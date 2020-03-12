Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of eRetailing in the Global Automotive Aftermarket, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of the study is to analyze and estimate the adoption of eRetailing in the automotive aftermarket, deep diving into key markets and market participant activity.
The study provides a complete analysis of market revenues and a 7-year forecast for online sales of parts across key global markets: North America, Latin America, Europe, and certain regions in Asia. It also focuses on detailed analysis of new business models, competitive factors, and other country-level and global dynamics that will impact the growth of this segment.
According to this research, B2C eRetailing in the automotive aftermarket for replacement parts and accessories is currently estimated at 4.5% in 2019, while it is expected to generate $78 billion annually by the end of the forecast period. This growth is attracting both traditional aftermarket companies such as original equipment sellers and also new technology companies (e.g., Amazon) to dive into the market. The changing ownership behavior of customers and the growing popularity of new mobility services is also influencing the growing preference for these digital channels for purchasing parts and accessories. Analysis on penetration of different parts and their popularity in different markets provides a direction to various stakeholders in developing their go-to market strategy.
On the supply side, newer business models, both for selling these parts and accessories, and also for the fulfillment of orders, which includes delivery and installation, are being developed to increase the relevance and value from these online sellers. At the same time, various governments around the world are also working on creating a regulatory environment, both for safeguarding customer interest in data security and privacy, but also in keeping the market competitiveness intact by imposing certain tariffs and taxes to safeguard local businesses.
The research also analysis the key trends driving eRetailing channel adoption and also the share of the key market participants in each of the markets.
Key Features
The key objectives of the study include the following:
- Calculate the automotive aftermarket eRetailing revenue at the global and regional levels
- Determine the regions, product categories, and channels that will exhibit the highest growth potential
- Identify the main industry trends in each region
- Identify key business models and elaborate on the companies adopting them
- Predict major developments possible in the aftermarket eRetailing by 2026 and beyond
- Identify opportunity areas for different market participants in automotive aftermarket eRetailing
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the penetration of online retailing in the automotive aftermarket?
- Which product categories offer the most growth potential?
- What are the penetration levels of online retailing in the automotive aftermarket in key markets, and how are they expected to evolve?
- What are the new business models in aftermarket digitization?
- How are the different market participants reacting to the increasing popularity of online channels?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - 5 Big Predictions for Aftermarket eRetailing
- Executive Summary - Global Aftermarket eRetailing Snapshot
- Executive Summary - Global Aftermarket eRetailing Growth
- Executive Summary - Aftermarket eRetailing Penetration (2026)
- Executive Summary - Global Snapshot of Key Local Market Participants
- Executive Summary - eCommerce Value Chain Evolution
- Executive Summary - Global Heatmap of Aftermarket Parts Retailing
- Executive Summary - Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Research Background
- Channel Participant Definitions
3. Global Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing - Overview
- Global Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing - Outlook
- Global Aftermarket eRetailing Dashboard
- Global Revenue Share - 2016, 2019, and 2026
- Opportunity Mapping by Parts Category
- Points of Sale in Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing
- New Business Models in eRetailing
- Stakeholder Activity in Customer Journey
- Digital Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)-eRetailing in Aftermarket
- Key Trends Impacting Online Aftermarket Retailing
- Key Challenges in Online Aftermarket Retailing
- Legislation Impacting eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket
4. Global Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing - Competitive Analysis
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Participant Type
- Key Participants by Region
- Global Aftermarket eRetailing - Competitor Mapping
- Competitive Landscape - Emerging Heavyweights
- Amazon's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix
- Alibaba's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix
- Mercado Libre's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix
- eBay's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix
- Oscaro's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix
- Tuhu's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix
5. Country Analysis - North America
- Country Snapshot - North America
- eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - North America
- Competitive Landscape - North America
- O2O - Selling Tires Online: Goodyear
- O2O - Walmart.com and AAP
- Targeted DIFM eRetailing - Amazon and eBay
6. Regional Analysis - Europe
- Country Snapshot - United Kingdom
- eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - United Kingdom
- Country Snapshot - Germany
- eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Germany
- Country Snapshot - France
- eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - France
- Country Snapshot - Italy
- eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Italy
- Country Snapshot - Spain
- eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Spain
- Country Snapshot - Russia
- eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Russia
- Competitive Landscape - Europe
- O2O - Yakarouler
- O2O - Oscaro
- Targeted DIFM eRetailing - Avatacar (France)
7. Country Analysis - India
- Country Snapshot - India
- eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - India
- Competitive Landscape - India
- O2O - Selling Accessories (myTVS)
8. Country Level Analysis - China
- Country Snapshot - China
- eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - China
- Competitive Landscape - China
- Targeted DIFM eRetailing - SAIC (China)
- Targeted DIFM eRetailing - Tuhu (China)
9. Country Analysis - Brazil and Mexico
- Country Snapshot - Brazil
- eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Brazil
- Country Snapshot - Mexico
- eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Mexico
- Competitive Landscape - Brazil and Mexico
10. Future of eRetailing in the Aftermarket
- Future eRetailing Channels
- Channel 1 - In-car Marketplace
- On-the-go Retailer Services Leveraging on Car as a Marketplace
- Amazon Alexa for Cars
- On-demand Service Landscape Movement
- Car as an Access Point of Service
- Existing Car Delivery Services
- Channel 2 - Service Marketplace
- Service Marketplace Opportunity Mapping
- OES Engagements With Service Marketplaces
11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity in Aftermarket eCommerce
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
12. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- 5 Big Predictions for Aftermarket eRetailing
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
- Glossary
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- AAP
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- Avatacar
- eBay
- Goodyear
- Mercado Librex
- myTV
- Oscaro
- SAIC
- Tuhu
- Walmart.com
- Yakarouler
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjfkmh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
