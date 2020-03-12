Completed enrollment for the pivotal REST-ON Phase 3 study in Q4 2019; data readout expected in Q2 2020





Raised $65 million in gross proceeds from private placement with leading biotech investment funds in February 2020





Realized over $80 million in cost savings from restructuring and other cost reduction actions





Reported revenue at the high end of the annual guidance at $59.2 million for full year 2019





DUBLIN, Ireland, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, and provided a company update.

“Throughout the past year we have successfully executed on our focused development strategy for FT218 and completed a corporate restructuring program that resulted in $82 million of cost savings year-over-year. We believe these activities have changed the course of the company and created a significant opportunity to drive long-term shareholder value,” said Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel. “The opportunity presented by the development of FT218 is increasingly being recognized by the investment community, as we completed in February 2020 a $65 million private placement priced at-the-market with leading biotech investors, Vivo Capital, Avoro Capital Advisors, RTW Investments, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Acuta Capital, and KVP Capital.”

“Looking ahead, we have several near-term clinical milestones, including the last patient last visit for the pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON trial for FT218 scheduled to occur in the next two weeks, which will be followed by topline data from the study in the second quarter of 2020. In addition, we’ve announced plans to enhance the FT218 program by including an open-label extension study for REST-ON, and a switch study to evaluate patients switching from twice-nightly sodium oxybate to once-nightly FT218, which we plan to start by the end of the first quarter of 2020. This is an exciting time in Avadel’s history, as we believe that FT218, if approved by the FDA, has the potential to take a significant share of the twice-nightly sodium oxybate market, which we estimated to be approximately $1.7 billion1 in 2019,” concluded Mr. Divis.

Fourth quarter and recent company highlights

Completed enrollment for the REST-ON Phase 3 pivotal trial of FT218 for excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy for a total Phase 3 trial size of 212 patients, which exceeded the trial’s enrollment target of 205 patients; Last patient last visit for the REST-ON Phase 3 trial is expected to occur in the next two weeks, with topline data expected in the second quarter of 2020;



Completed a $65 million private placement with leading biotech investment funds in February 2020;



Strengthened the management team’s financial and operational capabilities with the appointments of Thomas McHugh as Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Jason Vaughn to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Technical Operations



Appointed Dr. Mark McCamish, an internationally recognized expert in drug development and manufacturing, to the Board of Directors



Achieved approximately $82 million of lower operating expenses for the full year 2019 compared to 2018 due to cost reductions and restructuring actions;



Received U.S. FDA approval for Nouress™, a cysteine hydrochloride injection for treating neonate patients requiring total parental nutrition, and the USPTO issued an Orange Book-listed patent for Nouress; and



Reported revenues of $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Overview of fourth quarter 2019 financial results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $11.0 million, compared to $20.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline on a year-over-year basis was primarily attributed to lower overall sales volume across the Company’s hospital products as a result of increased market competition.

R&D expenses were $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase on a year-over-year basis was primarily attributed to the Company’s investment in R&D spend in its FT218 development program.



SG&A expenses were $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decline is primarily the result of realized cost reductions resulting from the exit of Noctiva™ and the Company’s cost reduction and restructuring actions.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.7 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $63.9 million or $1.72 per share for the same period in 2018.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $64.2 million as of December 31, 2019. In February 2020, the Company completed a private placement with leading biotech investment funds receiving net proceeds of approximately $61.1 million. The Company has convertible debt of $143.8 million due in February 2023.

Based on recent hospital products sales performance, increased competition from additional products launched in 2019, and recent market price actions, revenue for the first quarter of 2020 is expected to be at or above $10 million.

Footnote:

1. Annualized Xyrem revenues from the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results press release, February 25, 2020

About FT218

FT218 is an investigational, once-nightly formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate. The company is currently conducting the REST-ON study, a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial, to assess the efficacy and safety of FT218 in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. FT218 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of narcolepsy. The designation was granted on the plausible hypothesis that FT218 may be clinically superior to the twice-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate already approved by the FDA for the same indication. In particular, FT218 may be safer due to ramifications associated with the dosing regimen of the previously approved product.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and potential FDA approval of FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy. In addition, Avadel develops and markets a portfolio of sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com .

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements relate to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, results, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or other events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “look forward,” “on track,” “could,” “guidance,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof (if applicable).

Our forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are made within the bounds of our knowledge of our business and operations and that we consider reasonable. Actual results (including, without limitation, the timely completion and success of our Phase 3 REST-ON study and our ability to achieve FDA approval for FT218, our ability to achieve sales of our current marketed hospital products consistent with our current expectations, our ability to launch and commercialize Nouress, our ability to continue to service our Exchangeable Senior Notes due in 2023 and our ability to achieve continued cost savings from our restructuring plan) may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involved certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond our control) including those set forth in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report.

