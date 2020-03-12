PDUFA date of August 7, 2020 for IV oliceridine; FDA considers NDA resubmission complete
Initiated proof-of-concept studies for acute migraine (TRV250) and opioid use disorder (TRV734)
Announces NIH collaboration to evaluate TRV045 for epilepsy
Updated guidance on extended cash runway, funding operations into Q1 2021
Company to host conference call today, March 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET
CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, and provided an overview of its 2019 and 2020 year-to-date operational highlights.
“In 2019, we delivered on our plan to establish Trevena as a leading innovator in the treatment of CNS disorders. We completed a significant amount of work to thoroughly address the FDA complete response letter for oliceridine, which positioned us to successfully resubmit the NDA earlier this year. Additionally, we advanced our pipeline, initiating two proof-of-concept studies for acute migraine and opioid use disorder, as well as a collaboration with NIH to evaluate TRV045 for epilepsy,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trevena. “We enter 2020 with the same focus and commitment, preparing for the expected approval of oliceridine in the second half of the year, as well as advancing our pipeline assets.”
2019 and 2020 YTD Corporate Highlights:
IV Oliceridine Milestones
CNS Pipeline Milestones
Financial and Corporate Milestones
Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $6.4 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.10 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year ended December 31, 2019, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $24.9 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to $30.8 million, or $0.42 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. This decrease is primarily due to a reduction in headcount associated with the 2018 restructuring and reduction in force, as well as a decrease in research and development expenses from the completion of the Phase 1 clinical trial for TRV250.
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $35.8 million at December 31, 2019. The Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2019, together with interest thereon, to be sufficient to fund the Company’s operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the first quarter of 2021.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on March 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Demitrack, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, Barry Shin, SVP and Chief Financial Officer, and Timothy Beard, M.D., Chair of the Department of Surgery at Summit Medical Group.
|Title:
|Trevena Fourth Quarter 2019 & Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Conference Call and Webcast
|Date:
|Thursday, March 12, 2020
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. ET
|Conference Call Details:
|Toll-Free: 877-451-6152
International: 201-389-0879
Conference ID: 13699727
|Webcast:
|https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138309
About Oliceridine
Oliceridine is a G protein-selective mu-opioid receptor agonist in development for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in hospitals or other controlled clinical settings where intravenous therapy is warranted. It is a new chemical entity with a novel mechanism of action that enables more selective targeting of newly discovered pathways with the potential for fewer side effects. Oliceridine is an investigational product and has not been approved by FDA or any other regulatory agency. If approved, the Company expects that oliceridine will be classified as a Schedule II controlled substance.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, and TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements about the Company’s strategy, future operations, clinical development and trials of its therapeutic candidates, plans for potential future product candidates and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the status, timing, costs, results and interpretation of the Company’s clinical trials or any future trials of any of the Company’s investigational drug candidates; the uncertainties inherent in conducting clinical trials; expectations for regulatory interactions, submissions and approvals, including the Company’s assessment of the discussions with FDA, the timing of FDA’s decision on the oliceridine NDA; available funding ; uncertainties related to the Company’s intellectual property; other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company’s therapeutic candidates; and other factors discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law.
|TREVENA, INC.
|Condensed Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|License and related revenue
|$
|31
|$
|232
|$
|31
|$
|5,732
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|3,640
|4,073
|13,212
|18,979
|Research and development
|2,861
|2,747
|13,291
|15,824
|Restructuring charges
|-
|1,363
|-
|1,427
|Impairment of property and equipment
|-
|-
|108
|-
|Total operating expenses
|6,501
|8,183
|26,611
|36,230
|Loss from operations
|(6,470
|)
|(7,951
|)
|(26,580
|)
|(30,498
|)
|Other income (expense)
|25
|(25
|)
|1,709
|459
|Loss before income tax expense
|(6,445
|)
|(7,976
|)
|(24,871
|)
|(30,039
|)
|Foreign income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|(745
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(6,445
|)
|$
|(7,976
|)
|$
|(24,871
|)
|$
|(30,784
|)
|Per share information:
|Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
|($
|0.07
|)
|($
|0.10
|)
|($
|0.27
|)
|($
|0.42
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|92,777,480
|82,323,393
|91,677,963
|73,558,548
|TREVENA, INC.
|Condensed Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited, in thousands)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|32,305
|$
|32,892
|Marketable securities
|3,500
|28,590
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,683
|607
|Total current assets
|37,488
|62,089
|Restricted cash
|1,309
|1,303
|Property and equipment, net
|2,705
|3,387
|Right-of-use lease assets
|5,472
|-
|Other assets
|20
|-
|Total assets
|$
|46,994
|$
|66,779
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable, net
|$
|1,047
|$
|1,416
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,403
|3,295
|Current portion of loans payable, net
|5,037
|12,562
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|620
|10
|Deferred rent
|-
|207
|Total current liabilities
|9,107
|17,490
|Loans payable, net
|-
|4,811
|Leases, net of current portion
|7,804
|20
|Deferred rent, net of current portion
|-
|2,931
|Warrant liability
|5
|1
|Total liabilities
|16,916
|25,253
|Common stock
|94
|82
|Additional paid-in capital
|443,129
|429,727
|Accumulated deficit
|(413,145
|)
|(388,274
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|(9
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|30,078
|41,526
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|46,994
|$
|66,779
