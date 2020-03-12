TORONTO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) is pleased to announce that Democracy Labs successfully used Nexalogy’s technology to monitor #covid19 and #coronavirus to identify misinformation campaigns and Fake News. Democracy Labs is a US based organization providing a hub for ongoing technology and creative innovation that serves progressive campaigns and organizations at the national, state, and local levels. In addition to misinformation about Covid-19 DemLabs has also used Nexalogy tech to examine Islamophobia against U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib.

Key takeaways:

450,000 tweets analyzed from March 1 st through 4 th using hashtag #covid19

through 4 using hashtag #covid19 Russia Today suggested that the U.S.A. primaries be cancelled and was promoted by BOTS

Results of these campaigns can be found by clicking the attached links:

https://insights.nexalogy.com/democracy-labs-uses-nexalogy-tech-to-study-coronavirus-misinformation-b88ea13c4bed

https://nexalogy.com/insights/keep-an-eye-on-trolls-activity-and-report-harassment-to-twitter/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ).

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Stevens

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Phone: 647-777-7974

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.