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Product sales $ 10,995 $ 19,320 $ 59,215 $ 101,423 License revenue — 1,600 — 1,846 Total revenues 10,995 20,920 59,215 103,269 Operating expenses: Cost of products 2,414 4,292 12,125 17,516 Research and development expenses 7,757 6,086 32,917 39,329 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,663 23,200 30,183 100,359 Intangible asset amortization 206 1,623 816 6,619 Changes in fair value of related party contingent consideration (1,539 ) (5,695 ) 845 (22,731 ) Impairment of intangible asset — 66,087 — 66,087 Restructuring costs 1,841 748 6,441 1,016 Total operating expenses 18,342 96,341 83,327 208,195 Operating loss (7,347 ) (75,421 ) (24,112 ) (104,926 ) Investment and other income, net (1,479 ) (393 ) 1,069 452 Interest expense (3,190 ) (3,045 ) (12,483 ) (10,622 ) Gain (loss) on deconsolidation of subsidiary 162 — (2,678 ) — Other income (expense) - changes in fair value of related party payable 118 467 (378 ) 1,899 Loss before income taxes (11,736 ) (78,392 ) (38,582 ) (113,197 ) Income tax benefit (8,997 ) (14,533 ) (5,356 ) (17,893 ) Net loss $ (2,739 ) $ (63,859 ) $ (33,226 ) $ (95,304 ) Net loss per share - basic $ (0.07 ) $ (1.72 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (2.55 ) Net loss per share - diluted (0.07 ) (1.72 ) (0.89 ) (2.55 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 37,465 37,073 37,403 37,325 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 37,465 37,073 37,403 37,325







AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,774 $ 9,325 Marketable securities 54,384 90,590 Accounts receivable 8,281 11,330 Inventories, net 3,570 4,770 Research and development tax credit receivable 2,107 283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,264 8,553 Total current assets 82,380 124,851 Property and equipment, net 544 1,911 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,612 — Goodwill 18,491 18,491 Intangible assets, net 813 1,629 Research and development tax credit receivable 6,322 7,272 Other non-current assets 39,274 36,146 Total assets $ 151,436 $ 190,300 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 106 Current portion of long-term related party payable 5,554 9,439 Current portion of operating lease liability 645 — Accounts payable 6,100 3,503 Accrued expenses 19,810 21,695 Other current liabilities 3,875 3,640 Total current liabilities 35,984 38,383 Long-term debt, less current portion 121,686 115,734 Long-term related party payable, less current portion 11,773 19,401 Long-term operating lease liability 2,319 — Other non-current liabilities 8,873 14,002 Total liabilities 180,635 187,520 Shareholders’ (deficit) equity: Preferred shares, nominal value of $0.01 per share; 50,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively — — Ordinary shares, nominal value of $0.01 per share; 500,000 shares authorized; 42,927 issued and 37,520 outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 42,720 issued and 37,313 outstanding at December 31, 2018 429 427 Treasury shares, at cost, 5,407 shares held at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (49,998 ) (49,998 ) Additional paid-in capital 434,391 433,756 Accumulated deficit (391,215 ) (357,989 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,806 ) (23,416 ) Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity (29,199 ) 2,780 Total liabilities and shareholders’ (deficit) equity $ 151,436 $ 190,300





AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net loss $ (33,226 ) $ (95,304 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,486 7,430 Impairment of intangible asset — 66,087 Amortization of premiums on marketable securities 41 2,823 Remeasurement of related party acquisition-related contingent consideration 845 (22,731 ) Remeasurement of related party financing-related contingent consideration 378 (1,899 ) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,995 4,830 Changes in deferred tax (6,334 ) (19,152 ) Stock-based compensation expense 519 7,852 Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary 1,750 — Other adjustments (295 ) 1,365 Net changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 2,471 3,452 Inventories, net 1,155 711 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,187 ) 3,577 Research and development tax credit receivable (1,014 ) (2,545 ) Accounts payable & other current liabilities 4,641 (2,032 ) Deferred revenue (114 ) (1,892 ) Accrued expenses 357 (10,640 ) Accrued income taxes (30 ) (341 ) Earn-out payments for related party contingent consideration in excess of acquisition-date fair value (10,988 ) (19,468 ) Royalty payments for related party payable in excess of original fair value (1,748 ) (2,838 ) Other assets and liabilities (4,027 ) (2,001 ) Net cash used in operating activities (38,325 ) (82,716 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (29 ) (178 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 154 — Purchase of intangible assets — (20,000 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 63,246 359,507 Purchases of marketable securities (24,648 ) (376,310 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 38,723 (36,981 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt issuance — 143,750 Payments for debt issuance costs — (6,190 ) Earn-out payments for related party contingent consideration — (645 ) Exercise of warrants — 2,911 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 118 577 Share repurchases — (27,637 ) Other financing activities, net (145 ) (107 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (27 ) 112,659 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 78 (201 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 449 (7,239 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 9,325 16,564 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 $ 9,774 $ 9,325





AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)