology rapidly changing the maintenance and service delivery landscape. We are well positioned in the enterprise market because we help companies overcome these challenges through the quick development of customizable apps that empower field service delivery, improved data workflows and enhanced tech stacks with nimble mobile capabilities.”
Financial Highlights – 2019 Year
Financial Highlights – 2019 Fourth Quarter
2019 Operational Highlights
° A major utilities company that operates in the United States signed on with ProntoForms with a total contract value of $314,000.
° A Canadian energy resources company with more than $100M in annual revenue signed with ProntoForms to utilize the platform to improve field operations and compliance.
° A Global 500 healthcare enterprise expanded its use of the platform and increased its total subscriber count to more than 6,400.
° One of the largest elevator companies in the world launched a new deployment that grew its subscriber count to 12,000.
Q4 Conference Call Date:
Date: Thursday, March 12th, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time
Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Local Toronto – (+1) 416 764 8688
Toll Free – (+1) 888 390 0546
Conference ID: 87042374
Recording Playback Numbers:
Local Toronto– (+1) 416 764 8677
Toll Free – (+1) 888 390 0541
Passcode: 042374 #
Expiry Date: Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 11:59pm EST
About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.
The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.
|ProntoForms Corporation
|Consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss
|Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|(in United States dollars)
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|Revenue
|Recurring revenue
|13,740,141
|10,850,591
|Professional and other services
|1,363,778
|1,281,915
|15,103,919
|12,132,506
|Cost of Revenue
|Recurring revenue
|1,415,331
|1,244,604
|Professional and other services
|1,129,826
|906,953
|2,545,157
|2,151,557
|Gross Margin
|12,558,762
|9,980,949
|Expenses
|Research and development
|4,794,386
|4,198,649
|Selling and marketing
|6,797,303
|5,636,138
|General and administrative
|2,824,708
|2,528,143
|14,416,397
|12,362,930
|Loss from operations
|(1,857,635
|)
|(2,381,981
|)
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain
|(80,780
|)
|247,705
|Interest and accretion
|(377,521
|)
|(354,526
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|50,458
|(11,812
|)
|Net loss
|(2,265,478
|)
|(2,500,614
|)
|Other Comprehensive loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|-
|(87,835
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(2,265,478
|)
|(2,588,449
|)
|Net loss per common share
|basic and diluted
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares
|basic and diluted
|112,880,284
|107,965,926
|Share-based compensation included in accounts:
|Cost of revenue
|59,358
|35,991
|Research and development
|82,472
|71,963
|Selling and marketing
|148,086
|132,796
|General and administrative
|164,473
|173,306
|454,389
|414,056
|ProntoForms Corporation
|Consolidated statements of financial position
|as at December 31, 2018 and 2019
|(in United States dollars)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,700,003
|3,325,241
|Accounts receivable
|2,538,530
|2,178,420
|Investment tax credits receivable
|185,213
|158,966
|Unbilled receivables
|197,264
|156,865
|Related party loan receivable
|82,694
|78,761
|Prepaid expenses and other receivables
|1,031,390
|523,573
|9,735,094
|6,421,826
|Property, plant and equipment
|481,242
|315,629
|Right-of-use assets
|912,399
|-
|11,128,735
|6,737,455
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|2,493,913
|1,885,351
|Deferred revenue
|3,562,816
|2,254,400
|Derivative liability - current portion
|65,041
|59,981
|Lease obligation - current portion
|246,517
|-
|6,368,287
|4,199,732
|Long-term debt
|2,717,146
|2,424,136
|Lease obligations
|745,599
|-
|Derivative liability
|61,524
|176,009
|9,892,556
|6,799,877
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|25,069,032
|20,912,276
|Contributed surplus
|864,907
|801,888
|Share-based payment reserve
|3,345,960
|3,431,280
|Warrant reserve
|692,960
|1,263,336
|Deficit
|(28,921,115
|)
|(26,655,637
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|184,435
|184,435
|1,236,179
|(62,422
|)
|11,128,735
|6,737,455
|ProntoForms Corporation
|Consolidated statements of cash flows
|Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|(in United States dollars)
|2019
|2018
|$
|$
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|(2,265,478
|)
|(2,500,614
|)
|Items not affecting cash
|Share-based compensation
|454,389
|414,056
|Accretion on long-term debt
|167,819
|145,632
|Accretion on lease obligations
|59,925
|-
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|(50,458
|)
|11,812
|Amortization of property, plant and equipment
|132,615
|118,885
|Amortization of intangible asset
|-
|7,183
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|269,800
|-
|Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)
|107,904
|(272,277
|)
|Lease interest paid
|(59,925
|)
|-
|Changes in non-cash operating working capital items
|880,497
|466,071
|(302,912
|)
|(1,609,252
|)
|Financing activities
|Payment of lease obligations
|(244,943
|)
|-
|Settlement of derivative liability
|(40,656
|)
|(9,500
|)
|Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
|2,433,948
|-
|Proceeds from the exercise of options
|675,741
|111,048
|2,824,090
|101,548
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(196,320
|)
|(146,292
|)
|(196,320
|)
|(146,292
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|49,909
|(95,252
|)
|Net cash inflow (outflow)
|2,374,767
|(1,749,248
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|3,325,241
|5,074,489
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|5,700,008
|3,325,241
|Cash and cash equivalents consist of the following:
|Cash
|5,536,900
|3,278,891
|Guaranteed investment certificates
|163,108
|46,350
|5,700,008
|3,325,241
|Supplementary information
|Interest paid
|254,111
|226,723
|Interest received
|2,655
|18,887
|ProntoForms Corporation
|Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders'equity
|Years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|(in United States dollars)
|Accumulated
|Share-based
|Warrant reserve
|Other
|Contributed
|payment
|Comprehensive
|Shareholders'
|Share capital
|Amount
|Surplus
|reserve
|Income
|Deficit
|equity
|Number
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Balance at December 31, 2017
|110,192,630
|20,721,783
|738,395
|3,096,669
|1,326,830
|272,270
|(24,155,023
|)
|2,000,924
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|414,056
|-
|-
|-
|414,056
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,500,614
|)
|(2,500,614
|)
|Translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(87,835
|)
|-
|(87,835
|)
|Expiry of warrants
|-
|-
|63,493
|-
|(63,493
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Issuance of common shares on exercise of options
|837,333
|190,493
|-
|(79,445
|)
|-
|-
|-
|111,048
|Balance at December 31, 2018
|111,029,963
|20,912,276
|801,888
|3,431,280
|1,263,337
|184,435
|(26,655,637
|)
|(62,421
|)
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|454,389
|-
|-
|-
|454,389
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,265,478
|)
|(2,265,478
|)
|Issuance of common shares on exercise of warrants
|6,758,399
|2,941,306
|-
|-
|(507,358
|)
|-
|-
|2,433,948
|Expiry of warrants
|-
|-
|63,019
|-
|(63,019
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Issuance of common shares on exercise of options
|2,286,636
|1,215,450
|-
|(539,709
|)
|-
|-
|-
|675,741
|Balance at December 31, 2019
|120,074,998
|-
|25,069,032
|-
|864,907
|-
|3,345,960
|-
|692,960
|184,435
|-
|(28,921,115
|)
|-
|1,236,179
ProntoForms Corporation
Kanata, Ontario, CANADA
