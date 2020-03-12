KITCHENER, Ontario, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (“JWC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: JWCA.V; OTCQX: JWCAF) is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase order from the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”). This agreement marks the launch of JWC’s products for sale in the Ontario recreational market via the OCS online store, the province’s cannabis retail platform.



The initial purchase order, for JWC Kief products, will be fulfilled early next week. The products will be made available to the nearly 30 private retail stores across Ontario and consumers for purchase thereafter.

A New Product in JWC’s Collection

Kief is made from single origin lots of freshly harvested cannabis material from JWC’s aeroponically grown cultivars. Known as one of the truest representations of the cannabis strain, this extract product, with its unique crystalline texture, is a versatile celebration of flavour, aroma, and cannabinoids in a concentrated format. JWC Kief will be available via the OCS in 1.0 and 2.0 gram formats in the following cultivars:

OG Kush GE Kief: A mellow blend with a prominently spicy flavour featuring earthy, piney undertones, and a hoppy aroma.



A mellow blend with a prominently spicy flavour featuring earthy, piney undertones, and a hoppy aroma. King Tut GE Kief: King Tut GE boasts a classic earthy flavour with piney accents. The aroma is predominantly spicy as a result of the high Caryophyllene content.

“Our Kief product is unlike anything available in the current market,” says Nathan Woodworth, JWC President and CEO. “We’ve developed a live extraction process that creates a truly unique product. The aroma is rich and vibrant, showcasing the terpene profile of the plant. We expect these products to be in high demand in the recreational market – they really showcase the quality of our product. It’s a new valuable source of revenue for JWC, and we’re looking forward to seeing the market response.”

Note to Purchase Dried Flower

The OCS has also provided JWC with a Note to Purchase aeroponically grown cannabis dried flower from the following cultivar:

Dark Helmet GE Dried Flower: Dark Helmet GE features aromatic dense round buds that strike the sharpness of fresh citrus on the nose, with a sweet key-lime finish. The buds are a deep green, peppered with purple hues, and boast a thick coating of trichomes.

JWC is in the process of providing documentation to the OCS to complete the listing process in accordance with the Note to Purchase, with the goal of securing a purchase order for the Dark Helmet GE Dried Flower.

From cultivation and harvesting to packaging and processing, JWC Kief is produced on-site at the Company’s licensed facility, located at 855 Trillium Drive, in Kitchener, Ontario. Each of JWC’s cultivars are grown exclusively using its GrowthSTORM™ aeroponic technology, recognized for producing clean, consistent cannabis.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis using an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC is a family-founded company with deep roots planted in the local community. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca. For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Corporation’s website: www.jwc.ca.



Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements including forward-looking information and statements for purposes of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about JWC and its business and operations, which include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated shipment of product and the sale of product in the recreational market. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as “will”, “expected”, “approximately”, “may”, “could”, “would” or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, building permit related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form dated April 3, 2019, available under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com. Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



