Dublin, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of eRetailing in the Global Automotive Aftermarket, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aim of the study is to analyze and estimate the adoption of eRetailing in the automotive aftermarket, deep diving into key markets and market participant activity.



The study provides a complete analysis of market revenues and a 7-year forecast for online sales of parts across key global markets: North America, Latin America, Europe, and certain regions in Asia. It also focuses on detailed analysis of new business models, competitive factors, and other country-level and global dynamics that will impact the growth of this segment.



According to this research, B2C eRetailing in the automotive aftermarket for replacement parts and accessories is currently estimated at 4.5% in 2019, while it is expected to generate $78 billion annually by the end of the forecast period. This growth is attracting both traditional aftermarket companies such as original equipment sellers and also new technology companies (e.g., Amazon) to dive into the market. The changing ownership behavior of customers and the growing popularity of new mobility services is also influencing the growing preference for these digital channels for purchasing parts and accessories. Analysis on penetration of different parts and their popularity in different markets provides a direction to various stakeholders in developing their go-to market strategy.



On the supply side, newer business models, both for selling these parts and accessories, and also for the fulfillment of orders, which includes delivery and installation, are being developed to increase the relevance and value from these online sellers. At the same time, various governments around the world are also working on creating a regulatory environment, both for safeguarding customer interest in data security and privacy, but also in keeping the market competitiveness intact by imposing certain tariffs and taxes to safeguard local businesses.



The research also analysis the key trends driving eRetailing channel adoption and also the share of the key market participants in each of the markets.



Key Features

The key objectives of the study include the following:

Calculate the automotive aftermarket eRetailing revenue at the global and regional levels

Determine the regions, product categories, and channels that will exhibit the highest growth potential

Identify the main industry trends in each region

Identify key business models and elaborate on the companies adopting them

Predict major developments possible in the aftermarket eRetailing by 2026 and beyond

Identify opportunity areas for different market participants in automotive aftermarket eRetailing

Key Issues Addressed

What is the penetration of online retailing in the automotive aftermarket?

Which product categories offer the most growth potential?

What are the penetration levels of online retailing in the automotive aftermarket in key markets, and how are they expected to evolve?

What are the new business models in aftermarket digitization?

How are the different market participants reacting to the increasing popularity of online channels?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - 5 Big Predictions for Aftermarket eRetailing

Executive Summary - Global Aftermarket eRetailing Snapshot

Executive Summary - Global Aftermarket eRetailing Growth

Executive Summary - Aftermarket eRetailing Penetration (2026)

Executive Summary - Global Snapshot of Key Local Market Participants

Executive Summary - eCommerce Value Chain Evolution

Executive Summary - Global Heatmap of Aftermarket Parts Retailing

Executive Summary - Key Findings and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Research Background

Channel Participant Definitions

3. Global Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing - Overview

Global Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing - Outlook

Global Aftermarket eRetailing Dashboard

Global Revenue Share - 2016, 2019, and 2026

Opportunity Mapping by Parts Category

Points of Sale in Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing

New Business Models in eRetailing

Stakeholder Activity in Customer Journey

Digital Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)-eRetailing in Aftermarket

Key Trends Impacting Online Aftermarket Retailing

Key Challenges in Online Aftermarket Retailing

Legislation Impacting eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket

4. Global Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing - Competitive Analysis

Percent Revenue Breakdown by Participant Type

Key Participants by Region

Global Aftermarket eRetailing - Competitor Mapping

Competitive Landscape - Emerging Heavyweights

Amazon's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix

Alibaba's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix

Mercado Libre's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix

eBay's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix

Oscaro's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix

Tuhu's Aftermarket Strategy - Ansoff Matrix

5. Country Analysis - North America

Country Snapshot - North America

eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - North America

Competitive Landscape - North America

O2O - Selling Tires Online: Goodyear

O2O - Walmart.com and AAP

Targeted DIFM eRetailing - Amazon and eBay

6. Regional Analysis - Europe

Country Snapshot - United Kingdom

eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - United Kingdom

Country Snapshot - Germany

eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Germany

Country Snapshot - France

eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - France

Country Snapshot - Italy

eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Italy

Country Snapshot - Spain

eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Spain

Country Snapshot - Russia

eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Russia

Competitive Landscape - Europe

O2O - Yakarouler

O2O - Oscaro

Targeted DIFM eRetailing - Avatacar (France)

7. Country Analysis - India

Country Snapshot - India

eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - India

Competitive Landscape - India

O2O - Selling Accessories (myTVS)

8. Country Level Analysis - China

Country Snapshot - China

eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - China

Competitive Landscape - China

Targeted DIFM eRetailing - SAIC (China)

Targeted DIFM eRetailing - Tuhu (China)

9. Country Analysis - Brazil and Mexico

Country Snapshot - Brazil

eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Brazil

Country Snapshot - Mexico

eRetailing in the Automotive Aftermarket - Mexico

Competitive Landscape - Brazil and Mexico

10. Future of eRetailing in the Aftermarket

Future eRetailing Channels

Channel 1 - In-car Marketplace

On-the-go Retailer Services Leveraging on Car as a Marketplace

Amazon Alexa for Cars

On-demand Service Landscape Movement

Car as an Access Point of Service

Existing Car Delivery Services

Channel 2 - Service Marketplace

Service Marketplace Opportunity Mapping

OES Engagements With Service Marketplaces

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity in Aftermarket eCommerce

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

12. Conclusions and Future Outlook

5 Big Predictions for Aftermarket eRetailing

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix

Glossary

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits



Companies Mentioned



AAP

Alibaba

Amazon

Avatacar

eBay

Goodyear

Mercado Librex

myTV

Oscaro

SAIC

Tuhu

Walmart.com

Yakarouler



